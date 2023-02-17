Horror is one of the most polarizing and ever-changing genres in film. It's constantly reinventing itself to fit trends and evolve with the trends, more so than most other genres out there. This ability to be continually changing and experimental has made a number of horror films big hits with critics, yet complete duds for casual audiences.

RELATED: 10 '90s Horror Movies That Audiences Loved, But Critics Hated

Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Audience Score are great visualizers of the differences in opinions between these two distinct groups. Especially considering both the longevity of the genre and the barrier to entry for horror as a whole, the distance between these two scores is massively amplified in the horror genre. While this divide has been a part of the horror genre for as long as there has been horror, modern experimentation of the genre has brought this divide into the spotlight.

1 'The Witch' (2015)

A24's The Witch is a historically accurate story of a devout Christian family set in the 1630s. After they are exiled from their settlement, the family faces a flurry of mysterious forces and infighting after their newborn son disappears, and their crops fail to grow. The film acted as both the feature directorial debut of Robert Eggers and the breakout role for Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her work in The Menu and Split.

Critics absolutely loved The Witch upon release, remarking on the film's compelling visuals, historically accurate dialogue, and slow-building structure that expertly releases by the end. However, for audiences, this slower pace and increased focus on thought-provoking horror didn't translate well into an enjoyable horror film. While the critics' Tomatometer for The Witch is a massively high 90%, the Audience Score is only 60%, two-thirds of the critics' score.

2 'Malignant' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Five years after the release of The Conjuring 2, director James Wan returned once again to the horror genre with the original film Malignant. Malignant follows the story of Madison, a woman who is miraculously forced to firsthand experience visions of murders, only for those dream-like murders to actually be happening. It becomes up to Madison and others to capture the mysterious murderer, as well as discover why Madison is experiencing these truth-revealing visions.

RELATED: 10 Great Horror Films That Deserve to Join the Criterion Collection

Malignant is a strange case for a horror movie, as some would say it doesn't truly start until the final act when all twists have been revealed and the movie turns into a full thrill ride. For critics, this ending twist, in combination with some fun gore leading up to this final act, makes for a compelling and enjoyable experience. Audiences however simply weren't a fan of the outlandish twists by the end and found the lead-up to this final act boring and uninteresting. The Tomatometer for this film is a respectable 76%, while the audience score dips into being rotten with 52%.

3 'Men' (2022)

The latest horror movie from acclaimed director Alex Garland, Men follows the story of a young woman named Harper (played by Jessie Buckley). After Harper experiences a massive personal tragedy, she takes the time to go out to the countryside to relax and distract herself. While there, she experiences a number of increasingly strange occurrences with the men of the village, only getting worse and worse as she has to face her fears.

Like Garland's previous film, Annihilation, Men is much more about the deeper themes and what is underneath the surface than what we are actually seeing on screen. Men has a lot of working pieces and themes that critics were able to appreciate, thanks in part to great performances by Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. Audiences however just didn't get behind the heavy symbolism and ambiguity of the film, resulting in a low 39% audience score compared to a 69% Tomatometer.

4 'The Empty Man' (2020)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

One of the more low-key and hidden gems released during the pandemic, The Empty Man follows a small Midwest town dealing with the disappearance of a group of teens. Locals of the town soon come to be under the belief that their urban legend known as "The Empty Man" is behind the disappearances, and it soon falls under a retired cop to find the truth. The film has a more realism-focused and human-based twist on the supernatural creature horror film audiences come to expect, making for a wholly unique experience.

RELATED: 10 Cult Classic Horror Movies That Found New Life After Bombing

While not drawing a large deal of attention during the pandemic, critics were still able to give credit to The Empty Man, resulting in the film's 77% Tomatometer. Audiences, on the other hand, were not able to get behind this twist and take on this tried and true horror premise, ending up with a much lower 39% audience score.

5 'It Comes at Night' (2017)

A24's It Comes at Night follows the story of a small family hiding out in their desolate home from an unnatural and indescribable creature that threatens to terrorize the entire world. As another family arrives at their home seeking help, all of them are put at risk and have to deal with the consequences. The film overall makes a great idea out of not directly showing the audience a creature or specific thing to be afraid of, instead hoping to stoke fears out of the unknown and mystery.

