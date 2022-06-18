It's no secret we're in a Golden Age of Television right now. With a carte-blanche of shows at our fingertips (thanks to streaming services), it has never been easier to sit down and dedicate multiple hours to one show. With the quality of television on the rise, audiences now yearn for more time with characters and their story — something a 2-hour-long movie can't provide.

That's why miniseries are some of the best content — providing the best of both worlds. Being six to eight-hour-long movies themselves, miniseries can delve deeper into character development and offer more fleshed-out stories. Yet, they still neatly tie everything up without the dedication of having to invest dozens of hours in a series.

'We Own This City' (2022)

The Jon Berenthal-led miniseries about corrupt Baltimore police officers is a brutally honest look into the failing judicial system of the city, which holds the second-highest murder rate in the country. Based on a true story, We Own This City follows several Gun Trace Task Force members who constantly bend the law to their convenience.

Created by David Simon of The Wire, this six-episode miniseries gives an unbiased, detailed look into how an organization meant to protect its citizen fails to do so and takes advantage of them. Honest, poignant, and sometimes sickening to watch, We Own This City brings to light some terrible truths about America's justice system.

'WandaVision' (2021)

Disney+'s first Marvel show was a smash-hit. Following the life of MCU power couple Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) post-Endgame. But all is not what it seems in the quaint little town of Westfield, as strange things are starting to occur in Wanda's perfect little world.

Taking an interesting detour from the MCU'susual formula, WandaVisiontakes inspiration from sitcoms, with each episode evolving from a specific decade of American television. This provides an interesting aesthetic to the show that is unlike any Marvel fan has seen before. Mix that with some creepy magic and Twilight Zone-esque themes, and you're in for a wild ride.

'Under The Banner of Heaven' (2022)

Under The Banner of Heaven is an introspective tale of religion, its followers, and how groups within can manipulate certain ideals for their own personal gain. Set in 1980s Utah, devout LDS worshipper, detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield), must solve the murder of a young woman and her 15-month-old child and discover how it connects to a prominent Mormon family in the community.

As the mystery unravels and more details about the family come forward, it becomes increasingly more difficult for detective Pyre not to question his faith and its teachings. This sets him on a path of deep introspection as he races against the clock to solve this terrible murder before he loses all faith.

'The Offer' (2022)

Though not finished yet, The Offer has been a delight to watch for Godfather fans. It looks behind the scenes of one of cinema's greatest masterpieces, told through the eyes of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller) as he navigates the world of Hollywood and the Mob to get this film made.

Filled with incredible acting, excellent production design, and some great writing, The Offer offers a fascinating look into the complicated world of movie-making. It's a must-watch for any Godfather fan.

'Dexter: New Blood' (2022)

The lovable blood spatter analyst/secret serial killer, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall), is back. Now on the run and long thought dead, Dexter has placed himself in self-induced exile up in the snowy lands of northern New York. Living a brand new, happy, non-murderous life, Dexter has finally found peace until his son, Harrison (Jack Alcott), returns looking for his long-lost father.

Dexterfans were widely disappointed with the last series finale and believed the beloved serial killer's end wasn't satisfactory; thus, Dexter: New Blood. This sequel miniseries shows what Dexter has been up to since his sister's untimely demise and provides a much better ending to the Bay Harbor Butcher's story.

'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Midnight Mass is best viewed with having no prior knowledge of the story. It's a wild ride of religion, faith, suffering, and redemption. Set on a small island, the village of Crocket Island is a small-knit community brought together by their faith. So, when their beloved priest doesn't return from an overseas trip and is replaced by a mysterious new one, things start to take a turn.

Bizarre, captivating, and gut-wrenching, this seven-part miniseries is filled with some incredible discussions on belief and the disillusion that blind faith can bring. This show is made up of a great ensemble cast, especially from Hamish Linklater and Samantha Sloyan, who plays Father Paul and Bev Keane, respectively; this show will stay in the back of your mind long after watching.

The Queen's Gambit (2020):

Netflix's critically acclaimed miniseries The Queen's Gambit was the service's most-watched scripted miniseries after its release. This coming-of-age tale follows young orphan Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a skilled chess prodigy during the mid-1950s and 1960s, as she competes against the world's greatest chess masters while struggling with addiction.

This miniseries about chess excels with its storytelling and character development, keeping things engaging throughout, even for those who aren't fans of chess. Harmon is expertly acted by Taylor-Joy, who brings a compelling performance with inspiring strength and vulnerability: the series keeps fans invested and clambering for more when the credits roll.

'Dopesick' (2021)

Dopesick is the harrowing true tale about America's struggle with the opioid crisis, specifically the drug Oxycontin. Thousands of Americans have become hooked on pain pills in the past few decades, and this Hulu original takes a detailed look into why and how this occurred.

Following an ensemble cast, from a small mining town to the pharmaceutical company that created Oxycontin, Dopesick encompasses all facets of this terrible epidemic, showing how one family's greed effectively destroyed the lives of thousands of citizens. This compelling and impactful miniseries brings to light an awful truth about addiction and corporate corruption that's still happening to this day.

