Horror movies are trending, yet it's becoming increasingly challenging to find something truly original. In a cinematic landscape dominated by remakes, sequels, and prequels, discovering a fresh and innovative horror script is a breath of fresh air. It's not enough for a horror movie to simply deliver cheap thrills; it must also have an intriguing narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, with well-crafted characters and a palpable sense of suspense.

The Academy Awards rarely recognize horror screenplays, with exceptions like Get Out (2017), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), and The Exorcist (1973), the latter two being adaptations of prior works. While awards like the Saturn Award, presented by The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, feature a Best Film Writing category, horror films still face tough competition, often overshadowed by the more popular genres of science fiction and fantasy. Despite this, numerous horror movies have excellent and original plots that can captivate and terrify audiences. From Train to Busan to Midsommar, these are chilling films with exceptional and deserving original screenplays that warrant recognition.

10 'Train to Busan' (2016)

Directed by Sang-ho Yeon

Train to Busan, considered one of the best zombie movies, stars Gong Yoo and is directed by Sang-ho Yeon. The screenplay was written by the director, together with Joo-Suk Park. The film follows the journey of a father (Yoo) and his daughter as they board a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan. As their journey unfolds, a catastrophic apocalypse begins, turning the population into flesh-craving zombies. The train, however, doesn't stop, forcing passengers to fight against both the undead and each other in a desperate bid for survival.

What Train to Busan's screenplay excels at is its masterful creation of a sense of urgency, distinguishing itself from most zombie movies of its kind. From the moment the protagonists confront the zombie outbreak, the screenplay accelerates to full throttle with unmatched speed and ferocity. The intensity is extraordinarily high, delivering gripping action sequences. On an emotional level, the film is powerful and heart-wrenching, and its ending is unforgettable.

9 'Talk to Me' (2022)

Directed by Danny and Michael Philippou

Talk to Me, written by Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman and Daley Pearson, presents a captivating premise: a group of friends who use an embalmed hand to conjure spirits and become addicted to the newfound thrill. However, things take a dark turn when one of them dives too deeply into the spirit world. The film introduces us to Sophie Wilde, who delivers a spectacular performance.

This movie is an excellent example of a film that relies on building tension and psychological disturbance rather than resorting to cheap jump scares. It patiently unfolds its plot, with a graphic yet artful execution that pushes the boundaries of visual terror. In addition to Wilde's performance, the standout feature of this film is the fresh and innovative concept of the script. It's directed with incredible precision by the Philippou twins, who demonstrate a profound understanding of the horror genre. A sequel has already received the green light.

Talk to Me Cast Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji Rating R Director Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou Runtime 94 minutes Release Date July 28, 2023

8 'Coraline' (2009)

Directed by Henry Selick

A beloved stop-motion classic, Coraline is an animated film written by Henry Selick and Neil Gaiman, with Dakota Fanning lending her voice to the main character, Coraline Jones. The story follows an 11-year-old girl who moves to an old house with her parents. Bored and feeling neglected, she discovers a hidden door leading to a parallel world where everyone has buttons for eyes. In this other world, her parents are caring and attentive. However, when the Parallel Mother invites Coraline to stay forever, she finds herself trapped, and the only way to escape is by tricking her.

Coraline stands as one of the finest animated movies, with a brilliant plot combined with meticulously crafted animation and beautiful sets that captivate the audience. The characters are both interesting and fascinating, and Dakota Fanning, who was just 14 years old at the time of filming, delivers a remarkable performance. Coraline was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the Oscars 2009 (it lost to award to Up). The screenplay is both charming and macabre - it may seem like a dream, but also has a sense of constant danger in the air.

Coraline Cast Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman Rating PG Director Henry Selick Runtime 100 minutes Release Date February 6, 2009

7 'Sinister' (2012)

Directed by Scott Derrickson

Sinister is a film written by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, who also wrote The Black Phone and drew inspiration from The Ring for the creation of this film. It stars Ethan Hawke in the role of Ellison Oswalt, a true crime writer. In pursuit of material for his next book, he relocates his family to a new house where a terrible murder once took place. During the unpacking process, he stumbles upon a box of homemade films, which offer vital clues about the tragedy. However, as he delves deeper into his research, he uncovers something horrifying that may lead to dire consequences.

What sets this movie apart is the creepy atmosphere it meticulously crafts around the script. The cinematography is truly outstanding, and the lighting sets the stage for perfect scenes. Hawke's performance shines as he portrays a struggling writer, and his character's tension is palpable throughout. While Sinister could have easily fallen into the cliche of a typical haunted house horror film filled with jump scares and inexplicable door and window movements, Derrickson takes a fresh approach here with a terrifying script and an unexpected ending that will leave you on edge.

Sinister Cast Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, Fred Dalton Thompson, James Ransone, Michael Hall D'Addario, Clare Foley ll Rating R Director Scott Derrickson Runtime 110 Release Date March 29, 2012

6 'Nope' (2022)

Directed by Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele, a master of the horror genre, returns with Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as OJ and Emerald, two siblings who own a ranch. Their aim is to capture video evidence of an unidentified flying object with the assistance of a tech sales assistant and a documentarian. However, as events unfold, this group is about to uncover the true nature of their otherworldly visitor.

