Michael B. Jordan is one of the most popular actors working today, plying his trade across various roles and genres. From playing champion boxer Adonis Creed to Marvel villain Killmonger, Jordan has helped create some of the past decade's best characters. Best known for his roles in blockbuster action movies, Jordan has also shown his talents in gripping dramas and charming romantic comedies.

The upcoming Creed IIIsees Jordan stepping behind the camera for the first time, directing himself as he goes toe to toe with new series baddie Damian, played by current breakout star Jonathan Majors. Directing is an ambitious career change for Jordan, and it will be interesting to see what he directs next and if he will remain in front of the camera at the same time. As we ponder what comes next for the star, it is worth looking back at his best films.

10 'Creed' (2015)

Jordan's first foray into the boxing world, Creed began life as a spin-off of the popular Rocky series. When Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is approached by the son of his late friend Apollo Creed, he agrees to train the young man. Thus, Adonis Creed (Jordan) takes on a grueling training program with the legendary boxer by his side.

One of the best entries in the Rocky series, Creed re-energizes the franchise by relegating Rocky to a supporting role. Jordan perfectly fills the gloves left by Stallone and the pair offer fantastic performances, creating one of cinema's best mentor and student duos.

9 'Fruitvale Station' (2013)

Jordan's breakout performance, Fruitvale Station is the actor's first film with frequent collaborator Ryan Coogler. When 22-year-old Oscar Grant (Jordan) boards a train to see the New Year's Eve fireworks, he is unaware it will be the last day of his life as he finds himself the victim of racial profiling by the authorities.

Based on the tragic death of the real-life Grant, Fruitvale Station is a powerful examination of the injustice regularly inflicted upon Black individuals in the U.S. Jordan offers one of the best performances of his career as Grant, showcasing a man with a bright spark whose life was merely beginning before it was snuffed out.

8 'Chronicle' (2012)

Jordan's first foray into the superhero genre, Chronicle is a different take on the classic hero origin story. When three teenage boys discover a weird cavern during a high school party, they are soon gifted with telekinetic powers. As they have fun experimenting with their new abilities, things soon become dangerous.

Playing Steve, one of the three protagonists, Jordan is the most likable of the trio, a bright young man who cares for his friends. As Andrew (Dane DeHaan) struggles with abuse at home and his desire to use his powers for revenge, Steve remains a loyal and supportive friend even when it means putting his own life at risk.

7 'Without Remorse' (2021)

Based on the novel by Tom Clancy, Without Remorse follows John Kelly (Jordan), a U.S. Navy SEAL. After his pregnant wife and squad mates are killed, Kelly forces his way into a government organization to hunt down those responsible, with nothing but revenge on his mind.

While Without Remorse is an average spy thriller, it is carried by a driven performance by Jordan, looking to kickstart another action franchise. Even though the film received mediocre reviews a sequel has been greenlit, dubbed Rainbow Six, and it is going to be helmed by Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick franchise.

6 'A Journal for Jordan' (2021)

A Journal for Jordan sees Jordan playing Charles Monroe King, a sergeant in the U.S. army. When King is deployed in Iraq and forced to leave his loving fiancée and newborn son behind, King begins keeping a journal full of advice and love for his child. His partner, Dana (Chantae Adams), goes on to share these writings with their son.

Based on the memoir by the real Dana Canedy, A Journal for Jordan is a touching but overly sentimental examination of grief and the love between a parent and their child. Legendary actor Denzel Washington directs this adaptation, which offers a nice change for Jordan from his work in bigger budget action flicks.

5 'Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox' (2013)

While DC has struggled in recent years to nail its live-action movies, its animation department has been great for decades. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox follows The Flash/Barry Allen as he works together with a team of superheroes, including Cyborg (voiced by Jordan) as they attempt to restore Allen's timeline.

The Flashpoint Paradox is another great entry in DC's animated universe and features other celebrity voice actors including Nathan Fillion and Ron Perlman. Jordan fits right in as Cyborg, and it causes one to wonder what the actor's take on the character in a live-action project would be like.

4 'Hardball' (2001)

An overlooked entry in the filmographies of both Jordan and Keanu Reeves, Hardball sees Reeves playing Conor O'Neill, a debt-riddled gambler. Offered the chance to lose his debt by coaching a youth baseball team made up of Black kids, the cynical O'Neill finds himself becoming attached to the kids in the troubled neighborhood.

While Hardball contains many of the cliches that are present in sports dramas, it sets itself apart by focusing on the lives of these kids in a genuine way without feeling exploitative. Jordan made his film debut here as Jamal, one of the players who is faced with being removed from the team due to being too old.

3 'Just Mercy' (2019)

Based on the life of lawyer Bryan Stevenson, Jordan stars as Stevenson as he begins his journey as a young defense attorney. Working in the South as a free lawyer for poor Black inmates who have been placed on death row, Just Mercy follows Stevenson as he represents Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a black man wrongly convicted of the murder of a white teenager.

Just Mercy examines the racism prevalent in America's South and how easy it is for the justice system to wrongly convict people based on race. Jordan delivers one of the best performances of his career as Stevenson, while Foxx is also fantastic as McMillian.

2 'Black Panther' (2018)

One of the best movies in the MCU, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, the titular superhero. With the recent death of his father, T'Challa is forced to step up and become the king of Wakanda and protect it from the arrival of a new threat, Killmonger (Jordan), who is seeking the throne.

Killmonger stands as one of the MCU's best villains, a relatable and likable bad guy despite his brutal methods to gain power. Jordan steals most of the scenes he is in, with his character not far from being the hero of his own story in a tragic way, as he was denied access to Wakanda in his youth.

1 'Creed II' (2018)

With the original Creed proving to be a massive hit with critics and audiences, the decision was made to give Adonis Creed (Jordan) his own franchise. Creed II sees the champion boxer challenged by Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the man responsible for his father's death.

While Creed II offers nothing new after its refreshing predecessor, it is still a crowd-pleaser full of thrilling fight scenes and adrenaline-pumping workout montages. Tying the story back to one of Rocky's most popular villains proves a smart choice as it is a treat to see Sylvester Stallone and Lundgren sharing the screen once more.

