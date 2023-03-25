Austin, Texas has been rapidly evolving over the past 20 years. The capital of the Lone Star State and home to the sprawling University of Texas campus used to be a small to medium-sized college town with a hipster music scene and scores of dive bars and restaurants around the popular entertainment strip known as 6th Street. But things have changed and part of that evolution came in the form of the movie industry. SXSW has been a cultural staple of the town since 1987, but in 2004, Austin became home to the Mondo movie poster gallery. The space was created by Mondo Tees which is a subsidiary of Funko and the enormously popular Alamo Drafthouse Cinema chain that provides some of the most laid-back and chill-with-a-beer movie-watching vibes. Unfortunately, it appears that the Mondo movie poster division will be discontinued soon, so we thought we'd put together a handful of some of the most visually striking and memorable custom posters that they have ever displayed.

'The Babadook' by Gary Pullin

Director Jennifer Kent's film about a grief-stricken mother (Essie Davis) trying to remain present for her young son (Noah Wiseman) who claims to be terrorized by a mysterious entity under his bed has a terrific Mondo poster. Its black-and-white minimalism at its finest but also provides everything you need to know about the mysterious Babadook. A hand grips a large butcher knife ready to plunge it downward against an all-black backdrop. On the blade of the knife is a small silhouetted image of the terrifying boogeyman wearing a large top hat with frayed straw-like fingers and traces of blood running down his cheek and shoulder. The Mondo poster captures the essence of the film in a masterfully simplistic and aesthetically pleasing way.

'The Iron Giant' by Laurent Derieux

The story of a young boy who befriends a giant robot is Brad Bird's directorial debut Iron Giant — is still some of his best work. The Mondo poster that accompanies the film is just as impressive featuring the enormous iron-clad robot (voiced by Vin Diesel) framed by an overhanging moon amidst a starry night sky. On either side, the giant is framed with rows of puffy white clouds. In his hand, he gently carries his tiny friend Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marenthal). A car sits at the feet of the metal behemoth to provide scale for the piece, so you can really feel the enormity of the titular being. Laurent Derieux appears on this list multiple times as the talented artist has created some of the most stunning Mondo pieces.

'The Master' by Laurent Durieux

Another piece by the prolific Laurent Derieux features a bit of a departure for the French artist. Philip Seymour Hoffman is featured prominently wearing an electric blue blazer with wide lapels and donning a blue tie. Over his shoulder is a female forearm with a hand that drapes softly around his collar below the ear. But perhaps the most memorable aspect of The Master piece is the mesmerizing and dizzying red concentric circles that frame the cult leader that resemble the small grooves of a fingerprint. It is considered one of Duriuex's finest works and is a hot commodity among collectors.

'Mulholland Drive' by Kevin Tong

This gorgeous image of David Lynch's 2001 noir masterpiece is pure surrealism in its finest form. It depicts a profile of a woman's head with the use of a wound ribbon wrapping around an empty core space. The sharp red color of the ribbon matches the bright red lipstick of a femme fatale figure (presumably Naomi Watts from the film) with flowing, shoulder-length blonde hair. It's a Salvador Dali-esque image that is a perfect fit for the master of the surreal and dreamlike, Lynch had to be pleased with such an arresting and sublime piece being associated with one of his finest films. Truly a masterwork by artist Kevin Tong.

'Ex Machina' by Jock

Alex Garland's sleek and intelligent story of gaslighting, sabotage, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence is a riveting thriller, and its Mondo poster is just as compelling. In it, the latest model of computer genius Nathan's (Oscar Isaac) advanced android creation that he has named Ava (Alicia Vikander) stands off in the distance at the opening of a hallway that is replete with resplendent white neon right angles and sharp contours consistent with the post-modern and futuristic tone of the film. The stark juxtaposition of black, deep blue, and pale blue colors makes the image of Ava framed in the doorway really pop off the surface. It is a beautifully modern approach and another of our favorite Mondo posters.

'Goodnight Mommy' by Jay Shaw

If you've seen Goodnight Mommy, then this Mondo poster is very self-explanatory. It is a tight shot of the heavily gauze-bandaged face of the film's mercurial mother, (Susanne Wuest) that leaves only her mouth and a bloodshot eye exposed with a bloody smear running vertically below the eye and across her cheek. This image is purely horrifying in its simplicity, and absolutely capitalizes on the theory that "less is more." The majority of the creepiness in this piece comes from the viewer's awareness of the disturbing aspects and grim nature of this woman who returns home after facial reconstructive surgery but has a different and dreadful aura about her and her two boys start to become very suspicious.

'My Neighbor Totoro' by Olly Moss

The Olly Moss Mondo piece for the 1988 animated Japanese film My Neighbor Totoro is a fitting representation of the story of two young girls who move out to the rural countryside in post-World War II Japan and enjoy a series of adventures with the assorted spirits that make their home in the nearby forests. The poster shows the friendly spirit Totoro buttressing a wide valley dotted with tall trees that sit beneath a towering mountain as the enormous sun begins to set behind it. If you look closely you can see a flock of birds flying across the hazy late afternoon sky. It's a remarkable piece that is also a very popular find for Mondo collectors.

'Halloween' by Phantom City Creative

Every image of the masked Michael Myers from John Carpenter and recent Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis' horror franchise is equal parts terrifying and symbolic. In the Mondo poster, there is an image of Myers that is simple yet bone-chilling. We see Myers' masked face with hauntingly empty and dark eye openings. Beneath the mask is a turtleneck collar that is framed by a pitch-black backdrop. The picture is fashioned to make the image of the serial killer's face and upper torso take on the shape of a large butcher's knife blade, and it is the only shape visible in an otherwise ominously black frame.

'The Birds' by Laurent Durieux

Laurent Durieux's third and final Mondo piece on this list is one of his best and is tied to none other than the brilliant master of mystery, Alfred Hitchcock. In it, we see a picture of Tippy Hedren in her feature film debut from behind as she is walking toward the end of a planked wooded pier. She is wearing a sea foam-colored suit and shoes and carrying a bird in a cage in her left hand while her brown handbag hangs off her right forearm. In the distance, there is a sweeping line of thin clouds that give way to an auburn setting sun horizon line that hangs over a row of small, landscaped mountains. It's a very stylized piece and is more in line with the signature technique of Durieux that most Mondo poster fans are accustomed to.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' by Boneface

This gripping image of George Miller's masterpiece starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron has everything you would expect for such a grim and grisly film about the ghastly sadistic Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and his iron-handed control of all the life-sustaining water in the Mad Max post-apocalyptic universe. A masked Max (Tom Hardy) centers the piece as he is surrounded by the wildly demonic war boy soldiers while Immortan Joe has Max's skull firmly in his bony claws. Slashes and open wounds drip with blood and heavy chains form a diagonal cross in the background. The franchise has always had impressive posters, but this Fury Road piece may be the best of them all.