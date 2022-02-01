Mario Party is a game that anyone can enjoy. The series’ fun characters, colorful graphics, and engaging gameplay have made it a video game staple that creates a ton of excitement whenever a new title is released. But Mario Party is also a hyper-competitive battle that pits families and friends against each other in a no-mercy showdown for glory. The latest installment, Mario Party Superstars is no different. This game features a plethora of updated classic Mario Party maps and minigames for both old and new fans to appreciate. So, to celebrate the newest Mario Party, and the franchise’s success, let’s count down the 10 best minigames in Mario Party Superstars.

10. Tread Carefully

Tread Carefully is a free-for-all minigame that places characters in a tank-filled war zone. Each player controls a tank and must maneuver around the arena, shooting the other players, and dodging other’s shots. The chaos of a free for all battle leads to plenty of fun and a lot of competition. Alliances will be formed, broken, and re-forged, in the span of seconds. This minigame is one of the more unique among the options in the game, and the chaos that can happen makes each time you play it a different experience.

9. Monty’s Revenge

In Monty’s Revenge, Mario and friends find themselves on the wrong side of a whack-a-mole game. Buried underground, each player must pop up and down through various holes while avoiding the vengeful “Monty Mole’s” on the surface. The player that spends the most time with their head above ground is the winner. If a Monty catches you, you’ll get whacked and become stunned, not gaining any time in the process. This minigame is extremely hectic and the Monty Mole’s AI is seemingly unpredictable. Even when you feel safe, you may get surprised with a smack on the head. Add in the fact that only one player can occupy a hole at a time, and you have an intense minigame that’s always a good time.

8. Bobsled Run

Bobsled run is a team minigame predictably about racing bobsleds. You and your partner have to navigate down steep slopes, treacherous turns, and keep up your speed to beat out the other team. Bobsled Run thrives on good communication and strategy, so naturally, it can be pretty tough. Especially if you’re stuck with a computer player that couldn’t tell the difference between left and right to save their artificial life. Overall, this highly competitive minigame will keep you and everyone else on the edge of their seats, and the winning team gets to take home some major bragging rights.

7. Snowball Summit

Players engage in an intense snowball fight on a mountain summit. The ground is covered in snow and each player has to roll up snowballs to throw them at their enemies. The last player left standing wins. With the small arena and limited snow on the mountain, Snowball Summit gets crazy quickly. There’s nothing quite as anxiety-inducing as having to quickly roll a snowball on the outer edge of the mountain while your final opponent is doing the same. The environment adds a lot to the tension itself. Knowing that if you fail, your character is sent hurling down a mountain gives you a strong motivation to win and avoid that terrible fate. Ultimately, this game comes down to strategy, quick thinking, and a bit of luck. It’s a frantic battle that feels immensely satisfying to win.

6. Bumper Balls

Very similar to Snowball Summit, Bumper Balls is all about knocking the other players off a small platform. But in Bumper Balls, your characters are balancing on top of bouncy balls. The balls can sometimes be tough to control, so every small movement you make feels critical. At any moment, you could be sent clumsily falling off the edge of the arena. Bumper Balls is a really great time, and there are actually three versions of the game in Mario Party Superstars. Each version takes place in a different arena and environment. You bump and battle your way around a snow-tipped mountain, a grassy island, and a metal platform above the lava. Each arena has a slightly different feel to it, or new obstacles to take into account. The competitiveness of Bumper Balls, and the variety of stages you can play on, make it a truly unforgettable minigame.

5. Crazy Cutters

Crazy Cutters tests your hand steadiness and pattern following abilities. Each player takes control of a jackhammer and must trace a design on the ground as fast and accurately as possible. There are a lot of different patterns to go through, so each time you play it feels fresh. You wouldn’t imagine tracing a picture would be so stressful, but when the clock is running out, and you can’t tell whether your picture is more accurate than your opponent's, you’ll feel deeply invested in the game. Waiting to see who won at the end creates an incredible amount of anticipation. Not many minigames can compare to Crazy Cutters.

4. Mushroom Mix Up

In Mushroom Mix Up, you and your opponents stand atop a variety of colored mushroom platforms. Every few seconds, a “Shy Guy” will raise a colored flag that corresponds to one of the mushrooms. When this happens, all the other colors will fall into the ocean, along with whoever is standing on them. Saying this minigame gets intense is an understatement. You’ll be pushing, shoving, and stomping on your enemies in a frantic attempt to stay alive. Adding to the fun is the option to ground pound the other players, causing them to get slowed down. Be careful though. A poorly timed or executed ground pound could cost you the game. The mushroom platforms are so small that four players can barely fit on one, so be prepared to be aggressive and fight for the win.

3. Booksquirm

Booksquirm proves books can be deadly. In this minigame, you’re placed on a book and have to align your character with holes in the pages being turned on top of you. If you fail to find a hole in time, the page will crush you, and you’ll lose the game. This minigame can be really difficult. The holes in the pages are a tight fit, so you’ll often be pushing others out of the way to fit through. The pages also turn progressively faster, adding a lot of intensity and stress to the minigame. When Booksquirm comes up, your “Party” is about to get wild.

2. Handcar Havoc

Handcar Havoc is another team-based minigame, and it’s one of the best the series has to offer. You and a partner are on a small handcar, perilously perched above an ocean of lava. This game requires a lot of skill and teamwork. You have to race the other team, so speed is very important, but go too fast, and you’ll fall to your doom. The turns are tight and hard to balance as well. However, like Bobsled Run, the human element can be the most difficult to deal with. With good communication, you and your partner will go far. Without it though, don’t expect to be earning many coins from this one.

1. Bowser’s Big Blast

Out of all the minigames in Mario Party Superstars, Bowser’s Big Blast is by far the most anxiety-inducing, edge-of-your-seat experience. The game is all chance. Simply walk up to the stage, hit a button, and hope for the best. If you choose correctly, the next player comes up and chooses a different button. Play continues until someone chooses wrong, the Bowser head blows up, and a player is eliminated. The buttons are then reset, and the game goes on until only one player remains. Each time you go to press a button, it feels like your life is on the line. One unlucky choice and it’s all over. Adding to the stress is the fact that the robot Bowser will fake you out and keep you waiting until the last moment to see if it will explode or not. No minigame can compare to the level of investment players feel during Bowser’s Big Blast. For that reason, it’s ranked number one.

