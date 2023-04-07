As far as genres go psychological thrillers are one of the most spine-chilling, hair-raising and mind-blowing of them all. Movies in which audiences experience the twists and distortions of a character's perception of reality, and of those around them are sure to find viewers on the edge of their seat wanting answers to the questions that these movies elicit, and eager for a rewatch.

In the last decade there have been plenty of anxiety inducing films filled with clever writing and magnificent performances of actors giving their all to embody characters whose psyches are taken to their limit. These anxiety inducing movies are sure to become classics that will continue to have audiences thrilled, confused and awed for decades to come.

10 Hereditary (2018)

From the mind of Ari Aster, Hereditary follows the Graham family as they deal with the death of their grandmother whose dark secrets unravel and threaten the family. This unsettling family drama turns into a harrowing horror that explores the power of grief and trauma and how they manifest through generations in a continuing cycle.

Becoming A24's highest grossing film before Everything Everywhere All At Once was released, this movie features powerful performances from Toni Collette as grieving mother Annie and Alex Wolff as her withdrawn teenage son. Their complicated relationship in the middle of grief is one of the strongest aspects of the film, and it makes the horror of it so much realer.

9 The Lighthouse (2019)

In The Lighthouse viewers meet Ephraim and Winslow, two men working the incredibly lonely and demanding job of being lighthouse keepers in a small rocky island on the fierce sea. With little to do and not much to hang onto their sanity, they succumb to paranoia, intimacy and violence as the mysterious lighthouse towers over them.

With Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as the only speaking actors in the film, this beautifully shot sea epic is taken to the next level by their completely devoted performances as the two lonely men haunted by each other. In this film Robert Eggers creates an atmospheric and gripping tale of horror by the sea, but most of all, in his character's minds.

8 Prisoners (2013)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Prisoners is a gripping tale that follows the abduction of two young girls during a thanksgiving reunion and how after the main suspect is released, one of the fathers takes matters into his own hands. With loose strings still surrounding the mystery, the detective on the case continues the search in hope of finding the two girls.

With an ensemble cast featuring Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis and Paul Dano, this emotional movie is elevated by the performances of the cast whose pain and desperation drive this complex narrative. This absorbing psychological mystery was featured in several critic's top ten lists who praised the cinematography and acting that enhances the troubled psyches of the characters.

7 Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl follows the disappearance of Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike), a beloved figure as she inspired a children's book series written by her parents. With authorities scrambling to find her, the case receives plenty of media coverage as suspicious are pointed to her husband Nick (Ben Affleck), who struggles to prove his innocence as it seems there is something more going on in the case.

Based on Gillian Flynn's best-selling novel, the David Fincher film tackles the complex relationship between the two main characters Amy and Nick Dunne and how their psychologically influence one another, for better or worse. As the audience tries to follow the mystery of what happened to Amy, it is Pike's Oscar nominated performance that really drives the complexity of the character.

6 Burning (2018)

Image via Well Go USA

Burning depicts the story of young deliveryman Jong-Su who reunites with his childhood friend Hae-Mi, and they begin to form a relationship again. Eventually they meet an enigmatic young man named Ben, one of Stephen Yeun's best performances, who elicits Jong-su's suspicions and begins to believe Hae-mi might be in danger.

Starting as a slow burning character study, the film peels back layers of a complex narrative that absorbs the audiences' attention while defying their expectations. It is based on the Haruki Murakami short story "Barn Burning" and it was particularly praised for its atmospheric tension that enhances the character's psychology.

5 Nightcrawler (2014)

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Nightcrawler follows Lou Bloom, an unemployed man who becomes a stringer, photographing violent events in Los Angeles to sell the footage to local news stations. As he makes money off the violence that takes place in the city, he gets more and more involved in his job to get better footage.

The character of Lou is a fascinating look into a career that profits off of violence and misery, and how it encourages the exploitations of tragic situations that veers into voyeurism. Both the writing and the acting are what make Lou into such a tremendous character, being conceivably charming as well as creepy in his search for something worth photographing.

4 Get Out (2017)

From actor-turned-director Jordan Peele, Get Out follows the story of Chris Washington, a black man going to visit his white girlfriend Rose's family for the first time. Although he is assured that he is safe, during his stay he slowly realizes there is something very sinister going on, and that he is at risk of his body being taken over.

The film was received extremely well by critics and audiences alike who praised the smart satirical writing that talked about complex topics tackling race and appropriation, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Daniel Kaluuya does an excellent job in portraying Chris' discomfort and fear as he tries to maintain composure in the face of danger.

3 The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden is set in Japanese-occupied Korea and tells a story in three parts of pickpocket Sook-Hee as she becomes the maid of Lady Hideko as part of a plan of a conman to marry her in order to acquire her inheritance. Living with the lady and her wealthy uncle that controls her, Sook-Hee develops a relationship with Lady Hideko that exceeds what was needed for the plan, and develops beyond what they both thought.

This exhilarating thriller works by weaving intricate storylines that deceive the audiences as much as the film's characters do so with each other. In between the dazzling art direction and complex psychological games told from multiple perspectives there is an intimate tenderness to be found that balances the playfully sweet with the thrillingly erotic.

2 Whiplash (2014)

Whiplash is centered around jazz drummer Andrew Nieman (Miles Teller), who is recruited by conductor Terence Fletcher (J. K. Simmons) to play in his Studio Ensemble as an alternate drummer. Fletcher's methods are relentless, turning to abuse and manipulation to push his musicians, and Andrew's ambition will be put to the test.

Loosely based on Damien Chazelle's own experience in a Studio Band, this film takes the relationship between a mentor and a student and makes a fascinating character study out of both of them. To explore Andrew's motivations it lakes a profound look into his psychology, and exactly how and why Fletcher is able to take him to the brink.

1 Parasite (2019)

The Korean thriller Parasite details the plan devised made by the hard-working low-income Kim family to slowly infiltrate and take over working as highly qualified employees to the wealthy Park family in order to escape poverty. As their plan succeeds, and they thrive in their jobs, one fateful visit from one of the former employees will threaten their livelihood in ways they couldn't expect.

Considered one of the greatest films from recent years, it contains elements of comedy, satire and even a bit of horror to make a biting social commentary on wealth inequality in South Korea. With incredible performances, the movie gets into the nitty-gritty of the character's emotions as they try to do what it takes to get ahead in life with no other options.

