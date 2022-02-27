There is an old belief that the middle child is the forgotten one of the family. Those who’ve fallen into this placement can attest there is some truth to this sentiment. Just watch one episode of The Brady Bunch. However, despite this curse placed upon those born with siblings before and after, when it comes to middle child TV characters, many have proven hard to forget. Some, like Michael J. Fox's Alex P. Keaton, were the reason fans tuned in, others held their own and stood out on shows like Bob's Burgers, and one created a signature move fans have been doing for over three decades. They may be forever the middle child on screen, but they’re always going to be unforgettable fan favorites.

RELATED: 7 Best Family Sitcoms Of the 2000s, Ranked

Judy Gemstone, The Righteous Gemstones

Image via HBO

HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones is as devious as it is charming, and not since Tammy Faye Bakker have evangelists been so addicting. John Goodman (The Conners) leads his family and congregation with all three of his grown children constantly fighting for his approval. While Danny McBride’s (Eastbound & Down) Jesse and Adam DeVine’s (Workaholics) Kelvin each bring their personal flair to the chaos that continuously surrounds the Gemstone clan, it’s Judy (Edi Patterson) that is a beacon of comedic delight. Judy’s sarcasm and wit could be seen as off-putting but with how her brothers are is taken into consideration, audiences can understand why she’s the way she is. Plus, there is a genuine heart underneath her lavish baptism and performance ensembles as she cares deeply for her daddy, and even showed a new level of compassion for her abandoned Aunt Tiffany (Valyn Hall) in the show’s sophomore season.

Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things

Image via Netflix

There is a lot that goes down in Hawkins, Indiana on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, but two people oblivious to that are Mike Wheeler’s (Finn Wolfhard) parents (Cara Buono, Joe Chrest). One would think they’d try and show way more interest in their son’s life given that he’s best friends with Will (Noah Schnapp), a kid constantly put through hell. Alas, they don’t. Which is fine, it has allowed Mike to go about his (mis)adventures with his ragtag crew for three must-watch seasons, with only two more to go.

Malcolm Wilkerson, Malcolm in the Middle

Image via Fox

There are a number of TV shows that have cast the middle child as the main protagonist. Take TGIF darling Boy Meets World for example. Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) was at the helm of that series, and while his life has some kinks it was still pretty peachy compared to Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) from Malcolm in the Middle. That show was like the twisted variant of Boy Meets World. Malcolm was a gifted student and because of that, was the odd one out at home, but he remained grounded in the depths of his family’s less than stellar appeal to the rest of the world on the show as they were crass to the bone; a sort of mainstay for most families on Fox at one time.

Lisa Simpson, The Simpsons

Image via 20th Television

Speaking of a crass Fox family, The Simpsons in many ways took the torch from All in the Family and created an inferno. In the 30-plus years it’s been on, every character has woven their way into the hearts of viewers around the world, but it’s The Simpsons’ moral compass, Lisa (Yeardley Smith) that has garnered her own legion of fans as she became a hero to middle children everywhere who were stuck in a family they felt so different from, but ultimately did care about from the start. Something that likely inspired the aforementioned Malcolm in the Middle.

Gene Belcher, Bob’s Burgers

Image via Fox

At first glance, Tina Belcher (Dan Mintz) gives off big middle child vibes on Bob’s Burgers, but it’s Gene (Eugene Mirman) who holds that position. With a wacky, musical-driven outlook on life, Gene’s charming banter has made him one of the most endearing middle child characters ever. Not something easy to do in an animated cast that is stacked with characters who are all worthy of fans’ undivided attention. Alas, Gene’s got that special burger sauce that keeps fans happy in a way that’s quite enchanting. Perhaps it’s the burger suit? Yeah, it’s the burger suit.

Carlton Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Image via Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Enchanting may not be how fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would have initially described Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro), but by the end of the series in 1996 viewers warmed up to the uppity, rich kid. In many ways, Carlton wasn’t supposed to be an immediate favorite as he was clearly created to be everything his cousin, Will (Will Smith), was not. Despite being the epitome of uncool, Carlton’s corny moves have danced him into a position where he’s as much of a pop culture icon as his onscreen kin.

Darlene Conner, Roseanne/The Conners

Image via Carsey-Werner Distribution

Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) started as a precocious tomboy but as soon as she entered those teenage years, her character took a noticeable turn. So much so that if teen angst had a face in the ‘90s it would’ve been her. She perfectly captured how it is being in between an older sibling who never fails to garner attention from one’s parents, and an adorable younger sibling with her unemotive face and lack of interest in much. Her newfound personality on the show may’ve been rough to deal with for her TV family, but it was just what viewers going through similar situations needed to see. Darlene’s sarcastic allure led her through the original run of Roseanne and was so strong that she even managed to become the matriarch of sorts on The Conners in 2018 after Roseanne Barr had to be written off due to her Twitter being a bit much. Now fans of the original get to watch just how a moody middle child manages to raise her own kids through their ups and downs.

Alex P. Keaton, Family Ties

Image via Paramount Domestic Television

When it came to heartthrobs in the ‘80s, it was hard to compete with Michael J. Fox. Everything he did was a hit, and his Midas touch even made the ultraconservative ways of his Family Ties character, Alex P. Keaton, irresistible to almost everyone who tuned in. Most of which were Fox fanatics. It’s one thing to be a star on a television series, it’s another to be the face most people recognize decades later from said series.

Randy Taylor, Home Improvement

Image via Buena Vista Television

Stacked up against other middle child characters, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ Randy Taylor is unmatched because he was and still is considered the ultimate crush of his era to many. In hindsight, while other characters like Darlene Conner and Malcolm were idolized for their outcast appeal, Randy was what those same kids wished they could be; adored. Home Improvement may not have been tailored around Jonathan Taylor Thomas, but there’s no denying that he’s the reason hoards of young viewers tuned in weekly, and all for the middle child.

7 Comedies That Should Be TV Sitcoms These comedy films were made for more than just the big screen.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email