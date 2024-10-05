Audiences might not always think about “great acting” when it comes to monster movies, and that is a real shame. While any film about a science fiction or fantasy creature needs good makeup effects in order to successfully convey a sense of horror, these stories are only able to engage with the viewers on an emotional level if there are characters that they feel invested in.

Monster movies deserve to be held in high regard as a prestigious form of art because of how challenging they tend to be for actors; while these films aren’t generally rewarded by the Academy Awards and other prestigious critical voting bodies, it is no surprise that they continue to be regarded as favorites and rewatched by avid cinephiles long after their initial release. Here are the ten best monster movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘The Thing’ (1982)

Directed by John Carpenter

Image via Universal Pictures 

The Thing is one of the greatest science fiction horror remakes of all-time, because John Carpenter was able to turn the somewhat cheeky The Thing From Another Planet and turn into a far scarier metaphor for the real tensions that existed in the midst of the Cold War. The Thing succeeds because each character has reason enough to believe that they may be sitting or standing alongside someone who may actually be the dreaded “thing” that has come to destroy them all; Carpenter gets terrific performances from his entire cast that make this question ambiguous.

The Thing was one of many collaborations between Carpenter and Kurt Russell, and it is easy to see why they became so well-adjusted to working alongside one another. Russell can bring the grizzled, ruthless attitude that is necessary for surviving within the perilous environments featured in Carpenter’s films.

9 ‘The Fly’ (1986)

Directed by David Cronenberg

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Fly is a highly inventive remake from David Cronenberg that turned a B-movie camp classic into an epic tragedy about the perils of genius. Jeff Goldblum gives what is easily the best performance of his entire career as Seth Brundle, a scientist who decides that he can merge DNA through a strange experiment. After Seth is accidentally transformed into a mutant insectoid creature, he must struggle to retain his humanity alongside the assistance of his girlfriend (Geena Davis).

While he was wearing layers of makeup to conceivably transform into the monstrous character, Goldblum was able to make Brundle’s fall from grace even more tragic and emotional. Goldblum does a great job at showing how Brundle’s attempts at innovation were done out of the goodness of his heart, and how these errors led him down a path that he may never be able to fully recover from.

8 ‘An American Werewolf in London’ (1982)

Directed by John Landis

Image via Universal

An American Werewolf in London was a high concept comedy that served as a parody of the Universal Monsters classics that first attained popularity in the 1930s. David Naughton gives an amazing performance as David Kessler, an American hiker who is attacked and turned into a werewolf after his best friend Jack Goodman (Griffin Dunne) is killed.

An American Werewolf in London is one of the few films that is just as scary as it is funny, as director John Landis managed to intertwine some truly graphic moments of body horror with some hilarious physical gags. Naughton does a great job at showing how strange an awkward turning into a monster might actually be, but it is Dunne that steals the film as a resurrected version of Jack that returns to give David advice about everything involved in his transition.

7 ‘Predator’ (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

Predator is a classic of the action genre, but it's also a brilliant monster movie that delved into the “fear of the unknown” that emerged amidst the Vietnam War. Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t always considered to be a “great actor,” but his performance as Dutch is far more complex than many of the other action heroes he has played over the course of his career. Dutch is a military man who has never had a reason to question his patriotism, and is forced to become a little bit more animalistic as he desperately tries to survive within the danger of the jungle.

As with many of the films that were directed by John McTiernan, Predator is stacked with great performances by veteran character actors, including Carl Weathers, Sonny Landham, Richard Chaves, Bill Duke, Jesse Ventura, and Shane Black in particularly memorable roles.

6 ‘King Kong’ (2005)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via Universal Pictures

King Kong was a very ambitious Hollywood remake in which Peter Jackson chose to remake the 1933 classic of the same name by enhancing its scale and scope. While Jackson was obviously granted with much more advanced visual effects to work with than the creators of the 1933 film were, he also chose to delve deeper into the characters, with Naomi Watts giving a far more versatile and depthful performance than Fay Wray was able to in the original.

