Whether you call them monster movies or creature features, the plot of these films typically revolves around an animalistic villain that cannot be reasoned with as it hunts down human prey. Often the creature will be an iconic monster from folklore, such as a vampire or werewolf, while extraterrestrials and creatures created in labs also feature. Other times the killer creature will be a real animal that has been given a taste for blood or one that has been experimented on by foolish humans.

The German silent film The Golem, released in 1915, is often referred to as one of the earliest monster films. Despite the genre being over 100 years old, it shows no signs of slowing down as filmmakers from all over the world bring their own monsters to life. While monster movies are often associated with the horror genre, the best creature features come from a wide range of genres, with action and science-fiction well represented.

10 'Let the Right One In' (2008)

12-year-old Oskar (Kare Hedebrant) lives with his mother in the suburbs of Sweden, enduring a lonely existence as he is regularly bullied at school. When Eli (Lina Leandersson) moves in next door the two children begin to bond, before Oskar discovers some dark secrets about his new friend.

Regularly hailed as a masterpiece, Let the Right One Inuses its horror story to showcase a genuine romance that makes for one of the best couples in horror. Oddly touching despite the twisted events it contains, Let the Right One In is a fantastic portrayal of both the innocence and terrors of growing up.

9 'The Fly' (1986)

Eccentric scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) is obsessed with creating a device that will allow the user to teleport themselves from one point to another. Testing the machine on himself, it appears to be a success, until Brundle learns a stray fly was also present, resulting in his DNA being merged with the insect.

Directed by body horror master David Cronenberg, The Flyis the pinnacle of that genre. Featuring disgusting yet brilliant practical effects, The Fly is one of the best showcases of make-up design on film, while Goldblum delivers the greatest performance of his career as the scientist who is slowly turning into a fly-like creature.

8 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

After her mother marries a sadistic captain during the Spanish Civil War, ten-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) is forced to move to his estate. Surrounded by violence, Ofelia takes comfort in the magical realm that exists around her, where she is a princess capable of talking to a range of Fantasy creatures.

Pan's Labyrinthis Guillermo del Toro's magnum opus and the best example of his trademark take on magical realism. It is a dark fairytale that features some confronting imagery but is still a beautiful film that showcases gorgeous set and creature design.

7 'Godzilla' (1954)

When the titular giant monster emerges from the sea and begins marching toward Japan, authorities scramble to find a way to quell its path of destruction. While other Godzilla movies feature a heroic version of the character, the 1954 original focuses on the human characters as they try to survive its rampage.

Recognized as the longest-running film franchise of all time with 38 entries, Godzilla is almost a genre in itself. The character has become synonymous with Japan and has become a cultural icon far beyond the world of film. Despite being best known as a monster that smashes things, this original movie also serves as a commentary on the fallacy of war.

6 'Bride of Frankenstein' (1935)

The sequel to the original Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein picks up immediately where that film ends. Vowing to leave his twisted experiments behind, Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive) is forced into creating life once again, this time a bride for his original creation.

The rare sequel that improves upon the original, Bride of Frankenstein has proven to be just as influential as Frankenstein. The "bride" concept has been homaged and parodied in countless projects across all forms of media, while the film itself still holds up remarkably well even after 80 years.

5 'King Kong' (1933)

When a struggling filmmaker learns of an uncharted island that is said to contain creatures far beyond anything humankind has seen before, he organizes an expedition there for his next project. Soon after arriving, they discover the island is home to King Kong, a giant gorilla-like creature that is worshiped by the local tribes.

One of the most famous monster movies of all time, King Konginfluenced everything that came after it. The sight of Kong on top of the Empire State Building is an iconic image in cinema and is one of the earliest examples of how practical special effects can bring unbelievable sights to life.

4 'Alien' (1979)

When the crew of the cargo ship Nostromo receives a distress signal from a nearby planet, they set out to investigate. Finding nothing but a strange egg, they take it with them when they leave. This proves to be a fatal decision, as the alien that hatches begins tearing the crew members apart throughout the halls of the spacecraft.

Considered by many to be among the greatest science-fiction movies of all time, Alientakes terror to all-new heights in space. It introduced one of cinema's most recognizable monsters in the classic Xenomorph, with the ferocious creature haunting the nightmares of viewers ever since.

3 'The Thing' (1982)

The workers at a remote research facility in Antarctica find their monotonous days interrupted by the arrival of a strange alien creature that is intent on murdering them all. With the creature capable of taking on the appearance of anyone it kills, fear and paranoia grip the base as the survivors realize they can not even trust each other.

No movie captures that gripping sense of paranoia as well as John Carpenter's superior remake The Thing, with every character a potential carrier for the titular monster. Despite being over forty years old, The Thing features some of the best practical effects in film with several of the monster's appearances burned into the minds of fans forever.

2 'Jaws' (1975)

After their peaceful town is plunged into chaos due to the arrival of a great white shark that has a taste for human flesh, the authorities scramble to protect the residents. Not content to sit by as his people are killed, police chief Brody (Roy Scheider) sets out on a boat with marine biologist Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and shark hunter Quint (Robert Shaw) to destroy the creature.

The highest-grossing film of all time at release, Jawsset the template for the summer blockbuster that Hollywood still follows today. Featuring plenty of iconic lines and the most recognizable movie soundtrack of all time, Jaws remains just as terrifyingly effective today.

1 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Having discovered the secret to cloning dinosaurs, entrepreneur John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) creates a dinosaur-themed park and invites a group of specialists to preview it before it opens to the public. Soon after arriving, however, the dinosaurs break free of their enclosures and begin hunting down their human prey.

Arguably the greatest monster movie of all time, Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Parkbrings the dinosaurs to life courtesy of groundbreaking special effects that still look fantastic today. While dinosaurs may be relics of the past, Jurassic Park ensures the extinct creatures will live on forever.

