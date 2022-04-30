We’ve all enjoyed an interesting documentary from time to time, whether it’s Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Blackfish, or Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler, or this year’s Academy Award-nominated Flee, by director Jonas Poher Rasmussen. They each break down a subject that people find interesting or intriguing and allow them to do a deep-dive for more information, without having to do any research on our own. Occasionally, the events or information within the documentary are so bizarre that you can’t help but look into it yourself to see if it’s really true.

A good mockumentary will cosplay as a legitimate documentary, almost begging viewers to believe that the content is all real. Mockumentaries are often confused with “found-footage” films, which are usually shot with a first-person POV like the iconic movie The Blair Witch Project (1999). Generally speaking, the biggest difference between the two categories is that the mockumentaries have edited all the raw footage into a documentary-style film, as opposed to “found-footage” movies which simply show the raw footage “without any editing.”

One of the first of its kind, This is Spinal Tap (1984) made a splash as a “rockumentary” that follows fictional English rock band “Spinal Tap” as they tour the United States to promote their new album. Directed by Rob Reiner, this movie walked so that other mockumentaries could run.

This article will break down some of the best mockumentaries from the past 25 years and why their representation of the genre is exemplary.

Related:'Cunk on Earth' Casts Diane Morgan in Charlie Brooker's Mockumentary About Human Civilization

Best In Show (2000)

Image via Warner Bros

Best In Show is a hilarious mockumentary that highlights the eccentric and sometimes obsessive behavior of show dog owners as they prepare for the Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show. Directed by Christopher Guest (Writer, This is Spinal Tap) and co-written by Guest and Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Best In Show features 5 dogs and their various owners and handlers as they travel to Philadelphia for the competition.

The movie has a huge cast of great comedians, such as Eugene Levy himself as Gerry Fleck, the husband of Cookie (Catherine O’Hara). Teaming up with Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie) is Jane Lynch (Glee), returning with their prize-winning standard poodle. Fred Willard is the hysterical and sometimes inappropriate commentator of the event. Director Christopher Guest also stars as the owner of a bloodhound named Hubert. Between the individual interviews and the covert “fly on the wall” style of filming, this movie could almost be taken seriously if not for the over-the-top comedic writing.

Wrinkles the Clown (2019)

Image via Magnet Releasing

While there was a real viral video of Wrinkles the Clown that spread across YouTube in 2015, this movie has been strongly debated as a mockumentary. Directed by Michael Beach Nichols, the film follows the story of a retired man who decided to keep busy (and make some extra cash) by offering his services to parents of troublesome children. The viral video showed a man in a grotesque clown mask and outfit crawling out from underneath a young girl’s bed, caught on security footage.

He soon became a modern-day twist on “Bloody Mary,” where parents would threaten to call Wrinkles on their children if they were misbehaving. Stickers with his face and phone number began to show up, resulting in further spread of his notoriety. Because of the mixture of real interviews and television coverage, it gives the impression of a real documentary, but some things were apparently fabricated, such as the elderly man playing the man behind Wrinkles’ mask. Check out the movie on Hulu and decide for yourself if you believe Wrinkles is real, or better yet, give him a call at (407) 734-0254 and see what he thinks.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014)

Image via The Orchard

What We Do in the Shadows was created by Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and Jemaine Clement (Moana) as a New Zealand horror-comedy filmed documentary-style. It follows a documentary crew as they study the habits of four vampires living together as housemates. The vampires, Viago (Waititi), Vladislav (Clement), Deacon (Jonathan Brugh), and Petyr (Ben Fransham) interview with the documentary crew and share their everyday activities.

Each vampire resembles a caricature of the different types of vampires seen throughout movies and television since Nosferatu. Because of their clashing personality types, there is always some kind of interpersonal drama going on between them, as they navigate the modern world and its growing technology. This mockumentary was so popular that FX picked it up as a television series in 2019.

Death to 2020 (2020)

Image via Netflix

Death to 2020 is a mockumentary from Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones. It could not have come at a better time than the end of December during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing much-needed laughter after an unpredictable year. Guest appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, and Kumail Nanjiani provide hilariously exaggerated versions of historians, conservative spokespersons, millennials, and “Karens” that are interviewed throughout.

The mockumentary does cover actual events that happened during the year 2020, but the interviews are what enable audiences to let off some steam and laugh about them. While the mockumentary received less-than-stellar feedback, Brooker and Jones went on to create a follow-up mockumentary the next year, titled Death to 2021. Both mockumentaries are available to stream on Netflix with a combined runtime of 130 minutes.

