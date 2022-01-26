If you need more Meryl Streep in your life, check these performances out.

Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep has starred in a litany of comedies, dramas, musicals, and romance movies. She's portrayed a distinct collection of contrasting characters. In her most recent role, she was President Orlean in the 2021 movie, Don't Look Up.

In Don't Look Up (2021), Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovered a comet heading straight for Earth that could cause catastrophic consequences. Except for Dr. Teddy Oglethrope (Rob Morgan), no one took the matter seriously, and that included President Orlean, as she saw this as an opportunity to increase her approval ratings. In Streep's extensive history of roles, there are plenty that are worth checking out that are of a similar caliber.

'Death Becomes Her' (1992)

Image via Universal Pictures

Staying forever young has its side of drawbacks as seen in the movie, Death Becomes Her. Streep starred as Madeline Ashton, an actress that aspires to never age. Dr. Ernest Menville (Bruce Willis) is totally infatuated by her and leaves his fiancé, Helen Sharp (Goldie Hawn), to get hitched to Menville. After spending years in obscurity, Helen returns to the public eye and is ready to wreak vengeance, and plots a way to kill Madeline and win Ernest back.

In the film, both women take a special elixir that grants them immortality, but the elixir doesn't prevent or fix physical wounds and maladies. Because of this, both women try to literally tear one another apart. Streep and Hawn were a golden comedic duo in this movie as they tried to find alternative ways to atomize one another.

'The River Wild' (1994)

Image via YouTube trailer

In The River Wild (1994), Gail Hartman (Streep) takes her son, Roarke (Joseph Mazzello), and her husband, Tom (David Strathairn) white-water rafting in Montana. As they cruise along the river, Gail and her family run into Wade (Kevin Bacon) and Terry (John C. Reilly), two friendly men who need help traveling. When Gail agreed to escort them down the river, she realized that Terry and Wade had other plans in mind.

In this movie, Streep deviated from her usual roles to star in an action-thriller movie. Her character, an experienced raft guide, had to navigate across the turbulent waters while the men she invited onboard threaten her family. Throughout the movie, Streep brushes with death as she looks for opportunities to outsmart these dangerous men.

'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Image via IMDB

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) follows the story of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), a Northwestern University graduate who dreamed of becoming a writer. Before she had a chance to reach her dream job, she started off working as an assistant to Miranda Priestly (Streep), the editor-in-chief of the prestigious Runway Magazine.

Streep's character presented a glimpse into the intense world of high fashion. There was not a moment that her character deviates from her high-class stern attitude. Her character was driven to continuously maintain her brand at all costs, and make sure that her assistants recognized that.

'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Image via IMDB

Mamma Mia! is a story told through the hit songs from the musical group, ABBA. Streep starred as Donna and acted opposite of Amanda Seyfried, who played Sophie, her daughter. As preparations were underway for Sophie's wedding, Sophie wanted to ensure that everyone meaningful in her life was present. Specifically, she was hoping that her father would be able to give her away on her wedding day. Desperate to figure out who her father is, Sophie found three love interests that her mother had in her diary and decided to invite all three of them.

Having raised Sophie primarily on her own, Streep's character, Donna, wanted to be seen as an independent woman. While Donna friend's Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters) were supportive of all of Donna's decisions, they advised her to finally tell Sophie who her father is. Donna learned to loosen her free-spirited attitude and consider the possibility of finding her true love.

'Julie & Julia' (2009)

Image via Vanity Fair

Two women living in different periods were united through their love for cooking. In Julie & Julia (2009), Julie Powell (Amy Adams) was inspired by Julia Child's (Streep) cooking and attempted to recreate all her recipes from her cookbook. Julie's journey to cooking all 524 recipes in 365 days was told side-by-side with Julia's journey to becoming a celebrity chef.

Streep's character, Julia, was an optimistic and cheerful housewife who wanted her life to have more meaning. When she entered the world of cooking, she wanted to prove to everyone that she belonged there. The lessons that she learned in culinary school, she would later take home and master. She invited mistakes into the kitchen and taught her audiences that they shouldn't apologize if they happen to make them.

'It's Complicated' (2009)

In It's Complicated, Jane (Streep) and Jake Adler (Adam Baldwin) were divorced for 10 years, and they thought they moved on until they see each other years later. The feelings that they had for each other didn't fade, but this time, Jake was remarried and Jane was seeing Adam Schaffer (Steve Martin).

In this light-hearted comedy, Jane wanted to live a double life. She thought she could still be with Jake, but still see other people. Jane and Jake planned to keep their relationship a secret for as long as they could, but like with any secret, things kind of get out of control and entangle everyone involved.

'The Iron Lady' (2011)

Image via YouTube trailer

Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's life was told in the biographical movie, The Iron Lady. Streep took on the role of the first female British Prime Minister addressing the nation through her radical and controversial decision-making process. Besides her political public life, the movie delved into Thatcher's ,'personal affairs, including losing her husband.

Streep transformed into the revolutionary political figure delivering a cutting-edge performance. Her character did not want to be undermined by her ideas or the suggestions of others. When her decisions were questioned by members of the British cabinet, she delivered historical arguments that stumped and astonished them. In 2012, Streep won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2012 for her role in this movie.

'Into the Woods' (2014)

Image via Vanity Fair

Based on the 1986 musical of the same name, Into the Woods was a musical that mixed in all the classic fairytale stories, like Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella. Anna Kendrick starred as Cinderella, James Corden starred as the Baker, Emily Blunt starred as the Baker's Wife, and Streep as the Witch. All these fairytale characters had made a wish to make their lives better, and the Witch happened to know how to make their dreams come alive. However, what the characters didn't realize was that all these wishes came with a price.

The Witch lamented over her old age to manipulate the fairytale characters. Her arguments convinced the characters that if they help her fulfill her wants, she will, in return, make their wishes come true. The makeup and costume only added to Streep's character allowing her to fully transform into the role.

'Florence Foster Jenkins' (2016)

Image via IMDB

Florence Foster Jenkins tells the story of Florence Foster Jenkins (Streep), an upper-class NYC woman who dreamed of singing opera. Her husband, St. Clair Bayfield (Hugh Grant), supported Florence's dream. There was one issue: Florence can't sing even if she had Pavarotti to teach her.

Streep's collection of acting roles has included starring in musicals. Whether it was covering ABBA songs in Mamma Mia! or belting out "Last Midnight" in Into the Woods, Streep knew how to sing. However, in this film, she showed audiences that she has the talent to act talentless.

'The Laundromat' (2019)

Image via IMDB

The Laundromat is a biographical crime film was narrated by Jurgeon Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramon Fonseca (Antonio Banderas), the two founders of the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, which was at the center of the Panama Papers scandal. Within that context, multiple storylines showcase the consequences of offshore accounts, money laundering, and blackmailing of powerful and wealthy individuals.

Ellen Martin (Streep) recently lost her husband in a ferry accident. When Ellen received a settlement offer, she decided to further investigate the case to understand the complexity of the financial system. Controversially, Streep also played the role of an administrative assistant working for one of the Panamanian law offices.

