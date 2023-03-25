When it comes to modern action franchises, there are only a few that are able to rise above the masses in terms of delivering exhilarating and stylish action choreography uniquely that don't feel overused and stray into typical contemporary formulas.

RELATED: From 'John Wick' to 'Dredd': 15 Over-the-Top Action Movies That Defined the 2010s

Whether it may include the elegantly wicked atmosphere of John Wick or the balls-to-the-walls experimentalist nature of The Raid, there are many action film franchises out there that feel like fresh and engaging additions to the genre. But along with all the distinctive series, there's still enjoyment to be found in brands like Fast and Furious, which deliver a ton of fun and thrilling outings despite their flaws.

10 The 'John Wick' Franchise

The John Wick series is one of the pioneers of modern action franchises, paving the way for a ton of more experimental and visually engaging action films. There are so many memorable sequences; distinct uses of cinematography and lighting, and impressively pragmatic choreography these films have to offer, and the fourth installment cranks all of these elements up to the max.

It's a franchise that took the simple premise of hunting down a gangster that killed the dog of the infamous John Wick, and somehow managed to continue the story of this character in a fun and interesting way while always delivering amazing set pieces and fantastic action within each new film.

9 The 'Mission Impossible' Franchise

Image via Paramount Pictures

Mission Impossible is hands down, one of the most technically impressive action franchises of all time. Sure, some of the film's narratives and characters may be simple, but it's the absolute spectacle of the series' action sequences that makes these films a must-see on the big screen.

RELATED: All of the ‘Mission: Impossible’ Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

The amazing set pieces and stunts are presented in such a spectacular way, providing great tension as well as absolute entertainment. The fact that Tom Cruise does a lot of the film stunts practically just adds an extra layer to the grand sense of scale and thrill these films have to offer. It's genuinely so impressive to see the amount of wild large-scale stunts Cruise is able to pull off despite the risks that come with them.

8 'The Raid' Franchise

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Despite only consisting of two films, The Raid franchise is easily one of the most impressive sets of action films from recent memory. The pair of Indonesian films may follow a decently simple premise, but it's the filmmaker's ability to craft some of the most realistic and inventive action sequences which is what really makes these films feel so unique.

Everything from the stunt and fighting choreography to the camera work and set pieces combines to create such a memorable and engaging experience. The Raid films stray far away from the close-up-quick-cut nature of presentation that most modern action films have opted for by presenting the film with various longer takes that properly showcase the fantastic choreography and action that feels extremely impactful and tense.

7 The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Franchise

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one that's quite hit or miss. Gore Verbinski's original trilogy consists of some of the most spectacular blends of visual effects, grand practical set pieces with a phenomenal scope, and action that feels so unbelievably satisfying and enthralling. The feelings the original films have created are so alive and visceral, with a commitment to a spectacle like no other.

RELATED: https://collider.com/best-pirates-of-the-caribbean-movies-ranked/

While the original trilogy clearly shines as the best, the more recent entries of the franchise don't quite reach the same heights, but still, have some really great swashbuckling moments; which only strengthen the hopes for the upcoming entries to carry on the great legacy set out by the original trilogy.

6 The Daniel Craig 'James Bond' Franchise

The James Bond film franchise is one that has existed for just over 60 years, and with various memorable actors to take the mantle, the Daniel Craig era has to be one of the best. Craig embodies the feeling of Bond extremely well and managed to maintain the legacy of the character within a great roster of films.

Casino Royale and Skyfall are fantastic action films on their own and furthermore are some of the best entries in the whole Bond franchise, and along with them, No Time to Die is a very well-crafted and passionate send-off to the character. There is just something so sleek and charming about James Bond, especially with his portrayal by Craig. It only makes sense that one of the most iconic action characters has a great roster of films behind his back.

5 The 'Avatar' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Studios

There's a reason why the original Avatar, and now its sequel have become some of the highest-grossing films of all time. This reason, of course, is James Cameron's expert ability to craft a true action-packed and visually immersive spectacle. Cameron has hit it out of the park yet again with Avatar: The Way of Water, making the anticipation for the third, fourth, and even fifth installments even greater.

RELATED: 'Avatar' & 9 Other Films That Broke Ground In The New Millennium

The amazing success of these films proves that there is still so much to offer in future outings, despite only being two films in. The world of Pandora is easily one of the most fascinating fictional places and yet still feels like there is so much that can be discovered and explored. The sheer scale of the world-building, set pieces, and engaging storylines along with the phenomenal commitment to spectacle and visuals easily make Avatar one of the most exciting franchises to revisit as well as wait in anticipation for future journeys.

4 The 'Kingsman' Franchise

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Kingsman franchise is definitely one of the most exciting modern action franchises there currently is, by taking many familiar tropes seen within classic spy movies and using them to subvert expectations and create a modernized rendition of the classy spy film.

The modern elements consist of fun visuals that create a great sense of style, along with a roster of creative gadgets that add a lot of creative flair to the series' universe. These elements paired up with a roster of very memorable characters and distinctly fun and outlandish villains create an extremely fun spy franchise with some jaw-dropping moments of action.

3 The 'Creed' Franchise

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Creed shines as a modern successor to the Rocky franchise, proved by every new outing, including the new release of the third film, that there is still thrill and excitement to be enjoyed within each entry to the ring.

RELATED: ‘Rocky’ Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

The blood-pumping energy each of these films has to offer makes for a couple of more grounded, yet highly engaging action flicks with a lot of heart at their core. Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan seem to really care about these movies, and their efforts are certainly expressed within the riveting final products.

2 The 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Image via Universal Pictures

Fast and Furious is truly one of the wildest rides when it comes to modern action franchises. Each addition to the series has a completely different name from its predecessor and along with a few spin-offs and retcons throughout the series creates a feeling that this franchise is kind of disjointed. And while these aren't the most high-quality films, if you choose to ignore their weird history and complex titles; they make for some of the most fun and entertaining action films ever made.

Every sequel in this franchise feels like it is trying to one-up the previous entry in the most bombastic of ways. It's really exciting to see what each film will do next when it started off with simple street racing but has now reached the point where the crew is driving through jungles and skydiving cars out of airplanes. While the films provide the need to express these ideas of family, it's the outlandish and over-the-top action that is the true selling point of the franchise.

1 The 'Planet of the Apes' Franchise

When it comes to big blockbuster action films that are framed around certain creatures or animals, The Planet of the Apes franchise is one of the more notable examples. Not only does this franchise have some highly impressive visual effects that personify apes to life in an authentic way, but they are also brought to life through due to the sheer care and depth put into the characters.

The blend of animation and mocap performances creates very convincing and detailed ape characters that rival the real actors in terms of their physicalities and expressing emotion. Their authentic feel leads to a variety of imaginative and even frightening action sequences involving the apes and their interactions with the world around them.

KEEP READING: ‘Halloween Ends’… Or Does It? 10 Other Franchises That Came Back from the Dead