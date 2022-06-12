TV shows that run for several years will ultimately change over time. This is no clearer than when it comes to the cast of a TV show, which can grow or shrink as a show goes on, getting rid of certain characters while at the same time bringing in new ones. It's one thing that keeps a TV show evolving and exciting; it's not like a complete movie, where the characters at the start will be the same ones at the end.

RELATED: Great TV Shows Where a Supporting Character Always Steals The Spotlight

The malleability of a TV show cast makes beloved characters who weren't intended to be part of the main cast but ended up there anyway. They are all straightforward characters that were only meant for a handful of episodes but soon found their screen time increasing dramatically, often because they made such a great impression on both the show's creators and its audience.

Anya from 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' (1997 - 2003)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer had plenty of characters that had minor roles before becoming main characters. The most famous may be Spike, who appeared as a charismatic villain in several Season 2 episodes before becoming a core character from Season 4 onwards. But Anya might be an even better example, as the character was only supposed to be in one episode as a villain in Season 3, only for Emma Caulfield to make such a good impression that the writers brought her back and made her an integral part of the show, week to week.

It's great they did because Anya is easily one of the show's funniest and most likable characters (even though she was once an immortal vengeance demon that did some horrible things throughout her hundreds of years on earth). Her bluntness and tendency to speak her mind a little too keenly were always entertaining and brought further vibrancy and energy to the show's trademark frequent banter.

Maxwell Klinger from 'M*A*S*H' (1972 - 1983)

Corporal Klinger began in M*A*S*H as a very simple gag character. In his earliest appearances, he consistently tried to get discharged from the 4077th MASH on psychiatric grounds. His most frequently used tactic was to dress up in a range of increasingly elaborate women's outfits. That was all there was to him for a while, and even if he made several brief appearances, they were usually pretty one-note.

But as the show went on, Klinger started to get the same respect the writers gave the other more fleshed-out cast members. By Season 4, he was well and truly a main character and far more interesting. And then, in the later seasons, as the show started to lean a little more towards drama than comedy, his cross-dressing became a thing of the past. Jamie Farr's talent as an actor was finally realized, and Klinger became one of the show's best and most memorable characters.

Adriana La Cerva from 'The Sopranos' (1999 - 2007)

The Sopranos was no stranger to having minor characters who stuck out as memorable, despite having the briefest of appearances. No one, however, ever started as small as Adriana and then became as integral to the show. In her first appearance, Drea de Matteo wasn't even credited as playing Adriana — she was more or less just a hostess in a restaurant, only visible briefly.

RELATED: The Most Devastating Episodes From Crime TV Shows

She gradually got more stories as the show went on, especially towards the second half of the show's run. She remained one of the most sympathetic and likable characters and may be the only character in the main cast who was genuinely a good person. She brought a great deal to the show, and The Sopranos would probably have been a weaker show had she not been promoted from being a mere background character.

Donna Moss from 'The West Wing' (1999 - 2006)

In terms of screen time, Donna Moss might not have been a minor character in The West Wing, even in the earlier seasons. She was often around Josh Lyman, the Deputy Chief of Staff, being his ever-reliable personal assistant. However, she didn't have quite as much to do as the rest of the main cast and wasn't in the opening titles early on, either.

As the show went on, though, Janel Moloney got more to do and arguably became the show's heart, thanks to her lovable personality and enthusiasm. She gets more agency as a character and becomes one of the best parts of the show, especially in the later seasons, and finishes a much stronger character than she was in her humble beginnings.

Benjamin Linus from 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Ben Linus went from a minor villain intended to cause trouble for a handful of Lost episodes during Season 2 to one of the core villains of the show during its middle seasons. The last couple of seasons complicated Ben as a character, revealing he had a good side that constantly clashed with his deceitfulness and callousness towards people he had no use for.

RELATED: Every Season of ‘Lost,’ Ranked From Downright Unhinged to Iconic Television

He was one of the best love to hate characters, and even when not outright villainous, was a reliable agent of chaos that could always reliably shake up the status quo. In a show full of minor characters who arguably deserved more screen time, fans of the show can likely agree that Ben's increasingly prominent role and Michael Emerson's performance were one of the best things for Lost in the long term.

The Janitor from 'Scrubs' (2001 - 2010)

In all fairness, the Janitor in Scrubs never really changed dramatically or grew as a character. He started the show as a minor character who would annoy the main character, J.D, for his amusement. His lack of interactions with other main characters meant that he seemed almost as though he could be a figment of J.D's imagination, at least early on.

But the creators of the show realized pretty quickly that Neil Flynn was too much fun in the role not to make the Janitor a regular character: his presence grew quickly, and he remained a core part of the show for all eight seasons (the less said about the ninth semi-spin-off season, the better). If the show ever comes back in any form, it'll be necessary to make sure the Janitor returns.

Saul Goodman, Mike Ehrmantraut, & Gus Fring from 'Breaking Bad' (2008 - 2013)

Season 2 of Breaking Bad introduced three characters with minor roles, all of whom became bigger parts of the show in later seasons. Saul Goodman (BoJb Odenkirk), Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks), and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) weren't intended to be main characters, but all ended up being so interesting that the writers felt their roles needed to be expanded.

And now that Breaking Bad has finished, it's hard to imagine the show without the slippery and hilarious Saul, the vicious and calculating Gus, and the cool-headed and tough Mike. Furthermore, all three had potential beyond Breaking Bad, as each features prominently in the spin-off prequel series, Better Call Saul, which itself is seen as just as exciting and gripping as Breaking Bad by many fans.

KEEP READING: Great TV Shows About (Mostly) Bad People to Watch If You Like 'Succession'