The Western genre may not be as popular as it once was in its heyday, back during the middle of the 20th century. It seemed that once the 1970s came around, it experienced a dip in popularity, though looking at the Westerns that have come out in the modern era shows that the genre never entirely went away. There has always been some level of enthusiasm for Westerns, and filmmakers from around the world have clearly never given up on trying to push the genre forward in interesting ways.

To highlight the Western's underrated longevity, here are some of the best films which can be considered modern takes on the genre. The following were all released in the past two decades, with some feeling like throwbacks to the Westerns of old, and some feeling thrillingly fresh and unique with their approach to Western-related tropes. The following are all destined to be classics of the genre one day, once enough time has passed, and are ranked below from great to greatest.

10 'The Rider' (2017)

Several years before Chloé Zhao became something of a household name thanks to the Best Picture-winning Nomadland, she made The Rider, which - despite not being as well-known - is similarly compelling. It's a quiet and character-focused Western, centering on a young man grappling with adjustments to his life following a near-fatal accident on the rodeo circuit.

It's a tremendously empathetic movie, and one that sneaks up on you emotionally, feeling slow at first but then becoming a very moving and rewarding experience by the time it's over. Like some other modern Westerns, it's not exactly exciting or explosive, but it engages in another way entirely, and is one of the very best Western movies of the 2010s as a result.

9 'True Grit' (2010)

The original True Grit from 1969 might be good, but the 2010 version directed by the Coen Brothers is even better. It provided a breakout role to an Oscar-nominated Hailee Steinfeld, revolving around her character wanting revenge for the murder of her father, and enlisting the help of an aging gunman (Jeff Bridges) to help her track him down.

Given the original still holds up pretty well, there might be some trepidation when it comes to approaching this 2010 version, seeing as there are too many pointless retellings or remakes to count. But the Coen Brothers being behind this ensures viewers are in safe hands, and even Western fans who are familiar with the original True Grit will still find a ton to appreciate about this newer take on the same story.

8 '3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

James Mangold has been the director of some very good movies throughout his career, but 3:10 to Yuma is undoubtedly one of his very best. It takes the story told in the film of the same name from 1957 and largely improves it, being a more exciting and action-packed take on a narrative revolving around one man undertaking a dangerous mission to escort a notorious criminal to a train station, where he'll then be transported to jail.

The first 3:10 to Yuma is lean, and this more modern version feels a little more epic, and also carries with it an added sense of danger and suspense, thanks to reworking the story and the fates of some characters within. It's an example of how to do an update/remake of a Western correctly, being in good company with 2010's True Grit in the category of 21st-century Western updates that get things right.

7 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford might well have one of the longest titles of any Western movie ever made, and it's complemented by a lengthy runtime of 160 minutes. The title's so long that it basically explains much of the plot: Robert Ford cowardly kills the more well-known Jesse James, and the film then explores the way this act impacted his life and legacy.

It's almost like a Western version of Amadeus: a historical epic about two real-life people, and the intense jealousy one felt toward the other, leading to competition and, eventually, tragedy. It might also go without saying, but the two lead performances here are also amazing (Casey Affleck as Robert Ford and Brad Pitt as Jesse James), and it's also gorgeously shot, thanks to cinematographer Roger Deakins.

6 'The Power of the Dog' (2021)

One of the more unusual and unsettling Westerns in recent years, The Power of the Dog is an uneasy movie without ever indulging in anything like horror or explicit violence. Instead, it's intense because of the way it explores its troubled characters, feeling like a well-balanced blend of Western and psychological drama.

The plot unfolds slowly, and centers around a rancher who finds his life changing after his brother gets married, and the rancher subsequently meets his brother's wife, and her son. Much of the film is intentionally oblique, but the way it plays out is absorbing in its own strange way, and for better or worse, there aren't really any other Westerns out there that are easily comparable.

5 'Django Unchained' (2012)

Django Unchained was the first full-blown Western movie Quentin Tarantino ever made, and remains his best Western to date. It pays homage to Spaghetti Westerns of old (especially the original Django from 1966), and follows a former slave who sets out on a mission to get revenge on a group of slavers while also rescuing his still enslaved wife from them in the process.

Jamie Foxx is great in the titular role, Christoph Waltz excels as a likable character after playing a great villain in Tarantino's 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, and both Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio are compelling as the antagonists here. It's bloody, extravagant, and quite wild, but uncompromising in a way that proves thrilling and hard to resist.

4 'The Revenant' (2015)

Though it might be best known as the movie that finally got Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar win, The Revenant is much more than just that. It's also an epic (and unusual) Western with a uniquely bleak and chilly setting, filled with beautiful visuals and grisly violence, and telling a compelling/haunting story about survival and revenge.

It's a movie that proves to be a lot to digest, meaning viewers may emphasize with DiCaprio's character having to himself digest difficult things throughout the movie to an even strong extent (including a raw bison liver). Those who find brutal violence difficult to stomach need not apply (2015 really was the year of the brutal Western, thanks to this, Bone Tomahawk, and The Hateful Eight), but anyone up for the more challenging aspects of The Revenant should find the movie as a whole rewarding.

3 'Bacurau' (2019)

It's hard to classify Bacurau within a single genre, because it's one of those movies that feels like it might be easier to list the genres it doesn't belong to, in some ways. It's certainly a mystery, with a plot that continually keeps viewers on their toes. It's tense enough to be a thriller, haunting enough to be a horror movie, has some brief yet exciting action scenes, and also has a setting that, by and large, makes it feel like a Western.

It's an odd movie where the less said regarding what it's actually about, the better, but those who feel tired of standard Western plots and/or tropes ought to give it a watch as soon as possible. There's nothing else like Bacurau out there, and there probably never will be something similar again, for better or worse (mostly for better).

2 'Hell or High Water' (2016)

Hell or High Water is just as great a crime/heist movie as it is a Western, making it a superb blend of genres, and a movie that's likely to have excellent crossover appeal as a result. It's about two brothers going to desperate, robbery-related lengths to save their farm, and the way those on the other side of the law pursue them.

It's a movie that does a wonderful job of making both sides of the overall conflict seem relatable and/or likable, which can make much of the inevitable violence feel genuinely heartbreaking to see play out. It's a powerful, extremely well-acted, and very engaging blend of crime, action, and Western genres, and among the very best movies of its kind in recent memory.

1 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

With a phenomenal screenplay and similarly great direction, the Coen Brothers made the century's best Western so far in 2007, with No Country for Old Men. Critically successful and a significant Oscar winner, it mixes a neo-noir feel, a crime-related storyline involving a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse, and a Western setting to great effect.

For as great as Tommy Lee Jones and Josh Brolin are, it ends up being Javier Bardem who largely steals the show, playing one of the most terrifying movie characters in recent memory: Anton Chigurh. The whole movie is about as suspenseful and riveting as cinema gets, with No Country for Old Men managing to be equal parts engrossing and challenging, easily standing as the best Western made since the year 2000.

