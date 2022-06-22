Cinema has always had a fondness for the tales of samurai. Whether it's thrilling action films, heartbreaking dramas, or even love stories, filmmakers have followed these mythic characters for almost a century. While the golden era of samurai movies was during the 1950s and '60s, particularly during the time of acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa, the genre still lives on today.

Hollywood has even embraced elements of the predominately Japanese genre, with popular films such as Kill Bill and The Wolverine featuring homages to the way of the samurai. Video games have also focused on the fabled warriors, with Ghost of Tsushima and Trek to Yomi being recent examples. While the output of samurai films may have slowed down in recent decades, quality films are still being released in the genre, even without Kurosawa.

18 'Zatoichi: The Last' (2010)

Directed by Junji Sakamoto

Close

Blind swordsman Zatoichi (Shingo Katori) hopes to settle down and live a peaceful life farming with his friend. Unfortunately, his peace is interrupted by a gang of yakuza who arrive in his town and begin exploiting the people. Thus, it falls to Zatoichi to once again brandish his sword and fight for justice.

While Zatoichi: The Last is far from the best movie based on the famous character, it still offers enough samurai thrills to entertain fans of the genre. If you are a Zatoichi fan you may want to give it a miss as it is a controversial take on the character, but those who care little for lore will not mind.

Buy on Amazon

17 'Punk Samurai Slash Down' (2018)

Directed by Gakuryū Ishii

Close

Kake Junoshin (Go Ayano) is a ronin in search of work. When he happens upon the Kurokaze clan, he lies his way into their ranks, falsely claiming that a religious cult is targeting them. After his lie is revealed, he finds himself given the death sentence and must fight his way out to survive.

As the name implies, Punk Samurai Slash Down melds samurai action with a punk rock personality. Don't let the synopsis fool you into thinking this is your standard samurai movie, as it fires on all cylinders and incorporates elements of Fantasy into its crazy adventure. A future cult classic.

Buy on eBay

16 '47 Ronin' (2013)

Directed by Carl Rinsch

Image via Universal Pictures

After their master commits seppuku as a result of a false accusation, his loyal samurai set out to avenge their lord by raiding the one responsible. Among them is Kai (Keanu Reeves' underrated character), a half-Japanese, half-English outcast who was adopted by the fallen lord and who seeks revenge alongside his newfound brothers.

While it can be debated that 47 Ronin does not deserve a place among good samurai movies, it is still an entertaining enough watch. The focus of a white protagonist in a Japanese story was a misstep, but its incorporation of fantasy elements, such as witches and giants, helps give it a unique identity compared to more traditional samurai fare.

15 'Samurai Marathon' (2019)

Directed by Bernard Rose

Close

When the American army arrives in Feudal Japan, one lord sends his men on a marathon through the country to see if they are tough enough to combat the new arrivals. When a misunderstanding of the lord's intentions results in assassins being dispatched, one young warrior realizes the truth and races to prevent a disaster.

Samurai Marathon juggles multiple characters to great effect, creating an epic storyline that contains elements of action, comedy, and tragedy. The cinematography is beautiful, and the film is a great showcase for the visual splendor that exists across the Japanese countryside.

Watch on Tubi

14 'Versus' (2000)

Directed by Ryuhei Kitamura