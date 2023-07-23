The Primetime Emmy Awards race for Best Limited Series has always been fascinating and one of the more distinct categories in the award show’s presentation. While the winners for Best Drama Series, Best Comedy Series, and even Best Animated Program tend to go to the same winners for many years in a row, the Best Limited Series award goes to a different winner each year due to the category’s inherent nature.

This only gives the Emmys a short period of time to judge a miniseries’ quality, and often they overlook future classics. These 10 amazing miniseries were snubbed for the Best Limited Series Emmy, and their loss stings the most.

10 'Devs' (2020)

Alex Garland is one of the most genius science fiction writers currently working in the industry. After penning the screenplays for future sci-fi classics like 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and the 2012 reboot of Dredd, Garland began directing sci-fi feature films for himself with Ex Machina, Annihilation, and the divisive Men.

His miniseries Devs explored the nature of free will and the infrastructure of Silicon Valley tech culture in all the weird and wonderful ways that regular Garland fans would come to expect. It also gave proof before The Last Of Usthat Nick Offerman could be a great dramatic actor.

9 'Irma Vep' (2022)

Oliver Assayas’ 1996 masterpiece Irma Vep is one of the more ingenious examinations of Hollywood’s inherent flaws and features an all-time great performance from Maggie Cheung as a fictionalized iteration of herself as she takes on the titular role of “Irma Vep.”

Leave it to Assayas to create an equally clever legacy sequel of sorts that’s even more self-aware; the 2022 miniseries of the same name stars Alicia Vikander as a younger actress who is approached about starring in a remake of the same fictional Irma Vep film that appeared in the original.

8 'Too Old to Die Young' (2019)

Nicholas Winding Refn’s style certainly isn’t for everyone, and those that loved Drive may be disappointed to find that Refn’s 2019 miniseries Too Old to Die Young definitely skews closer to the style of something like Only God Forgives.

That being said, those that appreciate all the unique things that Refn can create when he clearly has no one giving him notes might be fascinated to see all the dark depths of depravity and surrealism that he manages to pack into his 13-hour Los Angeles crime epic. It’s a shame the Emmys often don’t recognize auteur work like this.

7 'And Then There Were None' (2015)

Kenneth Branagh’s big screen adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels have become quite popular, as has the “Christi-esque” style murder mystery in general, thanks to recent hits like See How They Run and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. However, BBC frequently produces excellent adaptations of Christie’s best work.

And Then There Were Nonemight just be Christie’s literary masterpiece, and the 2015 adaptation does justice to the story of strangers picked off one by one on a mysterious island. The series benefited from the major star power of Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill and The Hobbittrilogy’s Aidan Turner.

6 '11.22.63' (2016)

It feels like 11.22.63 just missed out on the revitalization of Stephen King on screen that occurred in 2017 thanks to the release of It, Gerald’s Game, 1922, and The Dark Tower. Nonetheless, 11.22.63 was no less worthy of accolades, and the J.J. Abrams-produced Hulu original series does a great job of bringing one of King’s most unique stories to life.

The eight-part series follows a teacher (James Franco in one of his better roles) who is given the power to go back in time to 1963 with the intent to save United States President John F. Kennedy from being assassinated in Dallas.

5 'The New Pope' (2020)

While Paolo Sorrentino’s brilliant satirical religious miniseries The Young Pope managed to snag both a Best Limited Series nomination and a Best Actor nomination for Jude Law, his 2020 follow-up The New Pope was shut out entirely.

The new entry in the series features the return of Pope Lenny (Law), whose coma forces the Catholic Church officials to seek out a replacement (John Malkovich) who may be able to fit the position in Lenny’s absence. The New Pope is just as weird, thought-provoking, and surprisingly emotional as its predecessor.

4 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Midnight Mass is part of a long trend of snubbed Mike Flanagan series, as The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club (which became a miniseries after it was abruptly canceled after one season) all failed to do so.

RELATED: Every Mike Flanagan Movie and TV Show, Ranked

Midnight Mass might be his masterpiece, and the Emmys' failure to recognize it proves that all award shows need to represent horror projects better. The fact that Hamish Linklater’s outstanding supporting turn couldn’t even get nominated is a sign of their obvious bias.

3 'It's A Sin' (2021)

Rarely has the AIDS crisis been depicted on screen with such grace and a sense of life; It’s A Sin isn’t just a condemnation of the medical community’s failure and collective homophobia but a celebration of the lives that were lost through the intersecting stories of different young people coming of age and discovering their sexuality as the shadow of the AIDS crisis looms in their future.

Beautiful, occasionally hilarious, and absolutely heartbreaking, It’s A Sin is a tough series to get through, but it was clearly deserving of an Emmy nod as an important work of representation.

2 'Maniac' (2018)

Netflix may be partly to blame for barely marketing their stranger auteur-centric projects, but that doesn’t excuse Emmy voters from ignoring a brilliant science fiction character study like Maniac. Cary Fukunagua’s miniseries follows two test patients (Emma Stone and Jonah Hill in a Superbad reunion) who participate in an experimental test that allows their minds to enter different realities.

Maniac tackled the “multiverse” concept in a much more compelling, inventive, and emotional way than any recent Marvel or DC projects that attempted to tackle the subject. It’s a landmark work of sci-fi and, frankly, one that has been undervalued to an absurd degree.

1 'Station Eleven' (2021-2022)

Station Eleven wasn’t planned as a “post-COVID” show, but it somehow became the perfect show of the moment and stands as one of the most beautiful miniseries that HBO has put together. Set in the wake of a worldwide virus, the series follows an interconnected group of strangers in the following days, weeks, and years.

Rather than focusing on tragedy and death, Station Eleven celebrates the power of art to cope and heal. It’s not only the perfect show for the moment but one that empowers artists everywhere.

