In a society where we have come a long way in terms of technological advancement, it's not easy to discover fresh avenues to explore from a fictional point of view. It is very simple to fall into the trap of rehashing the same ideas over and over again when there are so many interesting and exciting works of science fiction now available.

From Ready Player One to Everything Everywhere All at Once, these highly rated movies present breathtaking visions of the future, from the dystopic to the alien, to the optimistic. Regardless of how they present what's around the corner, they're outstanding films that have earned the admiration of critics everywhere.

10 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

The real world in the year 2045 is a cruel place. Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) only feels completely alive when he flees to the OASIS, an immersive virtual reality where most of humanity spends its days. You can travel anywhere, do anything, and be anyone in the OASIS; the only limit is your imagination.

Ready Player One features a reality-bending treasure hunt filled with enough sci-fi cameos and nods that the average geek will love. The visual designs and effects are what make this movie sing. It perfectly blends reality and animation into one epic journey.

9 'Interstellar' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Disasters, famines, and droughts have plagued Earth's future. Interstellar travel is the only method to ensure humanity's survival. A newly discovered wormhole in our solar system permits an astronaut team to go where no man has gone before, to a planet that may have the necessary climate to sustain human life.

Interstellar excels in the marriage of its stunning visuals and sound. Hans Zimmer, the composer, delivered a performance that was, unsurprisingly, out of this world. Christopher Nolan directs a fantastic film that gradually but effectively creates a bleak universe in which humanity must be saved.

8 'Avatar' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

After his brother is killed in a robbery, Jake takes his place on the Na'vi-inhabited planet Pandora for a corporate mission. He learns of greedy corporate figurehead Parker Selfridge's plans to drive off the local humanoid Na'vi to mine for the rare material dispersed throughout their beautiful woodland. He must decide where his allegiance lies after the natives welcome him as one of their own.

Every scene, every shot is flawless. The audience is transported to another universe and becomes completely immersed in the film. When it premiered in 2009, Avatar smashed critics and audiences' minds with its exquisite visual effects for the time. With the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, the effects have only gotten even more impeccable.

7 'Dune' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a clever and gifted young man born into a grand destiny beyond his comprehension, must journey to the universe's dangerous planet to secure the future of his family and people. Only those who can overcome their fear will survive as nefarious powers clash over the planet's unique supply of the most valuable resource — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential.

The cinematography, music, and designs are all works of art. Two and a half hours flew by and left audiences wanting more. Dune's pacing is slower than other sci-fi epics, but it works purely to the story's advantage.

6 'Annihilation' (2018)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

A group of scientists journeys inside The Shimmer, attempting to discover what it is and why no one ever returns from it. Inside, they discover abnormal and unfathomable levels of genetic alterations in animals, plants, and humans. By the film's end, no one knows what this entity wants or why it is here.

Annihilation takes your breath away with its frighteningly original vision. Natalie Portman delivers an excellent performance in Alex Garland's dark and weirdly beautiful sci-fi classic.

5 'I Am Mother' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Netflix'sI Am Mother is an example of a Netflix movie done right. Following the annihilation of humanity, a teenage girl is nurtured by a robot created to repopulate the earth. Their special relationship is jeopardized, however, when an unexplainable stranger arrives with disturbing news.

I Am Mother exemplifies how you can make an engaging sci-fi film on a shoestring budget. The cast is fairly small, consisting of Clara Rugaard and Hilary Swank, with Rose Byrne providing the voice of Mother: it's all that's required to keep things interesting. A cautionary tale concerning advanced artificial intelligence, watch it soon — then watch it again since the movie is wide open to interpretation.

4 'The Martian' (2015)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Astronaut Mark Watney (Matt Damon) is assumed dead after being left behind by his crew during a manned mission to Mars. Watney, on the other hand, has survived and is now stranded and alone on the inhospitable planet. With few resources, he must rely on his resourcefulness, intelligence, and spirit to survive and find a way to communicate with Earth.

A truly emotional and comedic take on being stranded on an island — in this case, the island is Mars, the red planet. The Martian plays down the most popular anxieties about the future and the unknown universe, instead emphasizing human endeavor and the science that can save civilization. Damon, as to be expected, delivered a flawless performance.

3 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Image via A24

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson), a 26-year-old programmer for the world's largest internet organization, wins a contest for a week at the company's reclusive CEO, Nathan's (Oscar Isaac) secret mountain hideaway. When Caleb arrives, he discovers that he must participate in a strange and thrilling project in which he must converse with Ava (Alicia Vikander), the world's first true artificial intelligence.

Despite Ex Machina's small budget, the DNEG VFX crew worked wonders and created a stunning piece of visual art. Unlike traditional sci-fi action flicks, Ex Machina is quite dialogue heavy. With plenty of twists and turns throughout, the film leans toward a sci-fi psychological thriller where the development between the three main characters is immensely important.

2 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Image Via 20th Century Studios

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

The Planet of the Apes' conclusion follows Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his apes as they are forced to fight in a deadly battle with a human army led by a cruel Colonel. Following the apes' tragic losses, Caesar fights with his darker inclinations and embarks on his mythological adventure to exact vengeance on their behalf.

Everything supports the characters and story, resulting in a project that far outweighs the sum of its parts. Yes, there is death, pain, and misery in this film, but there is also heroism, empathy, and the power of solidarity. The effects are outstanding, and the viewer is quickly transported into the world of apes.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Overworked Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is struggling to cope with everything, with her launderette on the verge of disaster and her marriage to her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) on the rocks. Before she knows it, Evelyn is swept away in a wild adventure in which she is the only one who can save existence by traveling to alternative universes and connecting with the lives she could have had.

Sweeping away awards show after awards show, Everything Everywhere All at Once has become the shining jewel of modern sci-fi movies. Profoundly emotional, wonderfully amusing, highly inventive, and visually stunning, the film takes a deep look at existentialism, and it will leave viewers in a crying mess at the end.