The film's standout feature is its central concept. Peele demonstrates an exceptional ability to generate suspense and horror through breathtaking visual spectacle. The screenplay also serves as a strong critique of Hollywood itself. Gazing up at the sky is typically an ordinary and non-threatening activity, yet Nope manages to transform this otherwise mundane moment into a source of tension and existential dread. In a way, Nope has achieved what Jaws did for swimming, taking an ordinary activity and infusing it with gripping unease. It was nominated for Best Film Writing at the Saturn Awards but lost to Nightmare Alley; and Peele was nominated for the Writers Guild Awards in the category for Original Screenplay (the award went to Everything Everywhere all At Once).

Nope Cast Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Terry Notary, Conor Kowalski, Mark Casimir Dyniewicz Director Jordan Peele Release Date July 20, 2022

5 'A Quiet Place' (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

A Quiet Place, a film written by John Krasinski, Bryan Woods, and Scott Beck, stars Emily Blunt, in the leading role. The story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world where the Abbott family struggles to survive on a desolate Earth, now occupied by extraterrestrial predators. These creatures are drawn to any sound, forcing the family to live in silence.

The performances are absolutely remarkable, with Blunt and the kids standing out. The film's tension is palpable, thanks to the brilliant screenplay. Who would have thought that monsters who are attracted to sound can be so terrifying? In addition, it won a Saturn Award for Best Writing in 2019. The exceptional cinematography and sound editing combine to create an immersive experience that transports the viewer into the world of the film, making them feel the weight of every sound and the necessity of maintaining absolute silence.

A Quiet Place Cast Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millie Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward, Leon Russom Rating PG-13 Director John Krasinski Runtime 95 Release Date April 3, 2018

4 'Hereditary' (2018)

Directed by Ari Aster

Hereditary, a film written and directed by the talented Ari Aster, features Toni Collette delivering one of the finest performances of her career as Annie. The story revolves around Annie's family as they grieve the loss of her mother, who suffered from mental illness. Amid their mourning, strange visions and compulsions plague Annie, her children Charlie, and Peter, all of which are connected to sinister family secrets and generations of emotional trauma.

Hereditary masterfully portrays the gradual erosion of the human psyche, delving into the devastating impact of inherited trauma and the recurring patterns of familial dysfunction. The screenplay blurs the lines between reality and delusion, showcasing the horrifying consequences of unaddressed grief and unresolved emotions. Furthermore, the film excels in its technical execution. Aster's direction is meticulous and deliberate, maintaining a slow-burning pace. The sound editing and score complement the visuals, intensifying the film's disturbing nature and evoking profound discomfort in the viewer. It was nominated six times for Best Original Screenplay by several Associations, but Aster did not take home any statues.

Hereditary Cast Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Zachary Arthur Rating R Director Ari Aster Runtime 127 minutes Release Date June 8, 2018

3 'The Babadook' (2014)

Directed by Jennifer Kent

The Babadook, written by Australian filmmaker Jennifer Kent, stands as close to a perfect horror film as one can get. Essie Davis delivers a remarkable performance as Amelia Vanek, while Noah Wiseman, a promising young actor, shines as Samuel. In the story, Amelia is grieving her husband's death while struggling to discipline her son, Samuel. When a disturbing storybook titled The Babadook appears in their home, Amelia and Samuel begin experiencing hallucinations, convinced that the malevolent monster from the book is real.

The screenplay of this film is truly exceptional, having been nominated several times for different Associations. The cinematography is impeccable, the pacing is deliberate, and the performances are masterful. The Babadook's screenplay doesn't rely on cheap thrills; instead, it gradually builds tension and suspense, creating a genuine sense of fear and horror for the audience. The story is a powerful exploration of grief, highlighting that the scariest moments in life often occur not when something loud or unexpected startles you but during the quietest, most unsettling moments.

2 'Barbarian' (2022)

Directed by Zach Cregger

Barbarian, a film written and directed by Zach Cregger, features Georgina Campbell and Justin Long in the lead roles. The story revolves around a young woman who arrives at her Airbnb rental for a job interview, only to discover that the house has been double-booked, with another guest already occupying the space. Stranded in a remote desert town with no other options, she decides to stay the night, unaware that the house is the epicenter of horrifying events.

Barbarian is an experience best enjoyed with minimal prior knowledge of the plot. Much of the enjoyment comes from the element of surprise - never quite knowing what's going to happen next, even when you think you do. The film boasts a highly original and unique premise. Furthermore, the craft skills behind filmmaking are exceptional. The way the movie builds tension and suspense showcases Cregger's remarkable skill behind the camera. This is a director who understands how to create horror that avoids cheap or formulaic manners. Barbarian's screenplay is punctilious, meticulous, and refreshingly distinctive in its approach to the genre.

1 'Midsommar' (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster

Another masterpiece by Aster, Midsommar stars Florence Pugh in a phenomenal portrayal of Dani, a young woman grieving a family tragedy. Her boyfriend, Christian, invites her to join him and his friends on a trip to a remote Swedish village that hosts a midsummer festival. What begins as a seemingly peaceful summer holiday takes a sinister turn when the villagers involve their guests in disturbing and perverse festive activities.

Midsommar may not be for everyone. The script appears to be divided into two distinct halves: the first half is more dramatic, focusing on grief and trauma, while the second part delves into the bizarre rituals. What truly stands out in the film, aside from its surreal screenplay, is Pugh's remarkable performance. Her portrayal of torment and anguish is nothing short of impressive, lending a high degree of realism to her character. The rest of the cast also delivers stellar performances, and the sound editing complements the creepy atmosphere created by Aster.

Midsommar Cast Florence Pugh, will poulter, William Jackson Harper, Jack Reynor, Julia Ragnarsson, Björn Andrésen Rating R Director Ari Aster Runtime 140 Release Date July 3, 2019

