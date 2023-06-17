Michael Sheen is one of the most versatile and enjoyable actors working today. Perhaps best known for his performances on Masters of Sex and Prodigal Son, he's had a career on stage and screen as rangy and exciting as he is. His friendship with David Tennant is a particular favorite of the internet thanks to him and Tennant's off-the-charts chemistry in Good Omens and the mockumentary series Staged.

Sheen's beloved angel Aziraphale returns in Good Omens season two this summer. In addition to his stage and TV work, the internet's favorite Welshman has an eclectic array of film credits. It's worth checking out some of his best rated work on Rotten Tomatoes before the new season begins.

9 'The Special Relationship' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

The Special Relationship is the third in an informal trio of Tony Blair-focused films written by Peter Morgan, alongside The Deal and The Queen. Sheen plays Prime Minister Blair once again in this film, which focuses on Blair's relationship with US President Bill Clinton (Dennis Quaid.) Their relationship is put into jeopardy after the Lewinsky scandal rocks the White House.

The Special Relationship has an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised Sheen and Quaid for their performances and chemistry, considering them better than simple impersonations. Sheen was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for his performance as Blair, alongside Quaid for his Clinton.

8 'Far From The Madding Crowd' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Far From The Madding Crowd is a 2015 drama romance based on the classic Thomas Hardy novel. Bathsheba (Carey Mulligan) is a Victorian-era woman who comes into an inheritance and finds herself in a love square with multiple suitors. Among her options include William Boldwood, a kind older gentleman of wealth (Sheen.)

Far From The Madding Crowd has an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. Though critics didn't all love the film adaptation of the novel to the screen, the cast was all praised for their performances.

7 '7 Days in Hell' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

7 Days in Hell is an HBO mockumentary that pokes fun at Wimbledon and the world of competitive professional tennis. Aaron Williams (Andy Samberg) and Charles Poole (Kit Harington) compete in a single, week-long tennis match where everything that could go off the rails, does. Sheen plays Caspian Wint, an unsavory sports commentator.

7 Days in Hell has an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised the convincing documentary quality of the production and the audacity of the comedic situations that go on across the mockumentary, including a streaker on the court and dozens of silly celebrity cameos. Besides Sheen, the star-studded ensemble surrounding Samberg and Harington includes Karen Gillan, June Squibb, and Fred Armisen.

6 'Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer is an 2016 independent American-Israeli film. Norman Oppenheimer (Richard Gere) is a political fixer who makes a connection with an Israeli dignitary (Lior Ashkenazi); when this dignitary ends up elected Israeli prime minister, Norman's reputation is threatened to come undone. Sheen plays Norman's nephew Philip, a lawyer with big connections of his own.

Norman has an 87% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics especially praised Gere's performance as one of his late-career highlights. Critics also praised the supporting cast, and Joseph Cedar's writing and direction.

5 'The Damned United' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Tom Hooper's The Damned United is a 2000 soccer drama with a searing Sheen performance at its center. Sheen plays Brian Clough, who takes over as the manager of Leeds United. The film follows Clough's 44-day tenure in the position, which deeply alienates the football organization.

The Damned United has a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics overwhelmingly praised Sheen's performance for carrying the sports drama. After watching the film, Joe Williams of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called Sheen "the best actor in the English-speaking world."

4 'Frost/Nixon' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Based on the Peter Morgan stage play, Ron Howard's Frost/Nixon retells the events behind the 1977 TV interview between former US President Richard Nixon (Frank Langella) and talk show David Frost (Sheen.) A game of cat and mouse between the two over the administration and fallout of Watergate develops, and the interview could make or break either man's legacy. Both Langella and Sheen reprise their roles from the stage production in this riveting film adaptation.

Frost/Nixon has a commendable 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised the movie for being an excellent capture of Sheen and Langella's stage performances. The film earned 5 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

3 'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Woody Allen's 2011 time-travel romantic comedy Midnight in Paris follows Gil (Owen Wilson,) a writer on vacation in Paris with his fiancée Inez (Rachel McAdams.) When Gil starts magically time travelling to the 1920s every midnight, he falls in with famous writers and artists of the day, and falls in love with the enigmatic Adriana (Marion Cotillard.) Sheen plays Paul, Inez's friend and their tour guide around modern Paris.

Midnight in Paris holds a commendable 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised the film for its magical realism, excellent ensemble cast, and Allen's witty writing. Allen won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the film in 2012.

2 'The Queen' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Stephen Frears' 2006 drama The Queen chronicles the British Royal Family in the wake of the tragic loss of Princess Diana. Queen Elizabeth II (Helen Mirren) and Prime Minister Tony Blair (Sheen) come at odds over how the Royal Family present their grief to the public.

The Queen has an excellent 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Helen Mirren's performance as the Queen earned her the Best Actress Oscar. Thanks to his well-regarded performance, Tony Blair became one of Sheen's signature roles.

1 'Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Special' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Special, directed by Scott Aukerman, is a 2017 comedy special that pokes fun at telethons and holiday specials. Santa Claus needs 75,000 babies born on Earth by Christmas to ensure a successful toy supply, so he enlists iconic singer Michael Bolton to get the world in a baby-making mood. Celebrity cameos abound in the riotous sketches that follow, including Sheen as Carl Flossy, an aggressive, Bob Fosse-esque choreographer.

Michael Bolton's Big Sexy Valentine's Special has a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics praised the special for being extremely bizarre and goofy, yet fully committing to the bit. Sheen's performance is singled out by the Eponymous Review as scene-stealing.

