Known for her tough and no-nonsense characters, Michelle Rodriguez has been a prominent figure in Hollywood for more than two decades. Her undeniable acting talent has landed her many roles, especially in blockbuster action movies. She has earned critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base due to her wonderful performances.

Rodriguez has appeared in a variety of movies throughout her career, from action blockbusters to indie dramas. While not all of her movies have been critical hits, she has consistently delivered memorable performances. The movies such as Girlfight and Turboshowcase her range and talent as an actress.

10 'Turbo' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 67%

The DreamWorks Animation movie Turbo follows an ordinary garden snail known as Theo or "Turbo" (Ryan Reynolds) who is given the chance to pursue his dream of winning the Indianapolis 500. When a freak accident gives him super speed, he goes on an adventure with a pit crew to enter the race.

Inspired by Fast & Furious, the movie received high praise for its animation and voice acting, but slight dislike due to its unoriginal premise. Rodriguez lent her voice to one of the lead characters, Paz, a human car mechanic at Starlight Plaza. This animated movie is an entertaining watch with a unique snail view of a racetrack, especially for families.

9 'Fast & Furious 6' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

In the sixth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker), and the team live separate lives as fugitives. DSS agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) offers a full pardon to their crimes if they help him apprehend a mercenary organization led by former British SAS soldier, Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Rodriguez reprised her role as Letty Ortiz, Toretto's wife who suffered from amnesia and assumed dead following Fast & Furious. The director, Justin Lin, was praised for breathing in new life into the franchise by offering a new take on a long-standing series. It was a critical and commercial success filled with amazing action sequences and the most badass members of the franchise.

8 'Machete' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

Betrayed by his corrupt Chief, a former Mexican Federale, Isador "Machete" Cortez (Danny Trejo) makes a life in Texas as a vigilante and day-laborer. After being double-crossed by Michael Booth (Jeff Fahey), the man who hired him to assassinate a Texas Senator, Machete must go on the run and decides to go on a brutal rampage of revenge to settle the score.

Robert Rodriguez's action movie is based on the self-titled character from the Spy Kids franchise, Cortez. Rodriguez played Luz, a leader of an illegal immigrant aid movement who fronts as a taco-truck lady and joins forces with Machete to take revenge on Booth. Although the audience thought it had a ridiculous plot, it had moments of over-the-top action and humor that made it a tongue-in-cheek thriller.

7 'Furious 7' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

A rogue assassin, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) hunts Dominic Toretto and his family for revenge for his comatose brother, Owen Shaw. Meanwhile, covert ops leader Mr. Nobody (Russell) recruits Toretto's team to prevent terrorist, Mose Jakande (Djimon Hounsou) from obtaining a hacking program known as God's Eye.

Considered one of the best movies in the franchise, this seventh Fast & Furious installment paid tribute to the late Paul Walker and stays true to its formula. With a familiar cast, Rodriguez played as Letty Ortiz, helping her family protect Ramsey while doing everything she can to regain her memory. She's a tough and fearless character, in which Rodriguez delivers a memorable performance that offers thrills and heartfelt moments.

6 'Avatar' (2009)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

In James Camerson's epic sci-fi film Avatar, humans are colonizing Pandora in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium. Threatening the existence of a local tribe of Na'vi, a paraplegic Marine named Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) must convince the Na'vi to leave the area. He falls in love with the Na'vi princess, Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and must decide to follow orders or protect his newfound home.

Being a part of the highest-grossing movie of all time, Rodriguez played a side character that brought charm and humor, making her one of the most likable characters in the movie. She played as Trudy Chacón, a combat pilot who becomes an ally to the Na'vi despite her orders within the Avatar Program. Its groundbreaking visual effects and impressive world building made this an amazing cinematic experience.

5 'Girlfight' (2000)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

This gritty sports drama is about a troubled high school student, Diana Guzman who turns to boxing as a way to escape her Brooklyn home life. Although her father and prospective trainers disagree to her becoming a boxer, she wants to prove them wrong, even fighting against a fighter she's seeing, Adrian Sturges (Santiago Douglas).

Rodriguez landed her first leading role in Girlfight, as a young woman who struggles to find her place in a male-dominated sport. Her raw and intense performance earned critical acclaim, including a Best Debut Performance award at the Sundance Film Festival that same year. Although the movie is all about boxing, it offers a fresh perspective to a seemingly-familiar tale.

4 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Based on the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, a charming thief, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and an interesting band of adventurers goes on a journey to retrieve a lost relic. The quest goes wrong when they run into the wrong people such as Sofina, the Red Wizard (Daisy Head).

Although this isn't the game's first movie adaptation, it certainly gives fans of the beloved game a thrilling cinematic experience. It's an action-packed take on a game campaign set in the Forgotten Realms. The exquisite talent of the cast brings the game to life with the help of the direction of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

3 'Widows' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Based on the 1983 British television series of the same name, the movie follows four Chicago women who must repay the debt of their dead husband's criminal activities after a botched getaway attempt. They attempt to steal 5 million from the home of a prominent local politician in order to pay a crime boss back.

In this crime drama, Rodriguez played Linda, one of the titular widows who joins the heist along with the other wives. This well-made thriller houses great performances by Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Debicki. It received critical acclaim for its ensemble cast and social commentary under the direction of Steve McQueen, following his Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave.

2 'Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

This action-documentary shares the untold story of the unsung professionals. It gives an insightful look at the world of stuntwomen including their struggles onscreen and offscreen. The audience gets a behind-the-scenes look to introduce the female stunt performers who made appearances in some of Hollywood's biggest blockbuster movies.

In this documentary, Rodriguez was one of several actresses who shared their experiences as stunt performers in Hollywood. It brings to light the significance of everyone involved in the making of a movie. Showcasing the achievements of these talented professionals, it's even considered an audience favorite.

1 'Inmate #1" The Rise of Danny Trejo' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

This captivating documentary that took 71 years to make focuses on the extraordinary life of the unlikely hero, Danny Trejo, Rodriguez's co-star in Machete. Trejo discusses his journey from prison time to Hollywood success after overcoming an early life of crime and addiction.

Directed by Brett Harvey, it's an amiable documentary that gives a glimpse into the life of a man who saw the error of his ways and worked to change his life. Alongside other stars, Rodriguez appeared in the movie to talk about her friendship with Trejo. Audiences and critics enjoyed hearing about Trejo's second chance at life and how he now makes a difference.

