Nathan Fielder might not quite be a household name yet, but those who know about him truly love him. He's amassed a passionate cult following, largely thanks to his incredible series, Nathan For You, which aired for four perfect seasons between 2013 and 2017. Its boundless creativity, awkward humor, and oddly touching exploration of human nature made it one of the decade's best shows.

Fielder ended the show to prevent it from becoming stale, which was hard for fans to hear at the time, but it was for the best. It ensured Nathan For You ended on a high, and Fielder has spent the time between then and now planning his second major show, The Rehearsal. It continues - and expands on - the surreal, mind-bending nature of his first show, and the first two episodes have both been great. For its second episode, "Scion," there's a ton to unpack and think about, with the following nine aspects being some of the best moments from its brief yet dense 28-minute runtime.

The Set-Up

The first episode of The Rehearsal had a simple premise that got more convoluted and layered as the episode went on, with Fielder helping a man rehearse a conversation where he would come clean to a friend about a relatively minor lie he'd been telling for years.

The show's second episode, "Scion," is just about the opposite. The premise starts as very ambitious and extreme, but the scope of the episode narrows as things go on. The set-up of a woman rehearsing being a parent by acting out raising a child from infancy to the age of 18 is established, but we don't end up seeing things progress beyond her caring for an infant. With such an out-there idea, hopefully, this particular rehearsal can be given a chance to conclude in a later episode.

Robot Babies and Baby-Swapping

In classic Nathan Fielder fashion, elaborate solutions are implemented for simple problems. Fielder establishes early on that some obstacles to this particular experiment involved child labor laws preventing infants from working more than four hours and also not being allowed to have them work after 7:30 PM.

This leads to a robot baby being used at night, which is made to make sounds during the night in sync with a real infant being viewed via a baby monitor. There's also some humor coming from Fielder attempting to swap babies over without Angela - the rehearsing mother - noticing, including one in a public carpark which she genuinely appeared to not notice.

Robin and Other "Supporting Characters"

Angela is the central figure who Fielder interacts with during the episode, but it's Robin who might accidentally steal the spotlight. If he was the actual client/central figure, he might well be quirky enough to rank among the most unusual and quirky Fielder has ever had.

Robin becomes stranger and funnier the longer he's on-screen. His fixation on recognizing bizarre patterns and numbers everywhere makes for some of the episode's most memorable lines, and his time spent with Nathan might make for the episode's funniest moments. Robin's argumentative roommate also deserves a mention for being a memorable side character, as does the alleged "night owl" Fielder hires to monitor the robot baby at night, who falls asleep on the job twice in a row.

Changing a Diaper

It's a minor moment, but Fielder's time spent being a babysitter while Angela is on a date with Robin is pretty great. It turns out he is as endearingly awkward while interacting with infants as he is when he interacts with adults.

There's a part near the end of this sequence where he needs to change the baby's diaper, which gives us the great visual of Fielder trying to change a diaper while scrolling through a wikiHow article on how to change a diaper. Fielder's time spent babysitting both shows a new side of him as a person while also being very funny and demonstrates Nathan Fielder's skill at being transparently human and funny all at once.

Further Exploration of Loneliness

Loneliness and trying to belong were at the center of Nathan Fielder's last show, Nathan For You, and feel somehow even more central to his new show, The Rehearsal. It's one of the things that makes Fielder's shows so much more than "just" laugh-out-loud comedies.

The struggles of online dating are explored (though the "eels" line in the dating montage was very funny), as are the ideas of wanting someone in your life, be it a partner or a child to look after (or both). Fielder himself opens up about his lack of a partner or child, and it ties into the end of the episode, where he states he wants to cooperate with Angela in the experiment by temporarily living with her and her fake child.

Theme of Failure

"Not cut out for it, I guess," says the night owl, after observing Robin bail on Fielder's experiment in the middle of the night because he doesn't like being woken up by the robot baby. It's kind of ironic, coming from the alleged night owl, given we twice saw him failing to stay awake and do his job earlier in the episode.

Between Robin's failure, the night owl's failure, and the failure of the episode itself to show the whole experiment play out, "failure" feels like a theme for this particular episode. If so, it's definitely not the only series to explore this difficult but relatable theme, and while the episode's story may feel unfinished, at least future episodes of The Rehearsal may provide some closure.

Nathan's Cats' Cameo

This is another minor moment from the episode, but it was fun to get a cameo from Nathan Fielder's cats. They were seen in his earlier show, Nathan For You, drinking from a tap, and here they're shown to travel with Fielder from where he stayed during the episode's duration and then to the site of the experiment itself at the episode's end.

Again, they tie into the continued exploration of loneliness, too. Nathan Fielder discusses how they help keep him from feeling lonely while he works and travels. Beyond it being cute to see some cats, they add to Fielder's on-screen persona and the show's central theme, too.

The Bar From Episode 1 Returning

The bar built for the first episode's rehearsal makes a return in Episode 2, with Fielder discussing how he didn't want to let it go and that it's even been transported to Oregon. The fact it doesn't quite fit in its new spot is pretty funny, too, and it's nice to see a couple of scenes filmed in there for episode 2.

But beyond the callback, it shows potential for the show going forward. If an element of the first episode returns in the second episode, it could hint at a stronger sense of continuity for this show, as compared to the more episodic Nathan For You. The callback makes it all the more likely that elements of episode 2 that still feel up in the air will be returned to (and likely concluded) in one of the show's remaining four episodes.

The Potential For This Storyline To Continue

The ending feels sudden in The Rehearsal's second episode. Fielder decides to involve himself in the experiment, Angela supports the decision, and he is shown planning to get child actors for Angela's rehearsal kid at different ages (of course, he has a detailed plan for this planning, in classic Fielder fashion).

It may feel disappointing as an isolated episode, but the hints of series continuity so far give hope that this storyline will continue in a future episode, or maybe even several. It's been hard to predict what The Rehearsal is building to or what its endpoint will be, and given Nathan Fielder is so creative and unpredictable, it might be for the best not to theorize too much. Whatever lies in store, though, it's surely going to be great, as Fielder has shown time and time again that he makes great TV.

