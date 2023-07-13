Movie music can be as important to its success as the plot or the characters. Not every movie needs to be a musical for music to play a crucial role, although some of cinema's most iconic tunes originate from timeless and near-universally beloved musicals.

Fortunately, cinematic music remains as crucial today as it was during the musical heyday of the 30s, 40s, and 50s. In fact, the 2010s delivered some incredible songs that quickly became international hits, with many spending weeks atop the charts. These songs are celebrated by critics and fans alike and are on their way to becoming modern classics.

12 "Cups" - 'Pitch Perfect' (2012)

Pitch Perfect was the hit no one was expecting. Anna Kendrick stars as Beca Mitchell, a college freshman who joins the Barden Bellas, an all-female acapella band, to compete at the national acapella tournament.

Beca sings an impromptu rendition of the 1931 song "When I'm Gone" using a red cup as her sole instrument. The arrangement became an unexpected hit, prompting Kendrick to record an official version - the YouTube video currently has over 600 million views, an impressive achievement most professional singers fail to achieve. "Cups (Pitch Perfect's When I'm Gone)," as it came to be known, is fun, ridiculously catchy, and instantly memorable, a modern hit that proves some classics never go out of style.

11 "Naatu Naatu" - 'RRR' (2022)

S. S. Rajamouli's epic action movie RRR took the world by storm in 2022. The film presents a fictionalized take on the lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, chronicling their friendship and battle against the British Raj.

The film's Telugu-language song, "Naatu Naatu," is an energetic and fabulous composition perfectly complemented by a kinetic and irresistible choreography. Explosive and as bombastic as the film itself, "Naatu Naatu" is one of the best songs in modern cinema, an international phenomenon that surpassed language barriers, and a worthy winner of the Oscar for Best Original Song.

10 "No Time To Die" - 'No Time To Die' (2021)

Bond songs have become as important as the franchise's villains or femme fatales, underscoring 007's importance in modern pop culture. Daniel Craig's tenure in the role produced some of the all-time best Bond themes in the franchise's history, ending on a high note with Billie Eilish's Oscar-winning ballad "No Time to Die."

A suitable companion for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" falls in line with the gloomy and haunting ballads that dominated the Craig Bond era. Eilish's soft, seductive lyrics are perfect for the song's dark lyrics, crafting an atmospheric song with a sweeping orchestra that provides a dramatic conclusion for Craig's tenure.

9 "See You Again" - 'Furious 7' (2015)

Following Paul Walker's tragic passing, Furious 7 took an unexpectedly melancholic yet self-aware tone. Instead of killing Walker's character, Brian, the film gracefully retired him with a triumphant final scene that still provided some much-needed closure to the franchise's loyal fans.

Furious 7's main theme, "See You Again," echoes this mournful sentiment with a searing ballad that pulls on the heartstrings. Performed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, "See You Again" is a loving and heartfelt tribute to Walker's legacy, as well as the franchise's core theme of family. Furious 7 is a highly emotional blockbuster, and "See You Again" is the perfect song to accompany it.

8 "Mystery Of Love" - 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Luca Guadagnino's intense romantic drama Call Me By Your Name stars Timothée Chalamet in his Oscar-nominated breakthrough performance. The film chronicles the short but intense romance between Elio, a 17-year-old, and Oliver, a 24-year-old graduate student, in the summer of 1983.

Sufjan Stevens composed the film's songs, receiving an Oscar nomination for his tender ballad "Mystery of Love." Soft but as piercing as the film that inspired it, "Mystery of Love" is a devastatingly romantic yet melancholic rumination of love that perfectly complements the narrative. Guided by Stevens' gentle lyrics and voice, "Mystery of Love" touches on subjects of mythology, religion, and literature to craft a love letter to love itself.

7 "Husavik" - 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga' (2020)

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is among the most underrated comedies in recent memory. Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star as a pair of enthusiastic singers representing Iceland in Eurovision, despite the lack of faith from everyone around them.

The film's anthemic song "Husavik," which Fire Saga performs during their final appearance in Eurovision, is a sweet ode to the titular city that inspired it. Performed by Molly Sandén, "Husavik" is a powerful and emotional tune about the true meaning of home, elevated by Sandén's soaring voice. The song incorporates Icelandic verses, starting soft before reaching an incredible climax that will bring goosebumps to anyone listening.

