The Oscar-winning icon will soon appear in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 3...

Meryl Streep is a legendary figure in the film industry thanks to her history of memorable major performances such as Sophie Zawistowska in Sophie's Choice or Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady and high-profile awards. Some even think that Streep’s presence guarantees a fantastic movie.

In addition to all of her iconic and well-known leading roles, she also frequently appears in supporting roles. Streep reinvents herself with her immense talents and magnetism in each role. Most recently, it’s been announced that she will soon appear in the Hulu comedy-drama series, Only Murders in the Building as a supporting character. There are a handful of Streep's excellent supporting appearances that should be rewatched before seeing her participation on the soon-to-air show.

1 ‘Little Women’ (2019) - Aunt March

The 2019 Little Women is the 7th adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name which chronicles the lives of the March sisters, Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Florence Pugh) in Concord, Massachusetts throughout the nineteenth century.

As the girls’ cunning relative Aunt March, Streep made a notable performance in the movie. In her adaptation, Greta Gerwig included scenes that provided context and character development for the March sisters as well as their aunt. Despite receiving little screen time, Streep's Aunt March seems to be taken right out of the book with some memorable and hard truth quotes.

2 ‘Big Little Lies’ (2017 - 2019) - Mary Louise Wright

Based on Liane Moriarty's 2014 bestselling book of the same name, Big Little Lies centers on three first-grade mothers whose seemingly ideal lives start to fall apart and tangle in a murder. Streep joined the cast in season 2 of the show as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) who happens to be season 1’s major adversary and the deceased party of the show.

Mary Louise is critical of others around her, concentrates on minor things, and isn't hesitant to express her opinions. Moreover, her aggressive nature makes everyone around her uncomfortable, particularly her daughter-in-law, played by Nicole Kidman. Despite playing a supporting role, Streep is able to make her character both lovable and despised.

3 ‘Defending Your Life’ (1991) - Julia

After dying in a car accident, Defending Your Life follows an advertising executive Daniel Miller (Albert Brooks) who awakens in the ethereal region of Judgement City. Daniel is compelled to justify his life decisions in order to advance to the afterlife or risk being transported back to Earth to start over.

During the operation, Daniel meets Julia (Streep), another soul bound in purgatory, and they fall in love. Julia is a woman who didn't let fear rule her life on earth and doesn't give a damn what people think of her. There is no doubt that Julia will be going to a better place since she is upbeat and self-assured, and she lived her life bravely and generously.

4 ‘Adaptation’ (2002) - Susan Orlean

Adaptation revolves around real-life screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (played by Nicolas Cage) as he works on his upcoming movie project. Writer's block, however, sets in when his twin brother Donald (Cage) moves in. The film was based on Kaufman's difficulties to adapt Susan Orlean's nonfiction novel The Orchid Thief in 1998 while he was experiencing writer's block.

Streep portrayed the real-life author, Susan Orlean in the film. Despite the fact that she is portraying a real person, Streep makes Susan Orlean her own in such a way that viewers may envision Streep in real life: successful and content both personally and professionally, with a very private personal life.

5 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978) - Linda

The Deer Hunter follows the three best friends Michael (Robert De Niro), Steven (John Savage), and Nicky (Christopher Walken) who frequently go deer hunting. These men later enlist and depart for Vietnam to serve their country. The movie looks at the effects and disruptions that the Vietnam War had on these men's lives and the lives of those around them.

Streep portrayed Linda, a working-class woman, who is waiting for her fiance, Nick’s return from Vietnam. Linda yearns to be loved terribly. She looks for the male attention that she obviously didn't receive from her father, perhaps throughout her entire childhood. Moreover, she is portrayed as the archetypal mother who is compassionate, considerate, and encouraging. The performance also marks the first time Streep was nominated for an Oscar.

6 ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ (1979) - Joanna Kramer

Based on the 1977 novel of the same name by Avery Corman, Kramer vs. Kramer relates the tale of a couple's divorce, the effects it had on their young son, and how their relationship and parenting philosophies changed as a result. Streep played the mother and wife, Joanna Kramer.

Joanna is plainly a very unhappy person; she feels compelled to give up her goals for her career-focused husband, and motherhood has worn her down. Streep earned an Oscar for her portrayal of Joanna, who had a lost-in-her-own-life look with a chilly, distant, and depressed expression.

7 ‘The Homesman’ (2014) - Altha Carter

Based on Glendon Swarthout's 1988 novel of the same name, The Homesman tells the story of three women who are transported by Mary Bee Cuddy (Hilary Swank) and George Briggs (Tommy Lee Jones) through the Nebraska wilderness in order for them to find shelter with the compassionate Altha Carter (Streep).

The viewers are given the first impression of Altha Carter as a warm-voiced, soft-cheeked beacon of benevolence, which is a presumption that Streep will slightly sully in her brief on-screen appearance. Moreover, Altha is a very late-film beauty with a light Midwestern lilt and a stylish bonnet.

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Richard Condon, The Manchurian Candidate centers war veteran, played by Denzel Washington, who discovers a global conspiracy when he makes a link between brainwashing technologies used by the army and Senator Eleanor Shaw (Streep), and her son Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber).

Eleanor Shaw is bellicose and harsh but well-intentioned. Her actions may appear to be those of a simple, power-hungry tyrant, yet they are all motivated by her compassion for her nation and her profound hope for her son.

9 ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ (2018) - Cousin Topsy

Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the 1964 film Mary Poppins which continues to follow the titular character, played by Emily Blunt, the Banks family’s old nanny visits them again following the passing of Michael Banks’ (Ben Whishaw) wife.

Streep played Topsy, the eccentric cousin of Mary Poppins from Eastern Europe who operates a repair shop in London. Cousin Topsy is a witty, mischievous, and entertaining person. Since Topsy is a homage to the character in Mary Poppins Comes Back, the original 1935 sequel to Mary Poppins, the character actually comes as a surprise to both moviegoers and book lovers.

10 ‘Into the Woods’ (2014) - The Witch

Into the Woods follows a childless couple, played by Emily Blunt and James Corden, who embarks on a mission to lift a witch's (Streep) vengeful curse on them. The couple as well as everyone involved eventually have to deal with the unforeseen results of their actions.

Initially presented as the antagonist, the Witch is actually vulnerable and lonely on the inside while being outwardly self-serving, domineering, and snarky. She has been shunned by society for the majority of her existence, thus, she only cares about protecting herself and her daughter. Despite the film's lack of critical acclaim, Streep's performance is undeniably powerful and noteworthy.

