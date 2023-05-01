Mike Leigh is one of the best-known British filmmakers of the last several decades, and his films are some of the most distinctly British in recent memory, too. He likes to tell stories that focus on seemingly ordinary people dealing with often very mundane things. At other times, he seems to shy away from telling much of a narrative at all, with numerous films of his serving as "slice-of-life" comedy-dramas that simply present characters and their unique way of living.

Those who like fast-moving films or intricate narratives may not enjoy most of Leigh's filmography, but as a director, he's certainly found an audience, and many of his films are highly acclaimed. The following are the most popular among IMDb users, ranked below from good to greatest, based on the average ratings from the internet's most popular movie database.

10 'Happy-Go-Lucky' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Sally Hawkins is frequently the best part of any movie she appears in, and that can certainly be said of Happy-Go-Lucky. In it, she stars as Poppy, an endlessly energetic and optimistic schoolteacher who simply goes about life with a seemingly unshakable positive attitude, with the film showing the upsides and (infrequent) downsides of her day-to-day life as a result of her outlook.

There isn't a great deal to Happy-Go-Lucky beyond that, but it turns out a great performance, a unique main character, and a good balance of comedy and drama are more than enough to keep it constantly interesting. If anything, the users of IMDb might've rated this one a little low overall, as it's one of Leigh's most entertaining and accessible works.

9 'Career Girls' (1997)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Career Girls is a solid Mike Leigh film, though not quite up there with his very best. It's short and simple, even by his standards, running for less than 90 minutes and telling the story of two young women who rekindle their friendship several years after their college graduation.

That being said, there is some complexity added by the structure, which cuts between pre-college flashbacks and the present-day, which follows their reunion. It generally works well, and is typically well-written and solidly performed (something that can be said about most Mike Leigh films), but it's lacking a little something to push it into being great.

8 'High Hopes' (1988)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Many of Mike Leigh's most acclaimed and popular movies were released in the 1990s and 2000s, with 1988's High Hopes being his highest-rated pre-1990 film. It centers on a young couple who are content in life - even though their lifestyles are modest, to say the least - and examines their outlook on the world and the controversial political climate of Britain in the 1980s.

There's also a good deal of conflict that comes from the couple interacting with their eccentric family members, which also serves to add some comedy to what otherwise might be a downbeat movie. Leigh doesn't nail the balance between comedy and drama here the way he does in some of his later films, but it's still a worthy addition to his body of work, and worth watching for fans of the filmmaker.

7 'Life Is Sweet' (1990)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Life Is Sweet feels like a significant step-up in quality from what Mike Leigh had been directing before 1990, and arguably stands as his first hard-to-fault film. It's once again a light-on-narrative slice-of-life film, here centering on a working-class couple and their twin daughters, both of whom have very different personalities.

It lives up to its title, being a breezy and generally pleasant watch that probably focuses a little more on the comedy side of things, rather than the drama (if it can even be considered a dramedy). The "Sweet" part of the title may also refer to one particularly strange sequence in the film involving chocolate spread... maybe the less said about that, the better.

6 'Another Year' (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

There's a structure to Another Year that makes it stand out, but at its core, it's another Mike Leigh movie that focuses on ordinary people living their lives. The structural difference to the story here is that the film takes place over a year and is split into four parts, which each chunk of the film following the characters during a different season.

It's a fine balance of happy and sad, being quite entertaining in parts and miserably sad at other times. Naturally, the mood of the film follows the seasons, with the brighter seasons generally being a little more fun to watch, and things being at their worst during the winter segment of the film.

5 'Topsy-Turvy' (1999)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Plenty of Mike Leigh movies are set during contemporary times, which instantly makes Topsy-Turvy feel unique among his other highly-acclaimed works. This film takes place in the 1880s, and follows the musical writer duo of Gilbert and Sullivan, and the way their working relationship came close to falling apart before they wrote The Mikado, which ended up being their most popular work.

It also stands as Leigh's take on a biopic, and it's honestly vibrant and distinct enough to make it surprising that he doesn't have more films that are historical/biographical in nature. Those who love Gilbert and Sullivan are likely to like it more, but even casual viewers should find a good deal to like here, though at 2 hours and 40 minutes, it is admittedly pretty long.

4 'All or Northing' (2002)

Image via UGC Films UK

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

All or Nothing is a Mike Leigh film that leans heavier towards drama than comedy, though there is a little comedic relief, at least at first. It starts off feeling like something typical for the filmmaker, but does become sadder and more concerned with the dramatic side of things as it progresses towards its conclusion.

The plot here is comparable to Life Is Sweet, as All or Nothing also focuses on a husband and wife who have two very different children. However, the tone - and the direction the plot ends up going - are very different, ensuring that All or Nothing isn't exactly an easy watch, but it is a compelling and well-made movie for those who are emotionally prepared for it.

3 'Vera Drake' (2004)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Like Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake also sees Mike Leigh turning to the past to tell a story. Unlike Topsy-Turvy, Vera Drake has no light-hearted moments or anything close to comedic relief, and stands as what might well be Leigh's heaviest and most emotionally devastating film.

Vera Drake's set in the 1950s, and follows the title character as she cares for her family while also visiting women and inducing miscarriages for unwanted pregnancies at a time when abortion was illegal in Britain. It's a challenging and grim film, but is important for the way it sheds light on a difficult time in history for women. It's also a film that continues to hold relevance into the 21st century, as abortion remains something that's contested and debated in certain parts of the world.

2 'Naked' (1993)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

If Naked counts as a slice-of-life film, then it's probably one of the most twisted slice-of-life films ever made. It follows a particularly depraved individual who constantly antagonizes the people around him and lashes out against society. In the way it follows an intensely negative individual throughout his life, it can feel like the inverse of 2008's Happy-Go-Lucky.

It can be seen as a comedy, albeit a very dark one with its fair share of shocking moments. It's one of the hardest to watch Mike Leigh movies, but because of its abrasive and surprising moments, it also happens to be one of his most famous. It's probably not a great starting point for those who are new to Leigh's filmography, but it can certainly be counted among the filmmaker's best works.

1 'Secrets & Lies' (1996)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Secrets & Lies is Mike Leigh's most famous and acclaimed film, earning a total of five Oscar nominations (including Best Picture) and generating a huge amount of acclaim upon its release. It follows the personal journey one woman takes after her adoptive parents pass away, which involves her meeting and bonding with her biological mother.

As the title suggests, the conflict here comes from secrets and lies, with the complex history between the two central characters being unraveled throughout the film. It's an effective drama with a little comedic relief in the spots where it's most needed, and understandably sits as Leigh's highest-rated film according to IMDb users.