This restrained approach did wonders when it comes to critics, helping the film achieve a high 88% on the Tomatometer. Audiences on the other hand did not connect with this approach to scares and filmmaking, thinking that the film lacked a sense of point without a tangible threat for audiences to see on screen. As a result, the audience score took a significant dive compared to the Tomatometer, reaching a much lower 44%.

6 'Bones and All' (2022)

Bones and All is the latest film from critically acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino (known for Call Me By Your Name). It follows the young love story of Maren (played by Taylor Russell) and Lee (played by Timothee Chalamet), two young cannibals who find one another and fall in love on their journey across America. While the premise of cannibals is strange, the film finds a balance and way to humanize these characters and draws a lot of parallels with queer stories.

While critics were able to get behind Guadagnino's signature directing style and melancholy vibes, audiences simply couldn't get over the grotesque premise. The Tomatometer reaches as high as 82%, while the audience score lands just above being considered rotten at 62%.

7 'Us' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

After a massive smash hit directorial debut with Get Out, it was simply impossible for Jordan Peele's next film to live up to the hype and expectations. Even despite the massive uphill struggle, Us still proved to a lot of people, especially critics, that Peele was the real deal when it came to modern horror. The engaging story of the Wilson family and their plight against the mysterious body doubles managed to stand on its own against the likes of Get Out.

While critics certainly loved Peele's follow-up feature, many audience members simply couldn't help but see it as a downgrade from the masterpiece that was Get Out. Critics' open perspective and praise helped Us achieve a 93% on the Tomatometer, while audiences' almost made the film go rotten, going as low as 60%.

8 'Crimes of the Future' (2022)

Image via Neon

The latest from the master of body horror, David Cronenberg, Crimes of the Future takes place in a dark and grimy future society where humans have evolved to no longer feel pain. With these newfound abilities, it becomes more and more common for people to augment and mutate their bodies for curiosity, entertainment, and pleasure. We follow celebrity performance artist Saul Tenser (played by Viggo Mortensen) and his partner Caprice (played by Lea Seydoux) as they are investigated and contacted by a mysterious organization.

RELATED: 10 Most Bizarre and Grotesque Body Horror Movies

Crimes of the Future's premise and world-building are as unique as it is disgusting, engrossing a number of critics who fell in love with the world Cronenberg created. Many audiences however couldn't get past the high level of body horror and gore on display, as well as its clashing with the deeper themes and symbolism of the film. While critics were much more favorable towards the film, resulting in an 80% on the Tomatometer, audiences weren't nearly as kind, giving the film a low 50%.

9 'Infinity Pool' (2023)

Image via NEON

The latest film from David Cronenberg's son, Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool follows the story of a couple who find themselves on vacation at an isolated island resort. While there, they soon discover the disturbing underbelly of corporal punishment on the island, where crimes committed are punishable by death. Despite this, the island provides a workaround allowing individuals to pay for a clone to take the place of their death, resulting in a sub-community of those who adore the spectacle.

Infinity Pool's strange and unique premise only scratches the surface of the numerous themes of nepotism, power dynamics, and a mix of anti-rich that critics fell in love with. Audiences however found this blend of styles and themes not very scary, and instead just simply confusing and annoying. While critics were favorable towards the film, with an 86% Tomatometer, audiences were much less kind with the film earning a rotten 51%.

10 'Skinamarink' (2022)

Image via Shudder

Skinamarink is the newest low-budget horror sensation to hit the scene, costing only $15,000 to make and earning 60 times its budget back. The film is very loose and mysterious with its plot and storytelling, instead going for a restrained analog horror approach more commonly seen on the internet. This unique approach to cinematic horror attempts to conjure up the feelings and visuals of childhood fear and discomfort and spent the majority of its time in the complete unknown.

Critics were open about the strange and confusing nature of Skinamarink's filmmaking, but still mostly praised the film for its unique approach and ability to set an otherworldly disturbing tone. Audiences however were not nearly as open to the unique style of the film, failing to find a real point behind any of the intrigue and finding themselves simply bored and uninterested. While critics appreciated the film enough to reach 70% on the Tomatometer, the backlash from audiences has resulted in a low 43% audience score.

NEXT: 'Skinamarink' & 9 Other Experimental Horror Movies That Are as Strange as They Are Scary