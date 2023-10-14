With the highly anticipated epic Western crime drama by none other than the godfather of modern cinema himself, Scorsese's all-star Killers of the Flower Moon isn't the only film that explores the historical injustices towards the Native North American communities. Indigenous cinema has taken significant strides in recent years, garnering attention on the international stage and contributing to a broader understanding of Indigenous cultures and experiences.

Native North American cinema refers to films created by filmmakers of Indigenous descent in North America and often explore the unique perspectives, cultures, histories, and contemporary experiences of Indigenous peoples, including Native Americans, First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

10 'Rhymes for Young Ghouls' (2013)

Rhymes-for-young-ghouls

Set in the 1970s, Jeff Barnaby (Blood Quantum, The Colony) brings a gritty and thought-provoking drama following a young Mi'kmaq girl named Aila (Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs) and her experiences living on a Canadian Indian reserve. The film delves into the legacy of residential schools in Canada, where Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their families and subjected to cultural assimilation and abuse. With Aila's various acts of resistance to cope with the oppressive conditions they face, Rhymes for Young Ghouls is a coming-of-age drama that highlights the bonds of friendship and community support among the characters as they face adversity together.

RELATED:

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Adds Tantoo Cardinal and Three More Indigenous Actresses to Cast

The film received critical acclaim, including awards for Best Director and Best Actor and nominations for Best Film and Score, but more importantly, did the job of highlighting a dark chapter in Canadian history and raising awareness about the enduring impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities.

9 'Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner' (2001)

Image via Isuma Igloolik Productions

The Fast Runner is an epic Canadian film based on an Inuit legend and is renowned for being the first feature film ever made entirely in the Inuktitut language. The story follows a young, skilled Inuit hunter named Atanarjuat (Natar Ungalaaq), who is chosen as the "fast runner" in a traditional race. With jealousy and conflicts arising between him and his rival, Oki, and a love for a woman that complicates matters, a chain of events that challenges traditions and beliefs is triggered.

It won the Caméra d'Or at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival and widespread critical acclaim for its storytelling, cinematography, and authentic portrayal of Inuit life. Its director, Zacharias Kunuk, brings forth his extensive wisdom on Inuit culture and climate change to explore themes of cultural preservation, conflict, betrayal, and resilience. The Fast Runner is a cultural milestone and a major contributor to the recognition of Indigenous filmmaking and storytelling.

8 Winter in the Blood (2013)

image via Kitefliers Studios

Based on the novel of the same name by Native American author James Welch, Winter in the Blood follows a troubled middle-aged Blackfeet Native American, Virgil (Chaske Spencer), who wakes drunk in a ditch and returns home to find his wife has left him. As he embarks on a journey to find her, Virgil is confronted by surreal and dreamlike encounters of his past, blurring the lines of reality and his own troubled psyche against the backdrop of the harsh Montana landscape.

The film explores themes of identity, cultural disconnection, and the legacy of colonialism that has affected Native American communities with a strong visual style and symbolic imagery. The New York Times said the film had compassion for the "wounds of childhood" and the "trap of ethnicity," as well as praising cinematographer Paula Huidobro (Million Dollar Arm, Coda) for capturing the Montana plains and lyric sweeps that accompany the ebb and flow of Virgil's memories and hallucinations. With a soundtrack that includes Heartless Bastards and Robert Plant, it's a film that should not be missed.

7 Drunktown's Finest (2014)

image via Wildwood Enterprises, INC

Navajo-raised director Sydney Freeland (Star Trek: Strange New World, Fear the Walking Dead) brings us a New Mexico-based slow-burner exploring the lives of three young Native Americans living on the Navajo Reservation. Drunktown's Finest unfolds as three characters, each with their own troubles, cross paths, including a trans woman with desires to be a model (Morningstar Angeline), a young girl seeking out her past after being adopted by a white Christian family (Carmen Moore), and a young father to be (Jeremiah Bitsui), heading to basic training, so he can take care of his soon-to-be-son.

RELATED: Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'

Premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and considered an important contribution to Native American cinema, Drunktown's Finest is a homage to the director's own experiences as a transgender woman growing up surrounded by Navajo traditions and tells of a rather dark side commonly seen in many young Native Americans today.

