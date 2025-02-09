The television sitcom is as old and storied as the medium itself. From pioneers like I Love Lucy to commercial '90s behemoths like Seinfeld and Friends, the sitcom has always been a tried and tested formula for television shows. By the 2000s, the genre had reached a ubiquitous fever pitch. Unfortunately, with the rise of streaming services, more serialized and darker comedies, and the decline of traditional network television, it has been argued that the classic sitcom genre is a relic of the past.

However, it only takes a keen eye to notice that a lot of the strands of the classic sitcom are present in several contemporary comedies. The surface sitcom structure of old may be harder to find in contemporary television, but the feel, humor and approach to comedy developed in the classic shows are the building blocks on which a lot of today's comedies tell their stories. This list will celebrate those excellent comedies that, while different from the sitcoms of old, prove that the genre is far from dead.

10 'Poppa’s House' (2024–Present)

Created by Damon Wayans Sr. and Kevin Hench

Co-created by Damon Wayans Sr and Kevin Hench, Poppa's House unites real-life father-son duo and sitcom stalwarts Damon Wayans Sr. and Damon Wayans Jr. in a hilarious sitcom about family and chasing your dreams. Wayans Sr. stars as Poppa, a New York City radio DJ turned podcast host. Wayans Jr. portrays his onscreen son, Junior, who maintains a steady and responsible job but secretly desires to produce documentaries.

The presence of two members of the hilarious Wayans family already guarantees the show's hilarity, but the real-life chemistry between the father-son pair instantly elevates the show. In a show focused on the ups and downs of family, the relatable performances of the two leads and their supporting cast help to ground the sitcom.

9 'The Other Two' (2019–2023)

Created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

The Other Two, which premiered on Comedy Central in 2019, followed two adult siblings in the immediate aftermath of their teenage brother's rise to internet fame. Cary, an aspiring actor, and Brooke, a former professional dancer, are thrust into navigating the sudden change while chasing their elusive and often chaotic dreams.

The Other Two was created by former Saturday Night Live writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and starred Drew Tarver and Heléne Yorke as the Dubek siblings. Part family sitcom, part Hollywood satire, and always irreverent and quite unexpected, The Other Two hilariously examines the absurdities and glamour of Hollywood.