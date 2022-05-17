Of course, a horror movie's prime function is to scare the audience. Filmmakers spend hours setting up shots, editing music stings, and creating ghastly creatures to strike fear in the hearts of their viewers. But what happens when fans know the scare is coming? What happens when they are no longer frightened by monsters or whatever lurks in a dark hallway? You flip the genre on its head.

Being self-aware is a technique used to draw attention to the fact that a movie is aware of itself as a work of fiction. Horror movies that use this well tend to go one step further. They’ll introduce a tired genre trope and then subvert the audience’s expectations, leaving them disoriented and anxious. Meta movies walk a fine line between intelligent and pretentious. However, if done well, they can reinvigorate a dying franchise or genre.

'Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

Drew Goddard's Cabin in the Woods is one of the best and most underrated horror movies of the past decade. Despite receiving critical acclaim upon release, Cabin underperformed at the box office, not breaking $100 million in the years since. However, it has undeniably received the attention it initially deserved. Cabin in the Woods follows the story of five very stereotypical horror movie teens as they discover that the zombies plaguing them are secretly being controlled by an underground organization.

Cabin in the Woods was a genre subversion not seen in horror since the likes of Scream. It references, pays homage, and even parodies horror movies of years past uniquely and respectfully. Having the antagonists of a horror movie create their scares using a backlog of iconic creatures is brilliant and works to great effect. Equal parts scary and comedic, Cabin in the Woods had all the ingredients to be this generation’s Scream. Sadly, due to poor marketing and a lack of star power, it failed to make an impact upon release.

'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

If any horror character can be self-aware, it’s Freddy Kruger. In 1994, Wes Craven created a soft reboot/sequel to the convoluted and failing Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. By this point, Nightmare was six movies deep. Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare was a disappointing and unsuccessful flop that seemed to put the final nail in the coffin. However, Craven returned with Wes Craven’s New Nightmare three years later.

In New Nightmare, the original movie was just that: a movie. Following the popularity of Nightmare on Elm Street, Heather Langenkamp is doubtful about making another movie with Wes Craven. Soon, those doubts come to fruition as a demon uses the concept and image of Freddy Krueger as a conduit to manifest itself in real life. Heather and Wes are both played by their real-life counterparts, as is Robert Englund, who plays Freddy Krueger. While certainly convoluted on paper, the concept behind New Nightmare works well in practice. The meta storyline allows Craven to pay homage to his original films while creating a new, darker spin on the admittedly cheesy source material. New Nightmare breathed new life into Freddy Krueger and helped pave the way for Craven’s next meta-horror, Scream.

'Funny Games' (1997)

Released in 1997, Funny Games was unsurprisingly unpopular with American critics. At the time, general moviegoers weren’t ready for a film like this. They believed it to be overlong, convoluted, and disturbing. However, Michael Haneke's masterpiece has received the acclaim it deserves in the years since. Following a family of three slowly being taken hostage by two eccentric teenagers, Funny Games creates a genuinely tense home invasion thriller in addition to subverting genre expectations.

Funny Games is not an easy watch. Unlike most meta-horror movies, Funny Games does not take any joy in being self-aware. It presents a depressing, nihilistic view of violence in media and the actual ramifications of a home invasion. It is also very sparing with its self-aware moments. As opposed to something like Cabin in the Woods, Funny Games lets the audience forget its meta. For the most part, it plays out like a regular home invasion thriller, albeit with much more thought-provoking dialogue than a typical slasher. Often, though, a character will wink at the camera or even rewind the film to change events. Funny Games is more about stating a message than subverting genre expectations.

'Scream' (1996)

Very little remains to be said about Scream that has not already been talked about. Scream is one of the most successful and vital horror franchises in movie history. Initially released in 1996, it has since spawned four sequels and a TV show. Scream received vast commercial and critical acclaim and helped redefine a dying genre. The movie follows a girl named Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she attempts to survive attacks by a masked killer known only as Ghostface.

Wes Craven's Scream reinvented what horror could be simply by calling attention to the fact it’s a horror movie. Characters constantly talk about the rules of horror, shots are purposely set up to trick the audience into thinking a scare is coming, and even Ghostface himself asks his victims what their favorite scary movies are. Ghostface, in particular, was a subversion all on his own. The film treats him like a person in a costume, not some supernatural, unkillable force. That alone was a change from movies past, but the twist about his identity (no spoilers!) helped cement Scream as an excellent revitalization of a struggling genre.

'Creepshow' (1982)

Creepshow is the ninth film by acclaimed horror director George A. Romero. Unlike his previous ventures, Creepshow adopts an anthology-style format and is broken up into five unique short stories. It received moderate critical and commercial acclaim and, in the years since, has generated two sequels and a TV show. It’s known for being extraordinarily campy and quirky, especially compared to Romero’s previous works.

While necessarily “meta,” Creepshow is undoubtedly self-aware. Each tale told on screen is just a story from the comic book that was thrown out in the opening scene. Transitions between the lead story and the mini tales are animated, adding a unique look to the whole film. The mini tales are shot and structured the same way as in a comic book, and each ends with a freeze-frame. The dialogue and acting are beyond cheesy, but it’s clear the movie never tries to be anything else. Creepshow perfectly evokes the feel of pulpy horror comics of the '70s, and it knows it.

'Rubber' (2010)

Rubber by Quentin Dupieux is undoubtedly one of the strangest horror movies ever released. Made for a shockingly low budget of $800,000, Rubber is an indie horror comedy about a killer tire with psychic powers. The film is as ridiculous as it sounds, with multiple moments coming entirely out of left field. Rubber received decent reviews from critics and has gained a cult following in the years since its release.

The meta aspect of Rubber takes precedence over every other part of the movie. Characters routinely remark on both the state of cinema and the movie's plot as a whole. In-universe audience members gather on a hill to watch the events of the movie unfold in real-time. The film's entire purpose is to comment on how watching movies is inherently a waste of time. Rubber is certainly flawed, as it tries to be both campy and smart at the same time, neither of which to significant effect. Regardless though, it’s still an absurd pseudo-B-movie that can be fun to dissect and laugh at with friends.

