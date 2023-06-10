Often depicted as beautiful creatures from the underworld, mermaids — or sirens, if we're talking about those powerful creatures who lure sailors into the deep sea with their enchanting voices, as seen in Pirates of the Caribbean 4 — have been a part of many childhoods and even adulthoods for a long time. With portrayals that range from friendly and wholesome to bizarre (we're looking at you, The Lighthouse), scary and intimidating, these mythological creatures of the fantasy genre still reign supreme on both the big and small screens today — take the Siren clan from Wednesday as an example for the latter — in both animated (we've recently seen a similar concept in Ruby Gillman and Lucca, too) and human form.

With the rise of the "mermaidcore" aesthetic, which everyone clearly looks forward to embodying this summer, it isn't hard to wonder which other great films and television series there are to draw inspiration from. For instance, The highly anticipated release of The Little Mermaid is seemingly currently taking over the world, but which other great mermaid media are worth checking?

10 'Blue My Mind' (2017)

Image via Frenetic Films

In this highly unusual, dark coming-of-age drama directed by Lisa Brühlmann, viewers tag along as Mia (Luna Wedler) faces transformation in the most challenging years of her life. In addition to the teenager's struggles and anxieties, Mia's body is changing drastically — there is not much she can do about it but accept her unconventional fate.

Blue My Mind is hardly everyone's cup of tea. Although some would argue that it is a flawed movie, it nevertheless has a unique and beautiful feature (which is also equal parts repulsive, but that is part of its charm) featuring some interesting horror elements.

9 'Aquamarine' (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

A comfort watch for many, the lighthearted Sara Paxton-led 2006 feature feels like summer, making it the perfect fun-loving pick for the upcoming season. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum's movie centers on two teenage girls (Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Emma Roberts) who realize that mermaids may be more than just a myth when one of them (Paxton) is washed ashore after a violent storm.

No doubt that this entertaining friendship tale is appealing to its target audience (mostly teenage girls). Nevertheless, the fun coming-of-age is a guilty pleasure to global viewers of all ages, who find the simplistic film to be one of the most charming about mermaids.

8 'Night Tide' (1961)

Image via AIP

In this 1961 psychological horror, Sailor Johnny Drake (Dennis Hopper), who is on shore leave, develops feelings for Mora (Linda Lawson), a young woman who performs as a mermaid at a sideshow attraction. However, it turns out that it is way more than an act for Mora, who genuinely believes she is destined to kill men on full moon nights.

Although the movie contains conflicting reviews with some audience members saying that Curtis Harrington's Night Tide is slow-paced and boring, general critics believe the film to be a brilliantly executed, strange, moody, and atmospheric gem that every horror enthusiast should check.

7 'Siren' (2018 - 2020)

Image via Freeform

Freeform's TV show exceeded many expectations when it premiered. In Eric Wald and Dean White's fantasy drama series Siren, viewers take a look inside a coastal village where, according to mythology, mermaids once inhabited. In the meantime, a mystery female shows up and starts causing trouble.

Starring Eline Powell as the spellbinding Ryn, this intriguing show explores traditional lore while presenting audiences with a captivating plot and great pacing (though its writing is at times questionable, with the earlier seasons' quality being relatively better). What's more, Siren only features three seasons.

6 'H2O: Just Add Water' (2006 - 2010)

Image via ABC

This iconic Australian series introduced audiences to the charms of Claire Holt, Phoebe Tonkin, and Cariba Heine as they played one of TV's most bewitching, mer-mazing trios in their earliest roles. In this coming-of-age story, Emma, Cleo, and Rikki attempt to survive school while simultaneously hiding their shared secret from the rest of the world.

The true definition of a comfort show, the bubbly H2O: Just Add Water delivers just what it promises: a generous amount of beautiful Australian beach landscapes, teenage drama, and a fun time in front of the screen. Much like Aquamarine, the series is the perfect guilty pleasure for teens and romantics alike.

5 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

As it would seem, this year's anticipated new Disney live-action remake did not disappoint, ranking high among the category's best. Adapted from the movie of the same name, The Little Mermaid impressed many viewers so far.

One of the film's strongest aspects is the stunning and wildly talented Halle Bailey's performance as the beloved Ariel, whose chemistry with co-star Jonah Hauer-King was totally off the charts. On top of this, the film maintains the animated classic's magic while also giving itself room to develop its own distinctive style.

4 'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Needless to say, the original The Little Mermaid obviously has to take a spot on the list. A classic through and through, the Ron Clements and John Musker film made many viewers fall head over heels for the charming protagonist, her relationship with Prince Eric, and the many memorable characters that inhabit Ariel's world.

It is evident that The Little Mermaid remains a relevant Disney film today; proof of that is the just-mentioned remake. It also features great animation, an amazing score, and glowing reviews from universal audiences.

3 'Miranda' (1948)

Image via General Film Distributors

The first installment to an unconventional double feature, Ken Annakin's 1948 fantasy drama Miranda follows Dr. Paul Martin (Griffith Jones) as he is out fishing alone and gets abducted by Miranda (Glynis Johns), a stunning and terribly lonely mermaid. Miranda eventually releases Paul, but not before he promises to show her the city of London for one month.

A delightful and fun watch, Miranda is an excellent pick for everyone who enjoys mermaid-related content and fantasy involving comedic elements; it is definitely a memorable watch with a charming premise that will likely linger in the audience's minds.

2 'Ponyo' (2008)

Image via Toho Company

It is no surprise that this animated gem directed and written by the iconic Hayao Miyazaki — which also features a fishy narrative following a young goldfish princess named Ponyo and her human love interest — drew inspiration from The Little Mermaid.

Ponyo is marvelous, and part of what makes it stand out is its beautiful writing and, like many other Studio Ghibli features, stunning visuals. While it is arguably not Miyazaki's finest work, the 2008 film is nonetheless an absorbing fairy tale that will leave every member of the audience smitten.

1 'Mad About Men' (1954)

Image via General Film Distributors

The compelling second entry to the Miranda double feature, Mad About Men centers around the flirtatious titular protagonist as she now swaps places with a teacher who has gone on vacation. Ultimately, this leads the character to fall for a human.

Fortunately for viewers, the comedy and fun keep going in this well-made campy fantasy sequel (that is perhaps even more enjoyable than its predecessor). Plus, what is not to love about Glynis Johns as a mermaid?

