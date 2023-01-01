It is hard to pigeonhole the thriller genre into just a single definition. Thriller movies are part of such a broad category that has many different sub-genres. Whether it's a thriller-horror or psychological thriller, and even down to comedic thrillers, it's a genre that definitely has something for any audience that craves the darkness and mysteries within the film world. However, with many different sub-genres, thriller does have some strong constant themes throughout such as cliffhangers, red herrings, plot twists, betrayals, and of course, suspense.

In a world with many classic films that defined the thriller genre such as Alien or Cape fear, the modern take on the thriller is something quite impressive. In the last decade or so, there has been a surplus in suspense films with some being good, some being bad, and some being certain to become classics themselves. Narrowing it down, here are thriller films in order of their releases that are set to become classics.

'Prisoners' (2013)

Denis Villeneuve presents every parent's worst fear coming true in the form of Keller Dover's (Hugh Jackman) story. Minutes progress into hours, and fear creeps in when his six-year-old daughter Anna and her young friend Joy go missing. The sole lead is found in a run-down RV that was once parked on their street. Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is in charge of the inquiry, stops its driver Alex Jones but is compelled to let him go due to a lack of evidence.

The distraught Dover thinks he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands as the police chase numerous leads and the strain rises knowing that his child's life is on the line. But how far would this father go in his desperation to defend his family?

'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Nightcrawler is set in the seedy underbelly of modern Los Angeles. Lou Bloom, a determined young man in need of employment, is portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal. He enters the fast-paced world of Los Angeles crime journalism. Lou enters the competitive, deadly world of nightcrawling, where each police siren cry means a potential payday for camera crews, and victims are converted into dollars and cents. These freelance camera crews film crashes, fires, murders, and other mayhem.

Lou blurs the lines between spectator and participant to become the focus of his own narrative with the help of Rene Russo's Nina, an experienced former participant in the local TV news industry's blood sport.

'The Gift' (2015)

Are past bygones ever truly bygones? Young married couple Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn's (Rebecca Hall) lives are going according to plan until a chance encounter with a friend from Simon's high school sends everything into a terrifying tailspin. At first, Simon doesn't remember Gordo (Joel Edgerton), but after a string of impromptu meetings and puzzling gifts become problematic, a terrifying secret from the past is revealed after more than 20 years.

When she discovers the frightening truth about what transpired between Simon and Gordo, Robyn begins to wonder: How well do we really know the people closest to us?

'10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in a secret bunker with two men named Howard (John Goodman) and Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.) after being involved in a car crash. She accepts Howard's offer of a pair of crutches, which maintain her movement despite the car accident injuries to her leg. Howard advises her to "get good on those" before leaving the bunker.

She has been informed that there has been an alien attack and that the environment has been tainted. Michelle must decide whether it is preferable to be inside or outside as Howard and Emmett's motives quickly come into doubt.

'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Rachel (Emily Blunt) commutes to work by rail each day in New York, and the train always passes by her former home. The home she shared with her now ex-husband and the home he now shares with his new family. She begins observing Megan (Haley Bennett) and Scott Hipwell (Luke Evans), a couple who live a few homes down as she makes an effort to block out her agony.

In her imagination, she imagines them living a lovely, happy existence. She then witnesses something shocking one day as the train passes, which infuriates her. She awakens the following morning to news that Megan Hipwell has disappeared.

'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

A strong and compassionate friendship gradually develops between Martin (Barry Keoghan), 16, and Dr. Steven Murphy (Colin Farrell), his father's surgeon, after the sudden death of his father on the operating table. Even though Martin's sincere intentions are immediately overshadowed by a hazy but unsettling sense, the orphaned teen will quickly win the approval of Dr. Steven's ideal family with pricey gifts and an invitation to dinner.

Then, out of the blue, the happy family is subjected to harsh punishment. Ultimately, only an unthinkable and unbearable choice that demands a pure sacrifice can purge the soul because the sins of one person burden the entire family. But one must acknowledge the sin in order to receive catharsis.

'Parasite' (2019)

The Kim family is so affected by poverty that it causes them to smell, which hatches an ambitious scam to take over a wealthy family. First, the poor son takes over the tutoring job for the wealthy daughter, then, his sister becomes the art therapist for the rich son. Both with no credentials or experience. Their parents also insert themselves into the wealthy family's employment.

However, the scamming family may meet their match in the form of Parks' housekeeper who literally came with their house. The next question is how far will the Kim family go with this con in an effort to impersonate the Parks. Oscar-winner Parasite deals with themes such as greed, desire, and class inequality.

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Adam Sandler leads this gritty crime thriller that follows a fast-talking New York City jeweler slowly being buried by his debts. Howard Ratner (Sandler), a formerly prosperous New York jewels dealer, is now deeply in debt due to his gambling addiction, which has also destroyed his family and business.

Always on the lookout for the next big wager, Howard believes he has struck it rich when he comes across a rare uncut Ethiopian opal that has a highly interested high-profile bidder. Howard is forced to understand he can't keep avoiding the consequences of his actions as he gets closer to ultimately winning big, though.

'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

A recent hit of 2022, Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling takes audiences into the world of the Victory Project. Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh), a picture-perfect housewife, and her husband, Jack Chambers (Harry Styles), live in the 1950s in a town funded by Jack's company. Alice lives a beautiful albeit repetitive life, full of no worries and filled with gushing love from her husband.

However, when strange occurrences around town start to plague her, Alice becomes hounded by psychological hallucinations that cause her to rethink her safety in this world. Is everything really as it seems?

The Menu (2022)

A refreshingly original story brought to the world of thrillers, The Menu is one of the highlights of film additions of 2022. The Menu follows the story of a young couple, Margot and Tyler, who travel to a remote island to partake in a highly expensive and avant-garde dinner, courtesy of the eerie chef, Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), and his henchmen-like service team.

As Margot goes into dinner skeptical of the whole night's sense of suspense and undertones of snobbery, she learns that the chef has a few surprisingly terrifying additions to the ingredients going into the night's meal.

