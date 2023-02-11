Across the decades (and Valentine's Day season), bromance movies like Top Gun, Lethal Weapon, and Dumb and Dumber have brought various audiences tales of friendship and the male bond through thick and thin. From the buddy cop genre to modern-day love stories, the last decade has produced a wide range of refreshing stories for a wide-ranging viewership. A foundational element for this genre is the power of friendship and the exploration of that relationship.

'Top Gun: Maverick' (2022)

Image via Paramount

This decade's installment of a classic sequel, Top Gun: Maverick picks right back up where it left off in demonstrating the male bond in a close-knit military operation. Maverick's (Tom Cruise) 30 years as the top naval aviator continues when returns to confront his past and lead a new class of top pilots on a dangerous mission.

With Top Gun establishing itself as one of the original bromance movies, its sequel is following in its footsteps complete with the volleyball montage. Nominated for six Oscars, this modern installment for these characters speaks to all audiences and bromance binge-watchers.

'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' (2019)

Image Via Universal Pictures

Opposing strong personalities, action, and the right amount of comedy? Hobbs & Shaw is a movie about unexpected friendship, understanding, and as always with the Fast & Furious films, family. Reprising their respective franchise roles, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham are back as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw team up to take down a genetically-enhanced agent threatening the world.

RELATED: 'Fast Five' Legacy Trailer Brings Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Into the MixA well-done spinoff of the Fast franchise, Hobbs & Shaw is one hundred percent a bromance movie. Johnson and Statham play well off each other with dueling personalities but despite the corny montage, make for a great team for the later action sequences. By the finale, they've come to a mutual understanding with respect, and as far as to say a strong bond.

'Tag' (2018)

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Nothing speaks to bromance like a lifelong game of tag with childhood friends. As a close-knit group begins to reunite for a wedding, their elaborate game of tag, which has extended well past their youth, intensifies as they seek to finally tag the groom, Jerry (Jeremy Renner), who's a master in evasive tactics.

The ensemble is led by Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Hannibal Buress, and Jake Johnson. Tagis an excellent bonding movie to inspire audiences and their friend group to undertake such a feat as the film's premise. However, much like the game itself, Tag is all over the place in its attempts to mix slapstick and gag comedy with drama. Not a critic's first choice, but this bromance movie demonstrates the expansion of youth into adulthood and that you're never really too old to play a game of tag with your buddies.

'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' (2019)

As many stars can attest, there's no bromance like that between an actor and his stuntman. The iconic Quentin Tarantino brought audiences yet another epic buddy movie featuring a pair of iconic actors themselves. Coming to terms with his career status during Hollywood's ending Golden Age, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) struggle to achieve put Rick back on the map.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Says the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Has Led to the Decline of Movie StarsOnce Upon a Time...in Hollywoodis the epitome of a bromance movie as Rick relies heavily on Cliff for his entire emotional stability in life. A hype man, handyman, driver, and stunt double, Cliff is more than just a coworker or friend to Rick. The duo earned Oscar nominations for their roles with Pitt winning for Best Supporting Actor. Like many good friendships, this movie is worth enduring an almost three-hour runtime for.

'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Image via Lionsgate

It's difficult to steal a scene from the beloved Nicolas Cage, but if anyone could do it, Pedro Pascal could. And he did. In a self-aware/meta film, Cage stars as himself revisiting his iconic performances to save himself from financial ruin as he attends the birthday party of a superfan named Javi Gutierrez (Pascal) while simultaneously being recruited by the CIA.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a bromance movie and is self-aware that it is. Pacal and Cage feed well off each other as they bring a fanboy story to the screen. To the dismay of the film's actual superfans, it was not nominated for any mainstream awards like a well-deserving Best Original Screenplay.

'That Awkward Moment' (2014)

Image via Focus Features

For the perpetually single roommates or the one that married young, That Awkward Moment explores the relationships of three close-knit friends in New York City. Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller each play a character with consistent relationship issues. Through their romance woes, they support each other and push the other to be a better man.

As their journey to find love professes in different directions, these men still hold each other accountable as friends with a demonstrated bond that can only be found in the bromance genre. Despite not earning rave reviews from critics and some audiences, this formulaic genre film is still worth turning on with comrades.

'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Quick-witted and underrated, The Nice Guys was the buddy cop movie audiences didn't know they needed. Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe as two private detectives in 1970s L.A., the pair set out to solve a murder and conspiracy surrounding an adult film star and the Detroit Auto Show. Not just solid acting performances, Gosling and Crowe presented one of the decade's best bromance relationships.

The odd couple, these P.I.s merge their investigative styles and methods to find the truth, but not without some struggles. One is not complete without the other and the chemistry between the relationship is a friendship we've all seen or been a part of before.

'The Man from Toronto' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Once again proving he can riff off just about any stoic counterpart, Kevin Hart provides an always entertaining performance opposite Woody Harrelson in The Man From Toronto. In a screwup made by the bromance buddy cop gods, Teddy (Hart) is mistaken for the world's deadliest assassin (Harrelson) after checking into the wrong AirBnb. Falling steadfastly into a rabbit that gets deeper by the second, Teddy and The Man From Toronto work to undo the confusion to earn a payday and get Teddy out alive.

RELATED: Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson are Frenemies in 'The Man From Toronto' TrailerA Netflix original, this comedy gives viewers a classic Hart performance that isn't paired with The Rock. While it remains heavily rooted in the "wrong man, wrong place" genre tropes, never doing much to overcome them, the action and comedic timing of its stars make The Man From Toronto an easy stream for a guys night in.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

What speaks more to bromance than rock bands in the '70s and '80s? Portraying the rollercoaster that is the rock-n-roll lifestyle, Bohemian Rhapsody follows the inception and career of the legendary band Queen and its frontman Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek). The band’s determination to support each other through thick and thin emulates real-life friendships as they evolve.

Through Mercury's tumultuous journey, his bandmates and best friends always remained protective and quietly supportive during their hiatus. This Oscar-winning production highlights the importance of true friendship and the whole it can leave when doubted.

'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

The bromance for A24 lovers despite being produced by Searchlight Pictures, The Banshees of Inisherin drops viewers in on a dying friendship. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as two lifelong friends whose relationship is hanging on by a thread when Colm (Gleeson) decides to end it. Pádraic (Farrell) does everything he can to sew their ends back together.

Written and directed by the incomparable Martin McDonagh, Banshees is nominated for nine Oscars. A rather unexplored sector of the bromance genre, the rekindling of a spark-less friendship is just as enthralling as the rom-com happy-go-lucky stories. Excellent performances by the film's leads make this one to share with your closest pal.

