As Molly Shannon’s latest role has her playing Diane in Zach Braff's new movie A Good Person which dropped on March 24, many fans of the comedy legend might be wanting to watch or re-watch some of her best movies. Thanks to the help of her Rotten Tomatoes page, viewers are able to easily do just that by viewing their ranked list of her films.

Molly Shannon has appeared in well-known and well-loved films like A Night at the Roxbury starring Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan, and Bad Teacher starring Cameron Díaz. Additionally, she starred in the wildly popular first season of The White Lotus. She has always brought her talent to any role she’s taken, and she continues to do so in 2023.

10 'Analyze This' (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69%

Released the same year as the first season of the fan-loved show The Sopranos but in a vastly different genre, Analyze Thisfeatures Robert De Niro as Paul Vitti, a Mafia don who has to seek out professional mental health from psychiatrist Ben Sobel (Billy Crystal) due to his frequent anxiety attacks. He begins seeing Ben because his panic attacks keep leading to tears, and Paul desires to keep his up his reputation.

Molly Shannon plays Caroline, a woman who at one point is seen complaining about a man named Steve during one of the psychiatrist’s daydreams. Next, Ben is seen blowing up at her, telling her that her whining is pathetic, and that she needs to get over the aforementioned Steve. It is a minor role but still funny, especially when it’s revealed that it’s not even a real session between the two characters.

9 'Horse Girl' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%

In Horse Girl, Alison Brie plays the main character Sarah, a misfit girl dealing with the grief over the loss of her mother and her obsessions with horses (particularly her childhood horse, Willow) and fantasy television movies and shows. Eventually, she starts having strange dreams and sleep-walking, leading her to develop some interesting beliefs and habits inspired by what she watches.

Molly Shannon plays Joan, one of Sarah’s co-workers at the craft store where she works. Joan is a kind character who is actually seen helping Sarah through one of her sleepwalking episodes, getting her admitted to a psychiatric hospital when she needs it most. However, viewers will have to watch the film to see how everything ends for Sarah.

8 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 71%

Will Ferrell plays the titular NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. His character becomes the top racer after a chance encounter with a race car leads him to somewhat of a victory his very first time driving. However, everything changes for him when Jean Girard (Sacha Baron Cohen) enters the picture and begins stealing all the glory.

Molly Shannon plays Mrs. Dennit, the wife of Larry Dennit Jr. (Greg Germann), owner of the Dennit Racing track (after his father retires). Her character is portrayed as an alcoholic throughout the film, and her husband Larry does not like the title character Ricky Bobby at all. This is an iconic comedy film where Molly gets to do what she does best - entertain audiences with her comedic talent.

7 'The Little Hours' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 78%

Another film starring Alison Brie, The Little Hours is a black comedy that focuses on a group of trouble-making medieval nuns living in a convent ran by Father Tommasso (John C. Reilly), who isn’t as holy as might be expected. This film features a star-studded cast including Aubrey Plaza, the wildly talented Fred Armisen, and Nick Offerman, who recently starred in an unforgettable episode of The Last of Us.

In the movie Molly Shannon plays Mother Marea, the Mother Superior who presides over the nuns and has some hidden secrets of her very own waiting to be unveiled. The actress plays a convincing and hilarious part in the wacky film. While Molly Shannon is able to shine in any genre, she particularly shines bright when it comes to comedy and The Little Hours is a great example of that.

6 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 81%

Based on the popular Jesse Andrews novel, Me and Earl and the Dying Girlfollows a young boy named Greg (Thomas Mann) with social anxiety who is forced (by his mother) to re-befriend his childhood friend Rachel (Olivia Cooke) due to her recent leukemia diagnosis. Once he introduces her to his “coworker” Earl (RJ Cyler) and their collection of homemade parody films however, the trio eventually strike up a close bond. Eventually, someone gives the boys the idea to make a film about Rachel’s story.

Molly Shannon plays Denise Kushner, Rachel’s mother who ends up developing a special bond with Greg when the two of them are able to comfort each other in a moment of shared grief. In this film, the actress is able to really show how she is capable of more than just her usual comedic acting, but also capable of getting into viewer’s hearts. This is a must-see for fans of the Saturday Night Live alum.

5 'Other People' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 85%

The semi-autobiographical dramedy filmOther People by director and writer Chris Kelly focuses on David (Jesse Plemons), a comedy writer who moves back home to care for his sick mother Joanne (Molly Shannon) after breaking up with his boyfriend, during a time when he’s struggling with his career. Over the course of the film, viewers witness a year’s worth of time and the progression of Joanne’s cancer.

As Joanne, the legendary Molly Shannon utilizes all of her acting skills to both entertain viewers and tug in their heart-strings. Alongside other actors like Bradley Whitford from The Handmaid's Tale and Zachary Woods from The Office, she takes viewers through the full range of emotions in one of her most captivating and stand-out performances. Not just a comedy actor, Shannon is not to be underestimated.

4 'Wild Nights With Emily' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

Starring Molly Shannon as the American poet Emily Dickinson, the film Wild Nights with Emily focuses exclusively on the romantic relationship she shared with a woman by the name of Susan (Susan Ziegler). Susan surprisingly but cleverly marries Emily’s brother Austin as a way to stay close to Emily, and the viewers witness the relationship between the two women in classic rom-com fashion. Viewiers who love this will also love the series Dickinson, which also covers Susan and Emily's romance.

In the lead role, Molly Shannon is able to shine and show off her plethora of acting skills in this history-based comedy film. She of course puts her comedy on display, but also is able to realistically depict more awkward, secretive and romantic moments as well. Dana Melanie plays the writer young, and Sasha Frolova portrays the younger Susan. Though the film is a dramatization, it does portray many historical truths.

3 'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

In the Oscar-winning thriller Promising Young Woman, a cunning woman named Cassie (Carey Mulligan) becomes fixated on vengeance as she struggles to cope with tragic events she’s experienced in the past. By day, she works in a coffee shop, but by night she targets people connected with those events from her past with the ultimate goal of revenge and justice.

In this haunting film, Molly Shannon plays a character named Mrs. Fisher who appears to not be on Cassie’s bad list. She is often seen instilling either tough love or comforting words upon the protagonist, Cassie, urging her to let things go and heal from the past for her sake and everyone else’s. However, the film takes viewers on a wild ride that they’ll have to strap in for to find out how the story ends.

2 'Private Life' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

Focusing on the struggles that come with facing infertility while trying to have a child, Private Life tells the story of married couple Rachel (Kathryn Hahn) and Richard (Paul Giamatti) as they attempt to have a child through any means, including through adoption or in-vitro fertilization. The two have to navigate the issues that arise within their relationship as they deal with all the emotions and disappointments.

Molly Shannon plays Cynthia Grimes, Richard’s sister-in-law, married to his brother Charlie (John Carroll Lynch). Cynthia and Charlie eventually loan Richard and Rachel money to assist with their fertility plans, and eventually leave the infertile couple in major debt. The film is certainly a great one, and accurately depicts the trials and tribulations that a middle-aged couple might face while trying to become parents.

1 'American Splendor' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 94%

American Splendor is a creatively done biopic depicting the life of Harvey Pekar (played by Paul Giamatti and appearing as himself), the successful underground comic book writer. It primarily focuses on his life with his wife Joyce Brabner (played by Hope Davis and appearing as herself), as well as his American Splendor comic series.

In the film, Harvey and Joyce go to see a live production of American Splendor: The Play where Donal Logue plays the comic writer and Molly Shannon plays his wife, Joyce. Her appearance in the play is iconic and as unforgettable as any of her performances, and serves as proof that she is able to act well in any and every genre.

