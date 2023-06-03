British director Mike Leigh is a master of realism. His movies tend to be slow-paced dramas about ordinary, complex people. The narratives are deceptively simple, exploring rich themes and striking at universal human struggles.

His next film is currently in production, although the whole project has thus far been shrouded in secrecy. It won't be released for many months. This gives viewers plenty of time to dive into his filmography.

12 'Meantime' (1983)

This breakthrough television dramedy film was a sign of even greater things to come. Meantime further established the minimalist, thematically unsparing style that Leigh would become known for, and it remains a touchstone when discussing his catalog.

A downbeat examination of a family's struggles in Thatcher-era East End, Meantime is notable for early, flat-out great performaces from Tim Roth and Gary Oldman. Leigh's process with actors is singular; he'd go on to use it to even more remarkable effect.

11 'Life is Sweet' (1990)

Life is Sweet revolves around a working-class family in North London over one summer. Frequent collaborators Alison Steadman and Jim Broadbent play the parents, while their daughters are Claire Skinner and Jane Horrocks. Horrocks, in particular, steals the show as the quirky and troubled Nicola.

It's a slice-of-life movie that also serves as a snapshot of a certain time and place. Roger Ebertrated it highly, saying that despite its modest budget it was "as funny, spontaneous and free as if it had been made on a lark by a millionaire".

10 'Topsy Turvy' (1999)

Jim Broadbent, Lesley Manville and Timothy Spall star in a meticulous, period musical that documents behind-the-scenes drama of Gilbert and Sullivan's The Mikado. It's no secret that 1999 was one of the mightiest years ever for film; Topsy-Turvy (a magnificent film that merits mentioning alongside the best about the creative process) has perhaps been overshadowed by more iconic films of that year.

The film has perhaps best been appreciated over the decades for its technical merits, winning two Academy Awards in technical categories (makeup and costume design).

9 'High Hopes' (1988)

Another social commentary, High Hopes centers on motorcycle courier Cyril (Philip Davis), and his girlfriend Shirley (Ruth Sheen), as they strive to improve their situation in the face of poverty, unemployment, and social inequality. The film looks at the life of Cyril's mother and sister and their neighbors, with a focus on culture clashes and class tension.

Leigh's third feature film, High Hopes represented a major step forward from Bleak Moments and Meantime. It succeeds thanks to the committed performances and the authentic, mostly-improvised dialogue.

8 'Nuts in May' (1976)

Nuts in May is a TV movie Leigh directed early in his career. While not one of his most well-known projects, it's definitely one of his most charming. It follows the misadventures of a middle-class couple, Keith (Roger Sloman) and Candice-Mari (Alison Steadman) during a camping holiday in the Dorset countryside. The film explores the clash between Keith and Candice-Marie's uptight and self-righteous attitudes and the carefree lifestyle of the other campers they encounter.

It's a biting satire on middle-class pretensions. Sloman and Steadman have impeccable timing and comic sensibilities, resulting in plenty of hilarious and cringe-worthy moments. Edgar Wright is a huge fan of it. "My favorite Mike Leigh film, an absolute comedy classic," he said in a tweet.

7 'Mr. Turner' (2014)

In recent years Leigh has turned toward historical narratives, most notably this biopic about the celebrated English painter J.M.W. Turner (Timothy Spall). The film examines Turner's complicated personality, as well as his relationships with his family, friends, and fellow artists. It's Spall's finest performance.

Spall is joined by a strong supporting cast, including Dorothy Atkinson as Turner's loyal housekeeper and Marion Bailey as his final companion. The highlight, however, is the cinematography. Leigh's evocative use of light and color pays homage to Turner's work, capturing the essence of the era in which he lived.

6 'Career Girls' (1997)

Career Girls tells the story of two former college friends, Hannah (Katrin Cartlidge) and Annie (Lynda Steadman), who reunite after six years apart. The women are a study in contrasts, each with their own struggles and traumatic history.

Both dark and touching, Career Girls makes for a compelling and honest portrayal of two women navigating the uncertainties and disappointments of early adulthood. It breezes by at just 87 minutes long but is loaded with sharp observations and rich subtext.

5 'Naked' (1993)

Johnny (David Thewlis) is a highly intelligent but bitter and misanthropic young man who flees Manchester for London after assaulting a former girlfriend. The film follows his aimless and often disturbing encounters with a series of characters he meets, including a lonely security guard, a sex worker, and a former lover. Thewlis gives a tour-de-force performance, both nihilistic and vulnerable.

Naked is Leigh at his most confident, flexing his capacity to tackle difficult subject matter alongside greater skill at visual storytelling. An unapologetic portrait of modern urban life, Naked remains one of the director's most daring works to date. Viewers who only know Thewlis from Harry Potter or Big Mouth are in for a treat.

4 'Happy-Go-Lucky' (2008)

Sally Hawkins delivers one of her best performances here as Poppy, a free-spirited and optimistic primary school teacher living in London. The film follows Poppy's daily interactions with the people around her, including her best friend, her driving instructor, and a troubled homeless man.

Eddie Marsan is also terrific as Poppy's repressed and volatile driving instructor, who claims to find Poppy immature but develops romantic feelings for her. It's a low-key project that may seem minor at first glance but lingers on the mind long after the credits have rolled.

3 'Vera Drake' (2004)

Vera Drake stars Imelda Staunton as a working-class woman in 1950s London who performs illegal abortions. During the day she is a devoted wife, mother, and cleaning woman, but leads a secret life at night, evading the authorities - and her own family.

Staunton is brilliant in the role. It's a far cry from the saccharine venom of Dolores Umbridge. Eddie Marsan also shines as Vera's troubled son who disapproves of her activities. Leigh tells the story with sensitivity, producing a poignant character study of a woman whose actions challenge the moral norms of her time.

2 'Another Year' (2010)

Another Year centers on a married couple, Tom (Jim Broadbent) and Gerri (Ruth Sheen), and their relationships with their friends and family over the course of four seasons. Lesley Manville plays their troubled and insecure friend Mary, and Peter Wight is Ken, an old friend struggling with alcoholism

It's one of Leigh's less brutal narratives, making it one of his most purely enjoyable films. However, it's still filled to the brim with food for thought, examining themes of aging, loneliness, and the search for happiness. It's a great starting point for anyone interested in Leigh's work.

1 'Secrets & Lies' (1996)

Hortense (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) is a young black woman who was adopted at birth and sets out to find her birth mother. To her surprise, she discovers that her biological mother is a working-class white woman named Cynthia (Brenda Blethyn). The film charts the emotional journey of both women as they come to terms with their shared history and the secrets and lies that have shaped their lives.

Secrets & Lies put Leigh on the map, winning the Palme d'Or and garnering five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. It was well-deserved: it's his most well-rounded work, balancing intense themes with accessible storytelling. All of Leigh's strengths are on full display - his talent for drawing believable performances from his cast, his awareness of where the tensions lie in families and society, and his emotional honesty. He's since gone on to bigger budgets and larger narratives, but this is still his masterpiece.

