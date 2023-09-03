In the late 80s and early 90s, no movie star was bigger or brighter than Michelle Pfeiffer. One of the most beautiful women to have graced the silver screen, Pfeiffer rose to prominence in the early 80s, receiving international attention following her role as Elvira Hancock in Brian De Palma's 1983 gangster film Scarface.

What followed was a commercially successful and critically acclaimed career that continues today. Across four decades, Pfeiffer has proven her remarkable versatility, starring in every major genre and excelling with even the most caustic and esoteric roles. A three-time Oscar-nominated actress with more than a few worthy performances unfairly ignored by the Academy, Pfeiffer is arguably among Hollywood's last real movie stars.

10 'French Exit' (2020)

Azazel Jacobs' 2020 dark comedy French Exit stars Pfeiffer as Manhattan socialite Frances Price. Lonely and depressed, Frances moves to Paris after the bank seizes her assets, accompanied by her son, Malcolm, and her cat, Small Frank, who she believes has the soul of her deceased husband.

Quirky and overly caustic, French Exit is an acquired taste of a movie. However, Pfeiffer delivers the best performance of her later career as the troubled Frances, expertly embodying her jaded psyche while balancing the script's acidic humor. In the hands of a lesser actress, Frances would be too unbelievable to be sympathetic, and French Exittoo eccentric to be enjoyable. However, Pfeiffer valiantly leads a stellar ensemble cast, turning the film into an uneven but successful exercise in dark and biting humor.

9 'Stardust' (2007)

In 2007, Pfeiffer returned to acting after a five-year absence with two major summer blockbusters. In Matthew Vaughn's fantasy adventure Stardust, Pfeiffer plays Lamia, the Queen of the witches chasing after a fallen star to cut out her heart and eat it.

Lamia is among the best modern fantasy villains, and Pfeiffer makes a meal out of the role. She is playful but menacing, perfectly adapting to the film's singular brand of adult-oriented humor while maintaining the fantastical illusion. Pfeiffer is particularly remarkable during the film's second half, as Lamia loses her youth and succumbs to the old age she is so desperately terrified of. Stardust assumes a very fantasy approach to portraying the horrors of aging, and Pfeiffer brings them to life with commanding gusto.

8 'Hairspray' (2007)

Pfeiffer's other 2007 release is Adam Shankman's show-stopping musical Hairspray. Featuring a large ensemble led by Nikki Blonsky, the film follows plump teenager Tracy Turnblad, who begins a fight against racial segregation after being cast in a popular teen dancing show. Pfeiffer plays Velma Von Tussle, the show's producer and the film's main antagonist.

Cast at John Travolta's behest, Pfeiffer is the perfect villainess for the colorful and energetic film. Velma is a raging racist obsessed with keeping her daughter in the spotlight, and Pfeiffer perfectly understands the assignment. The three-time Oscar nominee sings, dances, lies, and cheats with wicked glee, knocking her big musical number out of the park and looking fabulous while doing it.

7 'Mother!' (2017)

Darren Aronofsky has made several harrowing movies, but his 2017 psychological horror film Mother! remains his most haunting. Jennifer Lawrence stars as Mother, a young woman whose home is invaded by an increasing collection of violent characters. Pfeiffer co-stars as woman, who arrives at Mother's house with her husband as the first unwanted guests.

Whether Mother! is a misunderstood and underappreciated masterpiece or a self-important effort from one of cinema's biggest provocateurs is debatable. However, Pfeiffer's brilliance in the film is undeniable. Seductive yet openly off-putting, Pfeiffer delivers her most complex work in the film, with a performance so precise it borders on the esoteric. Although her intervention is short, Pfeiffer is striking and piercing, offering an inspired, challenging, and Oscar-worthy portrayal of envy, desire, and lust.

6 'Dangerous Liaisons (1988)

Pfeiffer stars opposite a brilliant Glenn Close and John Malkovich in Stephen Frears' 1988 period drama Dangerous Liaisons. Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' seminal novel, the film follows two devious socialites in Roccocco, France, who scheme to corrupt a recently married woman.

