Expectations were exceeded when Netflix bought the rights to director Alex Pina's Spanish language hit, 'Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)'. A group of criminals recruited by The Professor (Alvaro Morte), to rob Spain's Royal Mint, takes viewers on a roller coaster of action as the thieves try to stay one step ahead of the authorities to split nearly a billion Euros.

After five seasons, Money Heist has officially ended its run. But with the recent announcement that the prequel 'Berlin', starring Pedro Alonso is slated for a 2023 release, let's go back through the show's history and check out the 10 highest-rated episodes according to IMDb.

10 "Game Over" (Season 4, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating 7.3

The Professor is back for Part 4, along with fan favorites Tokyo (Ùrsula Corberó), Berlin, and Nairobi (Alba Flores). Things are off to a rocky as one of the show's main cast member's life hangs in the balance. Leading to tension among the tight-knit crew.

The group is at odds with how to treat Nairobi's injuries after she is shot in the chest in the Part 3 finale. In need of life-saving surgery, Nairobi begs to be turned over to authorities to receive medical attention, but The Professor reaches out to contacts to help save Nairobi's life. Believing Lisbon, Raquel (Itziar Ituño) to be dead, The Professor is consumed with grief.

9 "Tu Sitio en el Cielo" (Season 5, Episode 4)

IMDb Rating 7.5

In 'Tu Sitio en el Cielo,' (Your Place in Heaven),tragedy strikes when Helsinki (Darko Perić) is trapped inside the bank's cafeteria after bomb tears off the room. Alive, but unable to move his legs, Helsinki's injuries prevent him from escaping.

Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) is concerned for Helsinki, who is still in the cafeteria. Using a radio, to keep in contact Palermo encourages Helsinki to stay awake. With snipers closing in, Helsinki – his legs crushed by heavy marble – asks his Palermo to do surgery and remove his legs.

8 "Bum Bum Ciao" (Season 3, Episode 5)

IMDb Rating 7.8

Corruption within the Spanish government is exposed when Denver takes important documents from the Bank of Spain's vault. Colonel Luis Tamayo (Fernando Cayo) arrives at the bank with the Army in an attempt to force the thieves out of the building and recover the hostages.

Tamayo's concerned that the documents retrieved from the bank will reflect poorly on the Spanish government. Palermo continues his sexual relationship with Helsinki, to the disgust of Nairobi who accuses Palermo of being lonely since the death of his longtime friend, Berlin. Nairobi's affection for Helsinki is evident.

7 "La Cálida Guerra Fría" (Season 1, Episode 6)

IMDb Rating 8.1

Things heat up as The Professor tries to keep his identity secret, while the public – and viewers – get to know more about Inspector Raquel Murillo and her private life. An old lover can't let go of Raquel or their past fling. This causes problems as Raquel's feelings for The

A wounded Monica, also known as Stockholm (Ester Acebo), along with Arturo (Enrique Arce), needs surgery to remove bullets lodged in their bodies.The thieves have made the news, and Berlin's name is released to reporters, sending him looking for retribution. An interview with Rio's (Miguel Herrán) parents hit him where it hurts when they publicly disown him.

6 "Tumbar La Carpa" (Season 4, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating 8.1

A standoff between Tamayo, The Professor, and the robbers goes awry after Rio's torture is exposed and Tamayo calls off the bank's attack. Tamayo bribes Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri) to take the fall, promising her a healthy payday, and no jail time.

Lisbon is held captive illegally, and The Professor tries to save her. Tokyo manages to free herself from Gandia's (José Manuel Poga) custody when he unties her, and The Professor takes matters into his own hands to turn the public in Rio's favor. Littering the city with fliers and detailing the detainment and torture he went through.

5 "Imprudencias Letales" (Season 1, Episode 2)

IMDb Rating 8.1

The second episode of the first season picks up speed, as the thieves start printing money – literally. Negotiator, Raquel, is brought in to negotiate with The Professor for their release, while the Royal Mint's manager, Arturo plans a daring escape with his assistant – and lover – Monica.

Tokyo and Rio are captured on camera at the Mint before the attempted robbery, exposing their real names and identities thanks to the CCTV footage. As the narrator, flashbacks give insight into the experienced criminal who is one of Money Heist's most popular.

4 "Aikido" (Season 3, Episode 2)

IMDb Rating 8.2

The Professor sets his sight on the Bank of Spain this time, rallying the thieves' supporters to their cause. Claiming to be a fighter for the people, against the government regime. Rio's illegal detainment and resulting torture is a focal point of this episode.

Palermo criticizes The Professor for not going into the Mint with Berlin, and blames him for the death of The Professor's crew. Palermo calls him a coward, though he no longer hates The Professor for Berlin's death.

3 "Una Tradición Familiar" (Season 5, Episode 10)

IMDb Rating 8.5

The series finale hit all the right notes. It gives fans the action and closure needed to say goodbye to one of Netflix's most popular shows. For five seasons, viewers were taken on a wild roller coaster ride of intrigue, and unpredictable losses of well-loved characters, and kept everyone guessing.

The adversarial relationship between The Professor and Tamayo comes to a head. With the gold missing, Tamayo's frustrations get the best of him, and he threatens the lives of the crew. Ready to kill them without remorse. The Professor scrambles to save his friends and mentees, by formulating a scheme to trick those into believing the gold has been recovered.

2 "El Que La Sigue La Consique" (Season 1, Episode 9)

IMDb Rating 8.5

The robbers have a choice – money or freedom. The Professor and his proteges are nearing a decision that could cost them all their freedom, and their lives if things don't go as planned. Berlin is out for blood after his identity is revealed.

The relationship between The Professor and Berlin takes a turn when the money heist mastermind shares a plan their father had that The Professor wants to complete. Denver and Monica get closer after he saved her life. Berlin is enraged when he finds out that Denver disobeyed his orders to kill her. Berlin's health continues deteriorating.

1 "Bella Ciao" (Season 2, Episode 6)

IMDb Rating 9.2

In the best episode of the series, the group's plans are finally coming to fruition. Getting away with the money, and eluding the police in what's the most explosive episode of the series so far. Tokyo, Rio, Monica and Denver slip past authorities with their cuts of the heist. Berlin sacrifices himself to save his friends, in an emotional moment for viewers and Berlin's accomplices.

No longer an officer, Raquel isn't left behind by The Professor – not technically anyway. After time passes and some distance is put between her and The Professor's involvement in the money heist, she receives a letter.

