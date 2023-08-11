The Big Picture Merlin's destiny is to guide Arthur through hardships and aid him in pursuing his rightful place as king of Camelot.

Uther Pendragon, the powerful king of Camelot, is blinded by his hatred of sorcery and meets a tragic end after a failed assassination attempt on Arthur.

Morgana, Uther's ward, discovers her magical abilities and becomes an enemy of Camelot, ultimately ruining herself with her powers for evil.

Merlin is based on the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table. When the titular sorcerer (Colin Morgan) comes to Camelot, the kingdom changes. Camelot must be taken by the rightful king, Arthur Pendragon (Bradley James).

Merlin's destiny throughout the series is to guide Arthur through hardships. The characters aid Arthur to pursue his destiny. Their personalities assist Arthur in multiple capacities as they travel through a variety of dangerous journeys. The embodiment of each personality grows to let Arthur cherish each quality equally. Viewers can stream Merlin on Amazon Prime Video.

10 Uther

Uther Pendragon (Anthony Head), the king of Camelot, is blinded by his blame of sorcery for misdemeanors and his love for his son, Arthur. He was married to Igraine but unfortunately, she died in childbirth. This turned Uther away from the dangers and repercussions of sorcery because to sire an heir they needed to use magic.

He is strong and powerful which he uses to his advantage. Uther is killed after a failed assassination attempt on Arthur. Merlin tries to save Uther for Arthur's sake, but he is unsuccessful. This leads to Uther's death, and Arthur becoming king.

9 Morgana

Morgana (Katie McGrath), Uther's ward, discovers her magical abilities and becomes an enemy of Camelot, believing she is the rightful heir to the throne. Her beauty and kindness are shown throughout the series until she finds out the truth of her destiny. She begins to discover through her nightmares she has magic.

Her nightmares are visions, and she becomes a high priestess. She is the enemy of Camelot, and she becomes diminished by using her power for evil. Her powers take hold of her kindness, and this ruins her to become the foe of Camelot.

8 Mordred

Mordred (Asa Butterfield/Alexander Vlahos), a druid, uses his power to get close to Arthur and eventually leads him to his death, becoming a major threat to Camelot. As a young boy, he is shown as a sympathetic character. His destiny is to team up with Morgana to defeat the legacy of Arthur. He chooses a different destiny.

He wants to show Arthur a druid can be a knight of the round table; although, for the time being, he has to keep it a secret. He encounters his destiny of becoming a trusted ally to Arthur and uses his powers for evil by leading Arthur to his demise. His destiny was chosen for him, and this led to his death.

7 Sir Lancelot

Sir Lancelot (Santiago Cabrera) is a commoner, and his goal is to become a knight of Camelot. He pleads to Arthur to give him a chance to show his knightly skills. Since the rules are as followed, a knight must be of royal blood; he is not allowed to become a knight of Camelot. When he first arrives at Camelot, he meets Gwen (Angel Coulby).

He loves her from afar as he knows Gwen is in love with Arthur. When Arthur becomes king, he becomes a part of the round table. He becomes a trusted friend to Merlin, and he learns of Merlin's secret and keeps it a secret. He dies twice during the show, both sorrowful events for Merlin.

6 Sir Percival

Sir Percival (Tom Hopper) is quiet yet courageous. His naive and foolish nature gives him the persona of an incapable knight. He has proved himself worthy to sit with the knights of the round table due to his courage and strength. He comes along on the journey with Lancelot, and he protects Arthur and Merlin from the dangers of Morgana.

His stature of strength is shown through his biceps, but his softhearted and gentle soul is shown through his heart and passion for protecting others. He has a mischievous streak, and he joins the knights in playing tricks on Merlin and Mordred.

5 Sir Gawain

Sir Gawain (Eoin Macken) is a goof, but he was a skilled soldier. Gawain spends his life in taverns and has a temper which gets him into trouble. He has the qualities to become a knight in Camelot along with being of royal blood. He is first introduced in a jousting tournament, and he is banished from Camelot after being falsely accused of trying to kill a knight at a jousting tournament.

He becomes a trusted ally to Arthur and Merlin. He helps Arthur on many quests and becomes a knight of the round table. He and Percival hunt down Morgana which leads to his death after he is tortured for information on the whereabouts of King Arthur, which he refuses to disclose any information.

4 Gaius

Gaius (Richard Wilson) is the court physician. His destiny is to protect Merlin from the naive nature of Merlin's powerful magic. He treats Merlin as if he was a child. As a previous sorcerer, he knows the repercussions of Uther's banishment of sorcery. He is a confidant to Uther, and he uses his knowledge of science to his disposal.

He is a philosopher and results to his knowledge for his source of power. He protects Merlin, and he will do what he can to save Camelot from the evils which possess Camelot. He shows Merlin the ropes of his magic, and he teaches him how to control his powers for the sake of the goodness of Camelot.

3 Gwen

Gwen is a servant of Lady Morgana and the daughter of a blacksmith. Her friends call her Gwen, but she is called Guinevere by Prince Arthur. Her kindness and aspirations for Camelot truly make her remarkable in all capacities. She grows a fondness for Arthur after she helps him realize his true potential.

Due to being a commoner, she knows she can never be with the love of her life, Arthur. After the death of Uther, she becomes the queen of Camelot and rules beside Arthur. She is used by Morgana to get the throne for herself, but her love for Arthur is too strong. The enchantment is broken, and she continues her reign alongside King Arthur.

2 Prince Arthur

Prince Arthur is arrogant and cocky. His mother, Igraine died during childbirth. Arthur is the product of magic after the death of Igraine. Uther, his father banned sorcery. This manipulated Arthur to believe sorcery was evil. He has been trained to kill since birth leading him to believe he is the strongest knight in all the land of Camelot.

Merlin's kindness towards him helps humanize him. He becomes a kind and trusted king to Camelot. Prince Arthur falls in love with Gwen, and his heart is broken when he finds Lancelot and Gwen having a romantic relationship. He banishes Gwen, but he eventually forgives her, and they rule together in harmony until his untimely death.

1 Merlin

A young warlock sent to Camelot to pursue his destiny of protecting Arthur Pendragon. His awkwardness and quirkiness create a disguise to mask his magic from Camelot. He must care for and protect Arthur, but that does not come with an easy task. In the first episode of the first season, Arthur and Merlin do not see eye-to-eye.

Until Merlin saves Arthur's life, and he continues to save Arthur's life throughout the series. His power is the greatest the world will ever know. Merlin becomes the last dragon lord, and he commands Kilgharrah (John Hurt), the Great Dragon, who was imprisoned by Uther. Merlin becomes the most powerful sorcerer Camelot has ever known.

