Escaping the present world can lead one to immerse themselves in the past. But where classic depictions of historical societies are well-beloved and romanticized by fans, recently there has been a cinematic phenomenon of modernizing the period piece. Whether it be through the use of modern music, dialogue, or characterizations, more films and TV shows are opting to give a fresh take on the portrayals of history.

RELATED: The Best Period Dramas and Historical Shows on Netflix Right Now

There's no doubt that traditional Jane Austen adaptations like Pride and Prejudice are cherished, however, it's projects like Bridgerton that break the mold and prove that there's more to this "old-timey" genre. For those who lack interest in the traditional period piece - perhaps they find it boring or too mundane - these last few years have shown its versatility. It's not always about the soft-speaking maiden dreaming for the gentlemen of society. Nowadays, new life has been given to the narratives set in the past, prepping audiences to expect the unexpected.

'Bridgerton' (2020 - Present)

Set in London's high society of the Regency era, this show follows the Bridgerton family as they navigate the ways of "the ton" and their respective journeys of finding love. Where this process is arduous enough, it doesn't help that the season is held under the gaze of Lady Whistledown, a mysterious columnist who frequently reveals the scandals of society.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn and created by Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton made waves for its beautiful love stories as well as its unique aesthetic. With an incredibly diverse cast, explicit depictions of sensuality, and dance sequences set to Regency-era remixes of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande songs alike, this show is one that excites a modern audience looking for a bold portrayal of traditional love.

'Little Women' (2018)

A Greta Gerwig adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's literary classic, Little Women sees a story split into two time periods and across the backdrop of the American Civil War. It follows the lives of the four March sisters as they each grow into womanhood, and face the struggles of love, loss, and mid-19th century society.

Where the movie is narratively set in the past, its themes are one for the present. It's the perfect picture for the young modern audience as Little Women beautifully depicts the chaos of familial love, and celebrates all aspects of femininity. The ambitions and desires of each sister are fleshed out and put at the forefront of this adaptation, proving that a classic tale can always add its own contemporary flair to appeal to today's societal expectations.

'Our Flag Means Death' (2020-Present)

As Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) grows tired of his privileged aristocratic life, he abandons his home to live a life of adventure and piracy. The only problem - he has no idea what he's doing. With a ship and crew at his command, he continues to charge the seas as the self-proclaimed "Gentleman Pirate" in Our Flag Means Death.

RELATED: More LGBTQ+ Period Dramas to Watch after 'Our Flag Means Death'

Set in a historical backdrop of the 18th century, this show is a period piece that doesn't look for historical accuracy. Only utilizing the aesthetic to elevate the anachronistic comedy and its satirical undertone, Our Flag Means Deathis a smart subliminal social commentary that celebrates all aspects of love and expressions of identity. It's one that celebrates the individual and is perfect for anyone in the mood for a joyous ride.

'The Great' (2020 - Present)

Image via Hulu

As another brilliant historical satire, The Great follows the early rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning), as she navigates through her tumultuous marriage to Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), whilst growing into her role as Empress.

A very raunchy, humorous, and boisterous show, this fictionalized tale of Russia's longest-reigning female monarch presents a thrilling battle of the sexes through the hilarity of black comedy - a very different approach to the typical story of imperial infighting. Despite its loose adaptation of history, this show holds all the glitz, glamour, and tension of 18th-century royalty that attracts any modern-day fan. Huzzah!

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

Image via BBC

Peaky Blinders is an epic drama set in the aftermath of World War I that follows the exploits of the Shelby family as the heads of a street gang in Birmingham, England. Led by the cunning Tommy (Cillian Murphy), the gang learns to climb the ranks of society whilst battling their world of crime and danger.

With Peaky Blinders having powerful characters (especially the women), great writing, and thrilling action, it has become an easy fan favorite. A narrative centered around family and the fight for success, itsstory is one that transcends the time period of its setting. Coupled with a soundtrack of modern artists that include the Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave, it's a show that is sure to excite and shock all.

'Rosaline' (2022)

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

Before Romeo and Juliet, there was Romeo and Rosaline. A twist on the classic Shakespearean tragedy and told from the perspective of Romeo's jilted first love Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), this tale follows her schemes as she attempts to win back the heart of her Montague lover before it lost to her younger cousin, Juliet (Isabela Merced).

With modern dialogue, a quippy ensemble, and great levels of comedy, this anachronistic retelling is an underrated gem. Unlike the trends of a traditional period piece, Rosaline second guesses the romanticized nature of old-time classic love; sometimes love at first sight isn't always what it seems. To any modern audience, this movie's realistic approach to love is a refreshing take on something set in the Renaissance.

'Emma' (2020)

Image via Focus Features

Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy), a high-born woman from Regency-era England, amuses herself by meddling and taking charge of the love affairs of her friends. Despite being tunnel-visioned by her wit and her self-proclaimed role as a matchmaker, she surprisingly finds herself on her own road to finding love.

With a whimsical aesthetic that brings Austen's comedy to life, Emma can only be described as electric. A stellar ensemble with chemistry that oozes from its well-adapted dialogue, this movie interweaves progressive themes like women empowerment for the modern-day viewer. As a highly underrated rom-com, it's one that revitalizes the classic period piece.

'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Baz Lurhmann's jukebox musical set in the 1890s follows Christian (Ewan McGregor), a Bohemian English Poet, as he makes his way to Paris. Once he arrives he visits the city's greatest nightclub, the Moulin Rouge, he immediately falls in love with its star and courtesan, Satine (Nicole Kidman).

RELATED: Django Unchained & 6 Other Period Films That Use Contemporary Music Perfectly

In typical Lurhmann fashion, this movie is a hyper-sensory overload of explosive song and dance. With a soundtrack filled with like likes of Madonna and Nirvana this movie is far from reflecting the true reality of the 1890s. It's instead a thrilling yet tragic love story that will take audiences by storm.

'Dickinson' (2019-2021)

Image via Apple TV+

Set in 19th century America, Dickinson follows the life of aspiring poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfield) as she navigates her way through the constraints of womanhood within society. Struck with opinions and a clear voice of her own, Emily audaciously defies the expectations of her family and attempts to make her own way in the world.

Where Dickinson lacks complete historical accuracy in the depiction of Emily's life, this adaptation is a story that captures her rebelliousness, her well-known wry humor, and her great intellect. With a modern flair to the dialogue andfun guest stars like Wiz Khalifa, Dickinson is a period piece that will surprise and entertain all audiences alike.

'Lady Chatterley's Lover' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Struggling in the aftermath of her husband's crippling war injury, Connie Reid (Emma Corrin) seeks comfort and support. With a promiscuous past, she ultimately pursues a passionate affair with her estate's gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell), which causes her to re-evaluate her own desires on what her future will entail.

Based on the scandalous 1920s novel by D. H Lawrence, this is a movie that highlights the power of female sexuality and sensuality. Lady Chatterley's Lover feeds a modern audience by portraying Connie as a headstrong protagonist with a clear agency in her sexual desires and affairs. This act of liberation not only makes this film more thrilling, but also makes Corrin's character more relatable to today's women in society.

NEXT: 7 Sapphic Period Pieces That Don't End in Tragedy