Most of the time, movies with strong meta elements are comedies. It's a way to poke fun at a movie's own existence, and self-aware humor has been a consistent way to make audiences laugh for many years now. While it might not be the funniest meta-comedy, something like Deadpool might be the clearest example of a comedic movie that's also very meta: it breaks the fourth wall, lets the audience know it knows it's silly, and is overall quite sarcastic.

Yet a movie having meta elements doesn't automatically make it a comedy. While the following movies might have some comedic relief here and there, they're not primarily comedies, yet all provide meta-commentary about themselves or the kind of genre they belong to. For anyone interested in seeing meta elements in movies that aren't laugh-a-minute comedies, these titles are all worth checking out.

1 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Biopics about artists are commonplace, but few music biopics are auto-biographical. All That Jazz therefore stands out, as it's directed by Bob Fosse and centered on a man named Joe Gideon, who essentially is Fosse in all but name. He's an overworked womanizer who abuses prescription medication while trying to do too much in his life, leading to things spiraling out of control for him.

It ends up being one of the darkest musicals of all time, especially in hindsight, as Fosse's fate ended up mirroring that of his fictional counterpart. Yet it's a masterful and admittedly self-indulgent movie all the same, and provides fascinating, almost fourth-wall-breaking insight into one of the best directors of the 1970s.

2 'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

While previous movies written by Charlie Kaufman were definable as dramedies (like Being John Malkovich and Adaptation), his directorial debut Synecdoche, New York was far from comedic. It's an intricate psychological drama about one man going to great lengths to create an intricate stage production, finding the line between fiction and reality blurring as his work begins to overtake his life.

It's an absurd premise that's ultimately played for drama, and depicts the creative process and a desire for ceaseless perfectionism in a dark light. It likely reflects the feelings Kaufman himself has about his own works, and presents a heavy - even tragic - behind-the-scenes look at the struggle to create meaningful art in today's world.

3 'Funny Games' (1997)

Funny Games is a clear example of a movie criticizing the viewers who choose to watch it. It's an angry, biting movie, presenting itself as a home invasion thriller without thrills. Instead of visceral, entertaining suspense sequences, the film is instead an intentionally miserable affair designed to shock and provoke its audience.

Beyond being intentionally understated and even mundane, it's also the rare example of a non-comedy which breaks the fourth wall, which is the clearest meta element of Funny Games. One of the home invaders looks at the camera and acknowledges the viewer, showing that the film is well aware of what it's doing, and is knowingly challenging the audience through its familiar premise being executed in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable way.

4 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

Living up to its title, The Matrix Resurrections was indeed about resurrecting the sci-fi series and resurrecting some of its once-dead characters. It's a uniquely meta movie, serving as a self-aware distant sequel to the original Matrix trilogy while also acknowledging their existence in-universe... sort of.

It's mind-bending and layered like most movies made by The Wachowskis, though The Matrix Resurrections was solely directed by Lana Wachowski. It nevertheless maintained the spirit of the earlier movies whilst also very much being its own thing, exploring and dissecting the legacy of the series in a manner that was self-aware without being outwardly comedic or silly.

5 'The Cabin in the Woods' (2011)

The best way to describe The Cabin in the Woods is to say that it's a critique of the horror genre as a whole, though not necessarily a parody. To elaborate too much would ruin the movie's various surprises, but what starts as yet another horror movie about young people facing supernatural forces while staying at a cabin in the woods does reveal itself to be something very different early on.

While it may start as a formulaic horror movie, it develops into something that critiques horror movie formulas and tropes in a downbeat, cynical way. There's plenty of dark comedy, but at the same time, The Cabin in the Woods does function as a mystery/horror movie, and isn't as blatantly joke-heavy as most self-aware movies that aim to satirize or condemn a certain genre.

6 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Image via Sony

Thanks to a premise involving the multiverse and the limitless possibilities of animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can comment on and discuss the history of Spider-Man on the big screen. Its main character is Miles Morales/Spider-Man, whose origin story interweaves with various other versions of Spider-Man who cross over into his reality.

It's got plenty of comedy, but its meta elements aren't always played for laughs. After all, even if the various Spider-Man movies have had their ups and downs over the years, it's a character that means a great deal to many viewers, and Into the Spider-Verse uses its premise to celebrate the character in all his various forms, all the while gently poking fun at some of the superhero's more outlandish moments.

7 'F for Fake' (1973)

Orson Welles never stopped pushing boundaries throughout his career as a filmmaker, and few movies of his demonstrate that better than F for Fake. It's a complex and mind-bending documentary about illusions, art, and the practice of deceiving people.

To demonstrate how easy it can be to trick and manipulate people, Welles constantly toys with the audience throughout, meaning F for Fake regularly blurs the line between fiction and reality. At a point, it's probably best to be swept up in the ride the film provides, and just accept that Welles is both a genius and a trickster, and that therefore, a film with a title like F for Fake is going to be a bit of a trip.

8 '8 1⁄2' (1963)

Federico Fellini was one of the most famous Italian filmmakers of all time, and one of his best-known films is 8 1⁄2, which is about one of the most famous Italian filmmakers of all time struggling to balance his professional and personal life. As such, it's apparent right from the start that it's a heavily meta film.

Like All That Jazz some 16 years later, it has autobiographical elements to it, though also indulges in surrealism and fantasy to quite a reasonable degree. Though there are comedic scenes, the meta elements tend to be played for drama rather than laughs, making 8 1⁄2 a serious (though not depressing) film about being a filmmaker.

9 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

Image via ABKCO Films

Alejandro Jodorowsky has made a name for himself as one of the most offbeat and interesting directors of all time. A movie like The Holy Mountain was instrumental in giving him that kind of reputation, as it's a bizarre and intriguing film that's hard to compare to much else, being a heavily symbolic and metaphorical mash-up of drama, surrealism, fantasy, and adventure.

It becomes heavily meta towards the end, eventually breaking the fourth wall in a way that few movies have even been brazen enough to do. Equal parts baffling and compelling, the film - and especially its ending - is confronting, intriguing, and undeniably meta, and does so in a fashion that doesn't necessarily make the movie as a whole a comedy.

10 'Wes Craven's New Nightmare' (1994)

While Wes Craven's best-known meta movie might be 1996's Scream, his 1994 film Wes Craven's New Nightmare is even better at being meta. It breathes new life into the Nightmare on Elm Street series, centering on several people involved with the series playing versions of themselves and being hunted by a version of Freddy Krueger who breaks out of his fictional world and into the real one.

Despite sounding like it could be very silly, New Nightmare functions surprisingly well as a horror movie, and easily ranks as one of the best entries in the long-running series. Making an iconic horror movie villain invade the "real" world makes him scary all over again, ensuring New Nightmare's legacy as one of the best meta horror movies of all time.

