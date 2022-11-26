Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of sexual assault and rape.A social movement called #MeToo, which is a phrase initially used by Tarana Burke on Twitter in 2006 to empower women through empathy, particularly young and helpless women, is now widely utilized to encourage people to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment in order to combat these social evils.

Recently, a lot of films and television programs have been made about this movement to explain different aspects of how it affects the many people engaged as well as to strengthen the voices of the victims. These #MeToo movies also serve as evidence and an unfortunate reminder that anyone may be a predator and that evil exists everywhere.

'She Said' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

She Said is a biographical drama film directed by Maria Schrader and based on reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's 2019 book of the same name. The film centers on the New York Times investigation that revealed Harvey Weinstein's history of abuse and sexual misconduct against women and stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Twohey and Kantor, respectively.

Although Kazan claimed that the movie is not about the #Metoo movement but rather a journalistic piece, this doesn't lessen the importance of the story because it centers on the events that gave rise to this influential movement in the first place. Although the tale moves at a sluggish speed as it describes the research that went into the piece, it is beautifully presented and written in a slow-burning style that keeps the viewer's interest.

'Bombshell' (2019)

The allegations of the Fox News employees who sought to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment served as the basis for 2019's Bombshell. The film follows the events that happen after Gretchen Carlson, played by Nicole Kidman, filed a lawsuit against Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) and how her decision prompts Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), a Fox News contributor, to come forward with her own story and that of several other women, sparking a global movement.

With a superb ensemble who gave their jobs their all, this is cinema dabbling in a murky nightmare that the real world is still trying to completely understand. The film is another crucial example of how the movement was started by examining the victims' thinking and decision-making processes. This allows the audience to sense their terror and horror as they are forced to choose between their careers and themselves.

'The Assistant' (2019)

The Assistant follows a day in the life of Jane (Julia Garner), a recent college grad and ambitious movie producer, who just got a dream job working as a junior assistant to a significant industry mogul. As Jane goes about her daily tasks, she becomes more and more conscious of the subtle mistreatment that jeopardizes every facet of her employment.

Although the movie is understated, its message is loud, clear, and incredibly timely. A contemporary, gritty drama with Hollywood flourishes and rooted in the everyday struggles that far too many women must face has been written by Kitty Green. Additionally, the film's incisive, carefully crafted screenplay does not need to focus on any one particular person, but rather on the psychological effects of abuses of power.

'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Promising Young Woman is a black comedy directorial debut film by Emerald Fennell that follows a distressed young woman and anti-hero (Carey Mulligan) with a dark past who frequents the neighborhood taverns and nightclubs, pretending to be intoxicated, completely defenseless, and vulnerable to uncover those wolves in sheep's clothing.

Promising Young Woman is an explosive study of the complexity of rape culture in America with a deeper understanding of pain and power than the typical popular depictions underscoring feminism. By taking chances to shed light on a difficult subject through brilliant dark humor as well as a subtle approach, the movie brings out the best in both the filmmaker and the stars.

'Luckiest Girl Alive' (2022)

Luckiest Girl Alive is a Netflix mystery thriller film that is based on New York Times Best Seller, Jessica Knoll’s 2015 novel of the same name. The story follows a woman named TifAni “Ani” Fanelli (Mila Kunis) who appears to have a picture-perfect life as she meets a documentary director who is interested in knowing her side of a disturbing event in the past and how everything begins to crumble.

Although the movie has received mixed reviews from reviewers and fans and some of the scenes can be challenging to watch, it still features excellent storytelling, standout performances from Kunis and Chiara Aurelia (who played young Ani), and brave handling of a weighty subject. The depiction of sexual and school violence as well as its consequences may be upsetting to watch, but it is strong and accurate, presenting audiences some hard truths.

'On the Record' (2020)

On the Record is a documentary that centers on Drew Dixon, a former A&R executive of Def Jam, who makes accusations against Russell Simmons, her former boss in the music industry. Dixon soon became one of the most well-known Black women to speak out in the early days of the #MeToo movement after her shocking revelation.

Even though this movie doesn't deliver justice, it does give voice to these previously silent women and offers a fresh perspective on why it's so much more difficult for Black women to speak up and be heard when confronting their abusers. The 90-minute documentary covers a lot, but it's disheartening to realize that both inside and outside the music industry, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

'Athlete A' (2020)

The Netflix documentary, Athlete A explores how journalists from the Indianapolis Star broke the news about Larry Nassar, the team doctor for the USA Gymnastics, sexually abusing at least 500 young athletes. The study served as the main evidence in the prosecution of Nassar, who in 2018 received a sentence of up to 175 years in jail for several sex offenses.

Athlete A follows the tenacious journalists and put the audiences in close proximity to the victims' experiences while being brutally honest about the offenders. The movie also serves as a sobering reminder of the evil that frequently lurks in plain sight in addition to providing an eye-opening glimpse into the ongoing brilliance and toil of investigative journalists.

'Tár' (2022)

Image Via Focus Features

Tár is a drama movie that follows Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) who is a celebrated conductor at the top of her game, as well as a veiled sexual predator. Her spouse, her coworkers, and her assistant are all aware of her preference for young ladies, whom she befriends while posing as a mentor.

By using unconventional casting, director Todd Field provides a nuanced view of the #MeToo movement. Lydia, a queer white woman, demonstrates that the system itself is corrupt rather than just men abusing their authority. Blanchett and Field ethically confine viewers by making Lydia as endearing as she is repulsive, taking pleasure in our pain and the ugly truth of society.

'The Tale' (2018)

The Tale follows Jennifer Fox (Laura Dern) as she faces a number of life-changing questions, after being forced to reevaluate her first sexual encounter and the stories we tell ourselves to survive through a short narrative from her middle school years. The film also chronicles Fox's own experience of sexual molestation as a child and her later attempts to come to terms with it.

The Tale makes it clear that when someone's mind is attacked, so is their body by emphasizing how little Fox could trust her recollection. The film also highlights how abuse often takes the form of a gorgeous, deceptive object of adoration rather than something blatantly terrible. It is undoubtedly a movie for the #MeToo movement that confronts intimate relationships and traumatizing behavior.

'Working Woman' (2018)

In the Israeli drama film Working Woman, Orna (Liron Ben-Shlush), a mother of three, is the main breadwinner while her husband fights to keep his new restaurant alive and her boss advances inappropriately while praising and promoting her.

Working Woman is a potent addition to the rising #MeToo film movement that focuses on the lone struggle of its protagonist and exposes it with nuance and authenticity. It's also a timely movie that reflects the tumultuous reality of today when corrupt workplace politics and subcultures have turned unethical. While Menashe Noy emanates faded charm as the employer who abuses his female staff cruelly, Ben-Shlush is superb as Orna.

