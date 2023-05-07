Hollywood's filmmakers are constantly fascinated by the idea of using memory loss as a story device since it either piques viewers' interest in the characters' backstories or provides a blank slate for some characters' new beginnings. Whatever the case may be, Hollywood is rife with tales of memory loss.

Recently, the popular action spy thriller, Citadel, on Amazon Prime also has a similar plot device but executes it differently, demonstrating the inventiveness of filmmakers when it comes to memory loss. The program also piques viewers' curiosity in looking for films with people who have comparable conditions.

10 ‘Before I Go to Sleep’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37%

After a car accident, Before I Go To Sleep follows Christine (Nicole Kidman) who wakes up next to her husband every day, who she now perceives as a stranger. As she advances in her individual therapy, memories start to come back to her in bits and pieces, finally leading her to doubt the veracity of her accident.

Although its plot isn't the most unique, Before I Go to Sleep is enjoyable and successfully completes its objectives, exposing the unnerve of the memory loss aspects and pushing the viewers to doubt the reality of everything else. Overall, the acting is excellent, with Nicole Kidman giving a standout performance alongside Colin Firth and Mark Strong.

9 ‘The Girl on the Train’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 44%

Based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 debut novel of the same name, The Girl on the Train follows Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) who, every day, instead of going to work, sips vodka from her plastic bottle while mindlessly riding trains. One day, she notices the disappearance of a girl from one of the trackside homes. Rachel's testimony is disregarded due to her unreliable memory, so she investigates on her own and gets fixated on the case.

Despite the film's mixed reception, it is apparent that Rachel's memory loss significantly heightens the suspense and leaves spectators unsure of what will happen next. Additionally, the movie succeeds in achieving its goals, entertaining the audience, and accurately adapting the original novel.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 45%

50 First Dates follows Henry Roth (Adam Sandler), a veterinarian who falls in love with Lucy Whitmore (Drew Barrymore), a woman with anterograde amnesia, a condition that makes her completely forget the previous 24 hours every time she goes to sleep. Henry chooses to take her on 50 first dates as the title suggests in an effort to continually win her heart.

50 First Dates, which is hilarious and upbeat and is inspired by Sandler and Barrymore's natural chemistry, may not be everyone's favorite but always the top selection when comes to movies about memory loss. Moreover, in contrast to Sandler's earlier work, this narrative truly seeks out the poignancy in its subject rather than just the funny.

7 ‘Total Recall’ (1990)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

Set in the year 284, Total Recall follows Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a construction worker, who has recurring dreams about traveling to Mars. It turns out that the Rekall company, which wants Douglas dead, has implanted a massive false memory into his entire existence.

Total Recall is a large action film with a meaningful message, making it an excellent "escapism" even though it might make you reconsider taking a virtual holiday. Schwarzenegger effectively combines masculinity with innocence in his portrayal, making it the actor's second iconic performance, right behind Terminator.

6 ‘The Bourne Identity’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 84%

Serves as the first installment in the Bourne franchise, The Bourne Identity follows Jason Bourne (Matt Damon), a man who awakens with complete amnesia and is battered and injured. He eventually starts to remember more minute aspects of his life and quickly realizes that he is not a typical citizen.

Although The Bourne Identity's straightforward amnesia narrative looks a little conventional, it actually goes beyond that to deliver a strong and enjoyable espionage action movie. Additionally, the movie is an action movie that emphasizes character development as much as it does saving the day, encouraging spectators to invest their time in it.

5 ‘Mulholland Drive’ (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Mulholland Drive revolves around aspiring actress Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), who meets and befriends an amnesiac woman (Laura Harring), who is recovering from a car accident. The two of them then embark on a surreal journey beyond dreams and reality as they search for answers throughout Los Angeles.

What makes Mulholland Drive such an amazing, thrilling, and remarkable work of art from David Lynch is the way this story twists and turns via psychedelic dream-like sequences and half-memories, as well as the several odd subplots.

4 ‘Still Alice’ (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Based on Lisa Genova's bestselling 2007 novel of the same name, Still Alicefollows the titular Alice's (Julianne Moore) life which is completely flipped upside down as her memories of her life and identity start to vanish at the age of 50 as she is diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.

The movie emphasizes that Alzheimer's disease is serious and shows an incredible portrayal of a woman who has had everything taken from her. Moore is flawless in Still Alice, subtly and gracefully tackling the devastating effects of dementia while tackling a very emotive issue.

3 ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

After a fight, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind follows Joel (Jim Carrey) who learns that his girlfriend, Clementine (Kate Winslet) has her memories of him erased by a New York City company called Lacuna. Joel, therefore, decides on a whim that he will follow suit.

The strange, chaotic, and nonlinear nature of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind beautifully captures how memories are. Moreover, the film's success lies in its skillfully woven poetic and whimsical depiction of Joel's inner world, which transforms his mental landscape into the real world.

2 ‘Memento’ (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Memento, based on the 2001 short tale by Jonathan Nolan, depicts the life of amnesic Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce), who has tattoos all over his body that serve as hints in his unending search for the person who raped and killed his wife.

Despite the fact that the plot isn't particularly complicated, it is almost probably essential to watch the film more than once due to the confusing editing. When it comes to films concerning memory loss, Memento is always the best option because of the way its editing makes the audience feel as though they are the ones experiencing it.

1 ‘Finding Dory’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Serves as the sequel to 2003 Finding Nemo, Finding Dory follows the titular Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres), a blue tang fish with big eyes who experiences memory loss roughly every 10 seconds as she embarks on her journey to find her parents whom she got separated when she was a kid. She arrives at the Marine Life Institute, a conservatory that contains a variety of ocean animals, as a result of her travels.

Even though Finding Dory is not as good as its predecessor, the film still probed further into Dory's struggles with memory loss and won over a whole generation of viewers. The movie also has a powerful emotional impact because it pays close attention to the suffering that lies beneath Dory's upbeat persona.

