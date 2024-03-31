The Big Picture Monster movies thrive when directed by horror filmmakers who understand the genre's intensity and creativity.

Ever since the original King Kong movie debuted in 1933, audiences have been entranced by stories of massive creatures whose very existence threatens that of humanity. While the classic Universal Monster characters like Frankenstein and Dracula at least have some traits that can be identifiable as human, it’s harder to empathize with creatures like Kong that look down upon mankind as an inferior species. Monster movies are certainly not waning in popularity; Legendary’s “MonsterVerse” series continues to expand with new crossover installments, and 2023’s Godzilla Minus One became a surprising box office smash hit and cultural sensation. While it’s likely that these characters are entering a new stage of popularity, monster movies are best when they are helmed by filmmakers with a background in horror.

Monster Movies Have Their Roots in Horror

The story of Kong and his emergence on Skull Island has now been adapted to the big screen several times, with newer installments pushing the series into increasingly silly territory. However, it’s important to remember that King Kong is essentially a horror film about the danger of meddling with the natural order of evolution. In the film, the ambitious filmmaker Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) makes the mistake of thinking that he can bend Kong to his will and put him on display for all of humanity to see. His mistake has shocking and terrifying consequences; Kong is simply an untamed beast who causes irrevocable collateral damage when he is provoked. While it’s the sympathy that the film draws for the character that makes it so tragic, King Kong doesn’t ignore how terrifying the situation could be.

Like the King Kong series, the films within the Godzilla franchise have strayed further from their horror roots. In the wake of World War II and the deployment of the world’s first atomic weapons, the notion of an ancient evil unlocked by nuclear power was a terrifying prospect. The original 1954 Godzilla film played into these anxieties present for Japanese filmmakers by showing another shocking instance of significant destruction on a mass scale. None of the campiness that would become present in later films in the series is evident in the 1954 original. Godzilla is not presented as a secret hero or savior of humanity, but as an unwieldy personification of the consequences of using powerful weapons.

It’s notable that the strongest reboots of the King Kong and Godzilla franchises have come from directors who originated in horror. While Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake of King Kong is quite faithful to the story and tone of the original 1933 film, Jackson added more detail to the other monster creatures and gore effects in a way that made the story even more intense; it felt as if he was drawing direct inspiration from his work on early, low budget horror films, including Bad Taste, Braindead, and Meet the Feebles. Similarly, Godzilla Minus One director Takashi Yamazaki drew in his experience writing Japanese horror films like Sweet Home and Parasite Eve to create the most scary and thematically dynamic installment in the series since the 1954 original.

The MonsterVerse Has Benefitted From Horror Directors

Although Toho had developed monster movie crossover events since the mid-20th century, Legendary and Warner Bros. launched a much more ambitious endeavor with the Monsterverse. By combining characters like Kong, Godzilla, King Ghiodora, Mothra, Rodan, and the MUTOS, the MonsterVerse developed a shared continuity that brought the creatures together for a shared continuity that resembled the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The MonsterVerse films have worked best when they lean into their horror influences, as the stakes that the series is dealing with are quite intense. Although it’s fun to watch characters like Kong and Godzilla brawl with each other, the fight between these two massive beasts has the potential to destroy humanity.

2014’s Godzilla was an unusual start to the MonsterVerse franchise; director Gareth Edwards had no background in horror, and thus spent a majority of the film trying to hide Godzilla ahead of the climactic third act battle. However, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters succeeded thanks to director Michael Dougherty’s experience making horror films. Having directed the cult horror classics Trick ‘R Treat and Krampus, Dougherty knew how to make a monster movie with intricate creature designs and a shocking level of violence. He was able to add in jump scares and moments of body horror into some of the most brutal Godzilla fights ever.

Similarly, Adam Wingard was an inspired choice to direct Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire because of his background in low budget horror films like You’re Next, The Guest, and Blair Witch. By using the skills that his horror films had taught him, Wingard was able to add legitimate stakes and creative set pieces to his MonsterVerse movies. It certainly helped differentiate itself from other summer blockbusters, making the franchise feel all the more unique.

Monster Movies Fail Without a Horror Influence

The MonsterVerse is certainly not the first reboot of these characters, as there have been several modern attempts to revitalize these characters that never spawned the same success. Monster movies tend to fail when they don’t come from horror directors. There’s no better example of this than Roland Emmerich’s infamously disastrous 1998 remake of Godzilla. By trying to craft the series into a summer tentpole reminiscent of his work on Independence Day, Emmerich made what is largely regarded as the worst film in the entire Godzilla franchise.

Although Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire doesn't contain a post credit scene that teases the franchise’s future, the MonsterVerse should continue to hire horror directors to helm their upcoming projects. The horror genre is one that teaches creators how to properly handle monsters as well as the fundamental skills of film-making. The genre also naturally forces artists to be more creative; these are the skills that need to be focused on if the MonsterVerse seeks to continue in a positive direction.