Related:7 Movies Like 'The Bubble' To Watch Next For More Meta-Comedies

Dark Side of the Moon (2002)

Image via Point du Jour International

This French mockumentary had a lot of people fooled into thinking it was real. It’s a well-known conspiracy theory that the moon landing footage from Apollo 11 was faked by Stanley Kubrick because of his movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. There have been many real documentaries discussing this exact theory. That’s why it was easy for people to believe that Dark Side of the Moon was serious.

Directed by William Karel, this mockumentary delves deep into the NASA/Kubrick conspiracy theory, even going so far as to include Richard Nixon (Laurence Eagleburger) in the plot as he tries to cover up the faked footage. There are a myriad of celebrity guest stars, such as Kubrick’s widow, Christiane Kubrick, real-life astronauts David Scott, Jeffrey A. Hoffman, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin and his then-wife, Lois. In addition to these “as themselves” appearances, Karel also includes interviews from characters with names that reference Kubrick and Hitchcock movies, like “Jack Torrance” as a Hollywood producer. The closing credits finally reveal that this was a mockumentary by including a blooper reel of laughter and forgotten lines.

I’m Still Here (2010)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Joaquin Phoenix has been known to have his own peculiarities in the public eye. While it did raise some eyebrows when he announced in 2008 that he was retiring from acting to pursue a career as a rapper, nobody was utterly shocked, although some were understandably disappointed. When I’m Still Here came out two years later, Phoenix fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) worked together with Phoenix as co-writers for this mockumentary that followed Phoenix’s drastic career change. Directed by Affleck, this mockumentary tried its hardest to make viewers believe that Phoenix was dead-serious about becoming a rapper. It included multiple guest appearances by celebrities including Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, Jamie Foxx, Mos Def, Ben Stiller, Bruce Willis, and even Danny DeVito, all credited “as themselves.”

Thankfully, it was just a publicity stunt meant to examine the relationship between celebrities, media, and consumers and Joaquin has returned to the big screen with several huge hits such as his Oscar-winning turn in Joker.

Borat (2006)

Image via 20th Century Studios

This film shocked audiences when it was first released, providing catchphrases like “My wife!” that are still commonly used to this day, 16 years later. Borat follows Sacha Baron Cohen as a reporter from Kazakhstan who travels to the United States to better understand the vastly differing cultures. While it does not paint the real country of Kazakhstan in a great light, the country actually embraced the movie and utilized it to promote tourism.

Raunchy and sometimes utterly disturbing, Borat interviews Americans from a wide variety of backgrounds. Similar to his HBO show Da Ali G Show, the interviewees actually believe they’re being interviewed for a serious documentary. Cohen has also created several other mockumentaries with other characters of his creation such as Bruno, and political satire series Who Is America.

Very nice!

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)

Image via Amazon

Amazon Original Borat Subsequent Moviefilm graced audiences with even more Borat antics when he returned to “The US of A” to film a sequel documentary. After his first film, the titular journalist is forced to spend 14 years in the Kazakhstan gulag for bringing dishonor to his country. In an attempt to redeem himself, he must return to America and present “Johnny the Monkey” to President Trump as a gift.

He is unable to get close to Trump, because of his behavior on Trump’s hotel property during the first movie, so he sets his sights on Mike Pence. He is also accompanied by his daughter, Tutar (Maria Bakalova), who created quite the buzz with her controversial scene with Rudy Giuliani. With his return to America, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm took absolute advantage over the political divide in the country to conduct some bizarre and hilarious interviews.

Mockumentaries allow actors to break the fourth wall, similar to the style of The Office and really allows viewers to feel like they’re a part of the action. There have been so many great mockumentaries over the years, and it will be exciting to see what’s to come in this niche genre.

From 'Waiting for Guffman' to 'This Is Spinal Tap': 7 Mockumentaries That Blur Reality In the Best Way

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Dana Noraas (15 Articles Published) Dana Noraas is a Resource Writer for Collider. Her favorite genre is horror, but she will watch everything from Disney to Darren Aronofsky. She wrote and published her first book, "Lingering Things and Other Dark Tales" in 2018 and is currently working on the second book in the series. She can usually be found in her natural habitat; a dark cave somewhere in NEPA with a glass of red wine and two fuzzy companions by her side. More From Dana Noraas

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe