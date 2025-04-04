War. What is it good for? Well, it's at least the perfect setting for an immersive movie. Over the years, war movies have been a staple of many people's viewing habits, with simply some of the best films in cinema history hailing from the battlegrounds and trenches of warfare. However, as everything does, war has evolved; with it, so has the war movie. So, with that in mind, here's a rundown of the best modern war movies currently available to stream on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

'Land of Bad' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.6/10