6 The Business of Fancydancing (2002)

image via Sherman Alexie

Sherman Alexie, prominent Native American writer, poet, and filmmaker of Spokane and Coeur d'Alene heritage, wrote and directed The Business of Fancydancing largely based on biographical experiences from himself and the actors involved. The film follows a Native American poet who left behind his tribal roots for a more urban life in Seattle, only to return to the Spokane reservation for the funeral of a close childhood friend.

Known for its poignant storytelling, evocative poetry, and thought-provoking examination of the intersection between modernity and tradition in the lives of Indigenous people, The Business of Fancydancing is a significant example of Native American cinema and literature.

5 Mekko (2015)

image via Toy Gun Films

Mekko is a 2015 independent drama by Sterlin Harjo, a filmmaker of Muscogee (Creek) and Seminole heritage. The film is set among Indigenous individuals affected by homelessness and incarceration in the Tulsa area, a growing issue among communities in the US today.

Offering a raw and authentic portrayal of Indigenous life in an urban context, Mekko (Muskogee for 'Town King') was named best feature in multiple festivals, including Toronto International Film Festival, as well as best acting awards to Rod Rondeaux (Into the West, Comanche Moon), Zahn McClarnon (Fargo season 2, Reservation Dogs) and Sarah Podemski (Reservation dogs, Empire of Dirt).

4 The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (2019)

image via Experimental forest films

Shot predominantly in one continuous take, this drama by multiple award-winning director/writers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (from the Kainai First Nation) and Canadian-born Kathleen Hepburn unfolds over a single day in Vancouver after a chance interaction between two people of contrasting social backgrounds.

With its intimate and sensitive portrayal of its characters and its focus on the experience of indigenous women, The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open received critical acclaim for storytelling, performances, and its contribution to discussions about women's rights and trauma. A truly poignant exploration of human connection in the face of adversity.

3 Smoke Signals (1998)

image via ShadowCatcher entertainment

Notable for being one of the first feature-length films written, directed, and produced by Native Americans to reach a wide audience in the US and abroad, Cheyenne director Chris Eyre brings to the screen another adaptation of Sherman Alexie's screenplays. Smoke Signals follows the journey of two Coeur d'Alene friends, Victor Joseph (Adam Beach) and Thomas Builds-the-Fire (Evan Adams), on a comedic adventure to retrieve the ashes of Victor's father in Phoenix, Arizona.

RELATED:

'1923': Aminah Nieves & Jennifer Ehle on the 'Yellowstone' Prequel and Telling Indigenous Stories

Smoke Signals received critical acclaim for its humor, irony, and sensitive handling of cultural identity, father-son relationships, friendships, and forgiveness. A landmark in Native American cinema, the film is cited as an important work challenging stereotypes and an authentic view of Indigenous voices and experiences in mainstream cinema.

2 Slash/Back (2022)

image via Scythia films

Set in the Canadian territory of Pangnirtung, Nunavut, and the first-ever feature to be shot there, Slash/Back is Canadian Igloolik-born writer, director, and producer Nyla Innuksuk's first sci-fi adventure. Starring Iqualuit, Nunavut locals, the film follows a group of teens fighting off aliens in their hometown.

With a clear homage to John Carpenter's 'The Thing’, Slash/Back certainly doesn’t shy away from the shadows. With the sunlight in the region being available 24/7, it’s a personal rendition of Nyla’s childhood with themes that somewhat mock Inuit traditions through the eyes of gossiping teens as they humorously battle an alien invasion.

1 Wild Indian (2021)

image via BoulderLight Pirctures

Ojibwe filmmaker Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. brings forth his debut thriller starring Michael Greyeyes (Togo, Woman Walks Ahead), Chaske Spencer (Walking Out, Twighlight: Breaking Dawn), and Jesse Eisenberg. West Indian follows Makwa and his friend coming to terms with a murder they committed as young boys, now older, they have to come to terms with their actions.

Greyeyes’s portrayal of an older Makwa (nicknamed the First Nations version of Patrick Bateman) is a manifestation of trauma, repression, and self-loathing that seems all too common in Indigenous communities. With multiple nominations at leading festivals for direction, writing, and performances, Wild Indian certainly stands out as a must-see.

NEXT:

'Lion King,' 'Moana,’ and 'Bambi' Now Have Indigenous Language Dubs on Disney+ [Exclusive]