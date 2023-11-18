Comedy movies are always a welcome escape, providing entertainment for audiences at any time. From silly characters to hilarious storylines, there are comedies for every taste, often blending humor with other genres, such as romance, drama, musicals, and even horror. Some directors specialize in the art of crafting laughter and joy, establishing a unique niche for themselves. Nonetheless, only a select few have left an indelible mark on the world of cinema, such as luminaries like Charlie Chaplin, who mastered the art of silent comedy, and Mel Brooks, celebrated for his brilliant parodies.

While comedy's appeal is subjective, certain exceptional directors have established themselves as comedic visionaries, consistently delivering outstanding work in film and television over the past two decades. These directors not only direct their films but also contribute as writers and occasionally make memorable cameo appearances. Here are 10 remarkable modern comedy directors who have consistently delivered outstanding work in film and television over the past two decades.

10 Rian Johnson

Director of 'Knives Out' (2019) and 'Glass Onion' (2022)

Image via Lionsgate

American filmmaker Rian Johnson made his directorial debut with the mystery film Brick in 2005, which not only garnered positive reviews but also achieved considerable box office success on a modest budget. Another standout success in Johnson's career is undeniably Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), a film he both wrote and directed blending the space-adventure genre with elements of comedy. Johnson's talent for storytelling shone through in Knives Out (2019), a comedy-mystery film that became a sensation on Netflix. The overwhelming success of the movie led to a swiftly released sequel, Glass Onion (2022), which continued to captivate audiences and earn praise from critics. In the world of television, Johnson has made his mark as the creator of Poker Face, a comedy-mystery show starring Natasha Lyonne.

Since his debut film, Johnson has consistently received acclaim, amassing nominations and awards for his exceptional directing and writing. He earned two Oscar nominations in the categories of Original Screenplay and Adapted Screenplay for his work on Knives Out and Glass Onion, respectively. Both films also garnered multiple nominations in various categories at the Golden Globes. Johnson's unique storytelling style, rich in intricate details, ensures that his films continue to be a source of discovery and discussion for years to come, firmly establishing him as a comedy director worth following.

9 Adam McKay

Director of 'Anchorman' (2004) and 'Step Brothers' (2008)

Image via Annapurna Pictures

Adam McKay, an American filmmaker, embarked on his career as the head writer for the iconic NBC sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, where he remained until 2001. McKay ventured into co-writing comedy films with his frequent collaborator, Will Ferrell, leading to cinematic gems like Anchorman (2004) and Step Brothers (2008). The duo's success extended beyond the screen as they once established their own production company, Gary Sanchez Production, which played a significant role in their careers.

He didn't limit himself to comedy and began to delve into more dramatic material while infusing it with his signature comedic touch. Notable examples of this shift include The Big Short (2015) and Don't Look Up (2021). These films earned McKay multiple nominations, including an impressive total of seven Oscar nominations in categories such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted and Original Screenplay. His work on The Big Short secured him a BAFTA award for Best Adapted Screenplay. McKay's films often serve as biting satires, expertly blending dark humor and comedy, catapulting him into high demand within the industry.

8 Edgar Wright

Director of 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004) and 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Image via BBC

English filmmaker Edgar Wright made his directorial debut in 1995 with the low-budget comedy film A Fistful of Fingers. In 2004, Wright wrote and directed the cult classic zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead, starring Simon Pegg. This film marked the start of the popular Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, a series of movies directed by Wright and co-written by him and Pegg. Another significant triumph for the director was Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010), which he directed and co-wrote.

His movies and television shows have earned numerous award nominations, with Shaun of the Dead receiving the most nods. These span various categories, including Best Director, Best Writing, and Best Breakthrough Filmmaker. Wright also secured a BAFTA nomination for the Situation Comedy Award, in recognition of his work on Spaced (1999-2001). Wright is known for his sharp and clever humor, vibrant on-screen charisma, and remarkable skill at employing satire. He blends action sequences into his comedies, adding an extra layer of excitement to his work.

7 Shane Black

Director of 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005) and 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Image from Warner bros

Shane Black is a true triple threat, proficient in directing, writing, and even starring in movies. This American filmmaker has a rich background in writing comic strips and short stories, laying the foundation for his career in the film industry. Black began his career by writing action-comedy films, with his groundbreaking work on Lethal Weapon (1987) catapulting him to immense success. Black made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005). He later went on to direct Iron Man 3 (2013) and The Nice Guys (2016).

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang received a nomination at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005, and in 2006, Black was honored with the Filmmaker's Showcase Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. Black's films are celebrated for their charismatic central characters, who find themselves entangled in bizarre situations and collaborate to solve complex problems, ultimately forming friendships. This dynamic is paired with his signature blend of quirky humor and intricate crime plots, contributing to his unique and beloved style.

6 Coen Brothers

Directors of 'Fargo' (1996) and 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Image via Polygram

Masters of the dark comedy genre, the celebrated filmmaking duo, Joel and Ethan Coen, have left an indelible mark in the world of cinema. The Coen brothers embarked on their feature film journey with the low-budget production Blood Simple in 1984. Over the years, they have delighted audiences with memorable films, including The Big Lebowski (1998) and Burn After Reading (2008).

