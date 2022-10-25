Mia Goth is on fire. The last few years have put her on the path to proving herself as one of the most talented performers working in the industry today, and with her progressing from meaty supporting roles to leading cast lists, it’s clear that the future of her career is promising. 2022 found Goth landing starring roles in two highly acclaimed Ti West films, with a third, MaXXXine, already confirmed. That, alongside snatching up a starring role alongside Alexander Skarsgård in Brandon Cronenberg’s highly anticipated upcoming film Infinity Pool, has made Goth one of the most exciting young actors to keep an eye out for. In the meanwhile, she’s gathered up a pretty impressive series of roles that are absolutely worth your time. Check out a list of the best below!

RELATED: A24 to Host Double Feature of Ti West’s Horror Hits ‘Pearl’ and ‘X’

P in Nymphomaniac (2014)

Image via Nordisk Film

To have her debut role in Lars Von Trier’s abrasive gargantuan opus Nymphomaniac is impressive enough, but Mia Goth manages to make an immediate impression with a complicated role that oozes vulnerability. As P, a young girl taken under the wing of Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) to learn about her sexuality, Goth walks the complicated line of demanding both sympathy and pity. Nymphomaniac has no shortage of heavy content, and Goth lends intimate sincerity to the role, diving straight into the deepest domains of the drama with no fear. With her debut, she comes fresh out of the gate swinging, and there was nowhere to go from there but up.

Harriet Smith in Emma (2020)

In Emma, a sharp little adaptation of the Jane Austen novel of the same name, Mia Goth plays Emma’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) companion Harriet. She’s innocent, pure, a bit naive, and perhaps too gullible for her own good, a fact that Emma exploits as she advises her through a series of romantic endeavors. There’s plenty to love here, with Taylor-Joy and Goth playing off each other’s comic timing with impeccable chemistry. Goth makes a case for the greatest performance of Harriet to date, with her gentle mannerisms and wide-eyed innocence.

Sara Simms in Suspiria (2018)

Even if Luca Guadaginino’s 2018 reimagining of Suspiria was polarizing, it offers a lot worth admiring. There’s the drab-but-beautiful washed out color pallet, the eerie score by Thom Yorke, and an array of fantastic performances, including Mia Goth as a young dancer in an ominous dance company. Goth nails the role, offering a landslide of different emotions as a young woman whose dreams of stardom are interrupted by unimaginable terrors.

Hannah von Reichmerl in A Cure For Wellness (2017)

A Cure For Wellness may have flopped at the box office, but Gore Verbinski’s psychological horror flick is well worth a view. In it, a high-rolling business executive (Dane DeHaan) is sent to a wellness center to retrieve the company’s CEO (Harry Groener). When he meets Hannah (Goth), an enigmatic young girl, he finds that more may be at stake. It’s the kind of movie whose lengthy runtime is used to slowly unravel a twisty yarn, with the film's captivating performances heightening the drama. Unsurprisingly Mia Goth steals the show, playing a damaged-but-loveable character whose worldview is made a bit naïve from years of overprotection.

Pearl in Pearl (2022)

If X didn’t already prove to you Goth’s ability to lead a picture, Pearl is certain to make you a devoted believer. Villain origin stories often feel like unnecessary cash grabs that lend little to the story, but Pearl surely proves itself to be an exception. In this prequel story, Goth plays a youthful version of her antagonistic X character with wide-eyed enthusiasm. The movie’s an absolute love letter to cinema, merging aesthetics from Hollywood’s Golden Era with a bloody horror pastiche. It’s not often that an actor is able to flip from absurdity to terror in the time that it takes to crack an egg, but damnit if Goth doesn’t take this character in every direction. In a picture that’s full of moments sure to be iconic, Pearl climaxes in a lengthy monologue that will surely put Mia Goth at the top of the year’s greatest performances.

Maxine Minx/Pearl in X (2022)

Image via A24

Mia Goth’s double-pronged roles in Ti West’s slasher film X is an astonishing achievement, and it’s here Goth joins the likes of Peter Sellers, Tilda Swinton, and so on for tackling two drastically different characters with equal mastery. The film, which is indebted to the blood-soaked madness of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and other films of its ilk, surrounds a group of pornographic filmmakers who shoot their latest work on a rural Texas farm. Astonishingly, Goth is able to command attention simultaneously as the charming and sympathetic leading lady and the movie’s haunting villain, the elderly Pearl. West’s direction—along with the film’s magnificent effects–make for a welcome entry into the horror canon, but don’t get it wrong: this is absolutely Goth’s movie, and it’s her that brings it into macabre mastery.

Mabel in The House (2022)

Netflix’s dark animated anthology film The House features a trio of lavishly realized tales, each with their own distinctive style. The first segment, directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, follows a young girl (Goth) and her parents (Claudie Blakley and Matthew Goode) as they uproot to an enigmatic new home. Before long, things expectedly go wrong, and as Mabel attempts to convince her parents to return to their old house, she quickly makes some unsettling discoveries. The House is Goth’s first foray into film voice acting, and it’s a damn promising start. Mabel’s a timid, but emotionally expressive little character, and Goth leaves her mark on the role.

Boyse in High Life (2018)

Image via A24

High Life, Claire Denis’s horror-tinged science fiction picture, is a puzzling and philosophical work that recalls the cerebral tone of arthouse sci-fi from the ‘70s. A group of convicted criminals are forced to travel into space in order to harvest energy from a black hole, all while madness, medical experiments, and plenty of graphic violence meets them along the way. Goth shines alongside her ultra-talented co-stars (Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, and André 3000 also top the castlist) as the edgy and fierce Boyse. As the crew slowly descends into mutual madness caused by the haunting oblivion of the universe, Goth gives an unhinged performance for a character whose exit is impossible to forget.