6 "This Is Me" - 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Hugh Jackman stars in the 2017 musical The Greatest Showman. A highly fictionalized adaptation of P. T. Barnum's life, the film follows his efforts to create the show that would become Barnum & Bailey Cirus. The film's soundtrack became an instant hit, but the anthemic tune "This Is Me" was its undeniable star.

Written by the star duo of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, "This Is Me" is a song about celebrating uniqueness and embracing each person's differences. "This Is Me" is performed by Keala Settle as Lettie Lutz, the show's bearded woman. Although the lyrics might come across as somewhat average, Settle's powerful vocal performance elevates "This Is Me" to new heights, turning it into a modern hymn of self-acceptance.

5 "Skyfall" - 'Skyfall' (2012)

James Bond's theme songs have become almost as important to the franchise as Bond himself. Daniel Craig's tenure as 007 was marked by several incredible songs that became critical and commercial hits, starting with the late Chris Cornell's rock tune "You Know My Name." However, "Skyfall," from the eponymous 2012 film, marked a new milestone for the series.

Performed by British songstress Adele, "Skyfall" is a sultry and evocative ballad that quickly climbed to the top of most "Best Bond Songs" charts. Thanks to Adele's now-iconic vocal prowess and deep lyrical abilities, "Skyfall" is soulful and mighty, the best Bond tune since the golden days of Shirley Bassey. The song became the first Bond song to win the Oscar for Best Original Song and cemented Skyfall's legacy as one of the best blockbusters from the 2010s.

4 "City Of Stars" - 'La La Land' (2016)

Damien Chazelle's musical romance La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as two struggling artists falling in love in Los Angeles. A homage to classic technicolor musicals from Hollywood's Golden Age, La La Land received universal acclaim for its directing, performances, production values and, of course, the soundtrack.

The film's most famous and acclaimed tune, the soft and melancholy "City of Stars," perfectly encapsulates La La Land's themes of longing, dreams, and romance. First performed by Gosling alone, then as a duet with Stone, "City of Stars" is instantly memorable thanks to its catchy, whistle-accompanied melody. The tune won the Oscar for Best Original Song and has since become synonymous with Hollywood itself.

3 "We Don't Talk About Bruno" - 'Encanto' (2021)

Lin Manuel Miranda wrote the music for Disney's 2021 fantasy Encanto. The film follows a multigenerational Colombian family with magical abilities. When Mirabel, the only member without a gift, discovers the family will lose their powers, she becomes determined to save them from their fate.

Encanto has several incredible songs powered by Miranda's unique lyrical and melodic approach. However, the eclectic and unforgettable "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the film's crowning jewel. A massive group number centered around the family's ostracised uncle, Bruno, the song is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, cementing Miranda as one of his generation's defining composers. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" became an unexpected crossover success and one of the few Disney tunes to match the acclaim of the studio's glorious Renaissance days.

2 "Let It Go" - 'Frozen' (2013)

Disney had another massive hit with 2013's Frozen. A loose adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Snow Queen," Frozen follows Anna, the spirited princess of the kingdom of Arendelle, who ventures on a dangerous adventure to retrieve her sister, Elsa, and save her people from a perpetual winter.

Frozen was among the biggest box office surprises of the 2010s. A huge part of its massive success was its soundtrack, especially Elsa's solo number, "Let It Go," performed by Broadway icon Idina Menzel. A song about freedom and breaking free from convention, "Let It Go" is an anthemic tune that echoed the masterpieces of Ashman and Menken. With Menzel's thunderous belt and lyrics that embrace individuality, "Let It Go" is the epitome of what a Disney song should be.

1 "Shallow" - 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, 2018's A Star Is Born, sees him starring opposite pop superstar Lady Gaga. The film is the fourth remake of the original 1937 film and chronicles the relationship between a fading music star and a young ingenue whose career is taking off.

Gaga co-wrote the film's lead single, "Shallow," crafting an instant hit for the ages. A power ballad blending rock, country, and folk elements, "Shallow" is a masterful musical achievement and further confirmation of Gaga's place as one of the 21st century's best entertainers. "Shallow" won the Oscar for Best Original Song and topped worldwide charts, cementing its legacy as one of the all-time best movie songs.