Stylish and emotionally poignant, Dangerous Liaisons is a masterpiece of the 80s period drama. Pfeiffer won the BAFTA Award and earned her first Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the virtuous Madame Marie de Tourvel, the target of the protagonists' wicked games. Pfeiffer is brilliant as the vulnerable character, playing her with remarkable sensibility and honesty. Madame de Tourvel is the most difficult role in the story, and Pfeiffer excels by abandoning all pretenses and playing her like a flawed human being rather than the epitome of virtue.

5 'The Fabulous Baker Boys' (1989)

Few cinematic scenes are as memorable as that of Michelle Pfeiffer in a blood-red gown, singing a sultry rendition of "Makin' Whoopee" atop a piano in Steve Kloves' The Fabulous Baker Boys. The actress plays Susie Diamond, an escort-turned-lounge singer who develops an unexpected romance with Jeff Bridges' hardened characters.

Pfeiffer won the Golden Globe and the four major critical awards in the US - NYFCC, LAFCA, NBR, and NSFC - for her work, controversially losing the Oscar to Jessica Tandy. Susie Diamond is a pivotal and game-changing role in Pfeiffer's career, turning her into Hollywood's ultimate leading lady going into the '90s. The actress is explosive in the part, embodying the classic idea of the femme fatale and revolutionizing it with a nuanced, layered, and electrifying performance that single-handedly elevates the film. Jeff and Beau might be the "Baker Boys," but Pfeiffer is the "fabulous."

4 'Scarface' (1983)

Brian De Palma's hyper-violent gangster film Scarface was Pfeiffer's ticket to stardom. Al Pacino stars as Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who becomes a powerful drug lord in 1980s Miami. Pfeiffer co-stars as Elvira Hancock, the cocaine-addicted wife of Tony's mentor, who later marries Tony.

Widely considered among the all-time best gangster movies, Scarfaceis an ode to 80s excess. Pfeiffer is a vision as the ravishing and turbulent Elvira, draped in Patricia Norris' now-iconic costumes and sporting a world-famous long bob. The actress delivered an unforgettable and astonishing performance, perfectly complementing Pacino's excess and standing out, even as her co-star furiously devoured every piece of scenery within reach.

3 'Married to the Mob' (1988)

1988 was a banner year for Pfeiffer, with the actress premiering three films, including Dangerous Liaisons. However, Jonathan Demme's crime comedy Married to the Mob might be the best of the trifecta. Pfeiffer stars as Angela de Marco, a widowed mother pursued by her deceased husband's former boss and a hapless FBI agent looking to use her as a mole.

Guided by the late Jonathan Demme, Pfeiffer is a spitfire in the central role. Married to the Mob is a farce with heavy elements of screwball comedy, and Pfeiffer effortlessly adapts, giving a muscular comedic performance that navigates the genre's overt tropes with the story's more emotional aspects. Married to the Mob is crucial in Pfeiffer's career, confirming her versatility as a performer and her irresistible charisma as a movie star.

2 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Tim Burton's 1992 superhero film Batman Returns remains one of the most refreshing and ambitious takes on the Caped Crusader. Michael Keaton stars as the Dark Knight, with Danny DeVito as the Penguin and Pfeiffer as Catwoman. Arguably Pfeiffer's most iconic role, Catwoman is an enduring symbol of the superhero genre. The actress goes deeper into the role than anyone before or since, exploring Catwoman's broken psyche and crafting a stunning portrayal of disruptive liberation.

Pfeiffer's Catwoman is a triumph in every sense of the word and a crowning achievement in the actress' career. It's an Oscar-caliber effort, an unrelenting, incendiary, and bravura performance that towers above nearly all other entries in a genre infamous for its overly safe and uninspired approach.

1 'The Age of Innocence (1993)

Pfeiffer joins three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis in Martin Scorsese's 1993 historical drama The Age of Innocence. Based on Edith Wharton's seminal classic, the film follows the impossible romance between wealthy and engaged lawyer Newland Archer and the notorious Countess Olenska, his future bride's cousin.

Emotionally brutal and unforgiving, The Age of Innocence is Scorsese's best historical movie. Pfeiffer shines as the intriguing and alluring Countess Olenska, giving a dignified and arresting portrayal of forbidden desire. Ellen Olenska is a meal of a role, and Pfeiffer devours every scene and line reading, portraying a fiercely independent woman who instantly stands out in the refined and constrictive world of the period drama. Pfeiffer is at her best in The Age of Innocence, a film that remains among Scorsese's finest.