The biggest improvement that the 2005 King Kong makes over the original is in the use of motion capture effects, which allowed Andy Serkis to perform as Kong himself. Since Serkis’ expressions and emotions were able to come across on Kong’s face, the final battle where he descends into New York City feels much more exciting than it would have been otherwise.

5 ‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic Park is the epitome of what great blockbuster filmmaking looks like, but the strong performances are what elevate it over its very difficult sequels. Steven Spileberg understood that the only way to get audiences engaged was to present a physical danger to characters that they cared about; Ellie Satler (Laura Dern), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Alan Grant (Sam Neill) represented different scientific principles, and are each forced to go through a path of self-discovery once the dinosaurs are released into the doomed amusement park.

The great Richard Attenborough brings the necessary exuberance and enthusiasm needed to portray an aging genius who is completely out of step with reality. The film also features a memorable performance by a young Samuel L. Jackson, who was still relatively unknown before Pulp Fiction would turn him into one of the most famous actors in the world the following year.

4 ‘A Quiet Place’ (2018)

Directed by John Krasinski

Image via Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place is a great example of an original Hollywood blockbuster, as has unsurprisingly spawned a very successful franchise. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, a couple in real life, perfectly convey the terror that parents feel about bringing their children into a dangerous world where their survival is in question; A Quiet Place may be a science fiction thriller, but it is easy to see it as a metaphor for living in a world of climate change and the Donald Trump administration.

A Quiet Place was a groundbreaking piece of representation, as the deaf actress Millicent Simmons was cast as the daughter of Krasinski and Blunts’ characters. While there aren’t many parts written for deaf actors, Simmons was able to intertwine the way that sign language is used into the plot of the film in a manner that becomes quite emotional.

3 ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Warner Bros. 

Pan’s Labyrinth is a masterpiece that only a genius on the caliber of Guillermo del Toro may have been capable of, as it combines real history about the military upheaval in Mexico with a charming coming-of-age story that is deeply entrenched in dark fantasy. The child actress Ivana Baquero is able to give an amazing performance as the young girl Ofelia, who retreats into a world of fantasy and monsters as she copes with her horrific home life.

Pan’s Labyrinth features a great performance from Doug Jones, a regular collaborator of del Toro’s that has appeared in The Shape of Water and both installments in the Hellboy franchise. Jones is often acting under several layers of makeup, but was able to give truly emotive qualities to the musical character of the Fawn, who connects with Ofelia during the most intense section of the story.

2 ‘Jaws’ (1975)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Jaws is the film that kickstarted blockbuster movie season forever, as Spielberg created a perfectly crafted thriller that audiences simply couldn’t get enough of. While even the poster of Jaws was enough to indicate that the titular shark was the real star of the film, the excellent performances by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw are what gave viewers people to invest in.

Scheider captures the weight of responsibility that is thrust upon Chief Brody’s shoulders as he attempts to defend the entire beach from spiraling into chaos and abandoning safety procedures all together. Dreyfuss adds a touch of comic relief to the story as an overtly precise character who often rubs others the wrong way, but it's Shaw who is clearly having the most fun, and gets to deliver the single most memorable monologue in the entire Jaws franchise.

1 ‘Alien’ (1979)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Via 20th Century Fox

Alien is one of the few films that can be described as completely perfect, as Ridley Scott’s masterpiece has held up just as well today as it did when it was initially released to unsuspecting audiences in 1979. Among the many most memorable aspects of the legacy of the original Alien is the character of Ellen Ripley played by Sigourney Weaver, who is commonly cited as one of the greatest heroes of all-time.

Ripley became an avatar for female empowerment in both science fiction and horror, two genres that had been typically dominated by men. While it is hard to discuss any aspect of the film without directly referencing the brilliance of Weaver’s performance and what a game changer it was, Alien features a cast filled with terrific character actors, including Yaphet Kotto, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, and Ian Holm.

Alien
R
Sci-Fi
Horror

In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma.

Release Date
June 22, 1979
Director
Ridley Scott
Cast
Sigourney Weaver , Tom Skerritt , John Hurt , Veronica Cartwright , Harry Dean Stanton , Ian Holm , Yaphet Kotto
Runtime
117 minutes
Main Genre
Sci-Fi