The Coens' exceptional talent has garnered them 13 Academy Award nominations along with numerous other accolades. Their most recent creation, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), also earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. One distinctive aspect of the Coen brothers' work is their recurring collaborations with certain actors, like Frances McDormand, who happens to be married to Joel. Her remarkable performance in Fargo (1996) earned her the Oscar for Best Actress. With their signature blend of comedy and parody - and a touch of crime and mystery in their movies - this dynamic duo continues to captivate audiences.

5 Taika Waititi

Director of 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014) and 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019)

Image via Disney+

Born and raised in New Zealand, Taika Waititi is a multifaceted artist, working as a filmmaker, actor, and comedian, and celebrated for his quirky brand of comedy. He co-wrote, directed, and starred in the horror-comedy What We Do in the Shadows (2014), a work so bold that it inspired a television adaptation with the same name in 2019. Venturing into the superhero universe, he directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), infusing the action and fantasy genres with his signature touch of humor.

Waititi's career hit an early high note when his short film Two Cars, One Night (2003) earned him his first Oscar nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category. However, it was Jojo Rabbit (2019) who solidified his place in the cinematic world. In this film, he not only wrote and directed but also took on the role of an imaginary version of Adolf Hitler. Jojo Rabbit garnered six Academy Awards nominations and secured the win for Best Adapted Screenplay. Additionally, Waititi has ventured into television series, creating Reservation Dogs, earning him the Independent Spirit Award for Best New Scripted Series. Known for his unwavering support for fellow directors, Waititi's comedies are a masterful blend of irreverent humor and profound ideas, striking a perfect balance between moments of whimsy and narrative depth.

4 Martin McDonagh

Director of 'In Bruges' (2008) and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Image via A. Frame

Martin McDonagh, a British-Irish filmmaker and playwright, initially rose to prominence in the world of theater. In the early 2000s, McDonagh ventured into the world of cinema, making a remarkable directorial debut with the short film Six Shooter (2004), a black comedy featuring Brendan Gleeson. Building on this success, he went on to direct the feature-length film In Bruges (2008), which was based on one of his own screenplays and also featured Gleeson and Colin Farrell in leading roles.

McDonagh's won his first Oscar with Six Shooter, followed by an impressive seven additional nominations for his subsequent works. His latest work, The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), once more pairs Gleeson and Farrell and has garnered significant attention, securing McDonagh a BAFTA for Best British Film and Best Original Screenplay. Despite his relatively compact filmography, McDonagh has carved out a niche for himself with his unique style, blending bizarre events with unforgettable characters. His work consistently surprises and delights, cementing his status as a director whose creations continue to captivate and intrigue audiences.

3 Paul Feig

Director of 'Bridesmaids' (2011) and 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Image via The New York Times

Paul Feig, the American filmmaker, writer, and producer, is best known for his creation of the iconic teen comedy-drama Freaks and Geeks. Beyond this series, he has left his mark on television by directing numerous episodes in popular comedy shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. Feig often has female leads in his movies, including a successful partnership with the talented actress Melissa McCarthy, resulting in memorable works such as Bridesmaids (2011) and Spy (2015).

Feig merged comedy with other genres, such as in the comedy thriller A Simple Favor (2018) and the romcom Last Christmas (2019). His impressive body of work has earned him multiple award nominations across a diverse spectrum of categories. Notably, he received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his exceptional writing and directing talents. In 2009, Feig won the prestigious Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series award at the Directors Guild of America Awards for his outstanding work on The Office.

2 Judd Apatow

Director of '40 Year-Old Virgin' (2004) and 'This is 40' (2012)

Image via Universal

Judd Apatow, the founder of Apatow Productions, stands as one of the comedy genre's most prolific directors. Apatow made his debut as a feature film director with the release of 40-Year-Old Virgin in 2004, a milestone that earned him a nomination for Best Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards. Following this success, Apatow continued to helm a series of hit comedies, including Knocked Up (2007) and The King of Staten Island (2020). His wife, Leslie Mann, has frequently collaborated with him in many of these movies, alongside familiar faces like Seth Rogen and Jason Segel.

Apatow has won three Primetime Emmy Awards and piled up nominations and wins for esteemed associations such as the Producers Guild of America Awards, Writers Guild of America, Golden Globes, Grammys, and Critics' Choice Awards. His unique brand of comedy is renowned for its humor, and it also delves into the depths of human emotions, tackling a wide array of issues in the relationships among family, friends, and couples.

1 Wes Anderson

Director of 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014) and 'Asteroid City' (2023)

Image via Collider

Wes Anderson is renowned for his distinctive style, featuring eccentric characters, whimsical narration, and beautiful set designs. His films often showcase a recurring ensemble of actors, including Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, and Tilda Swinton. Anderson's journey to recognition began with his early work, Bottle Rocket (1996). However, it was The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) that catapulted him to mainstream success. He continued to charm audiences with a series of comedy-drama gems like The Darjeeling Limited (2007) and Moonrise Kingdom (2012).

The pinnacle of Anderson's career, The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), earned him nominations for Best Director, Best Picture, and a total of 7 other Oscar nods, solidifying its place as one of the most nominated movies in 2015. Despite multiple Oscar nominations, Anderson has yet to claim the award, but it might be only a matter of time. With an established reputation in comedy and a continued knack for directing exceptional films, like Asteroid City (2023), he remains a contender in the world of cinema, already generating Oscar buzz.