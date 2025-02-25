Monster movies have captivated audiences for a long time - around a century, depending on where you draw the starting point. These films tap into deep-seated fears—the unknown, the uncontrollable, and the primal forces of nature. While these flicks are all driven by the same central idea, they have evolved dramatically over the decades, from the classic black-and-white creature features of the 1930s to the animatronics and puppetry of the '70s and the CGI-heavy spectacles of today.

It's a fun subgenre, though a tricky one to get right. It's hard to come up with an original new monster, harder still to make it legitimately frightening. With this in mind, this list looks at the most iconic monster movies ever, the ones that forever defined beastly terror on screen. They're all classics, and their influence continues to echo throughout the medium.

10 'Predator' (1987)

Directed by John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Fox

"If it bleeds, we can kill it." This muscular action flick put a fresh spin on the creature feature by serving up an alien hunter with advanced technology and deadly precision. Major Dutch Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his team are sent on a rescue mission in a dense Central American jungle, but they soon realize they are being stalked by something far more dangerous than enemy soldiers.

Predator is a lean, efficient thriller that manages to flesh out its protagonists surprisingly well in a short span of time. Sure, it's kitschy, very 1980s, and overflowing with bravado, but that's part of its appeal, and it boasts the same propulsive action rhythm that director John McTiernan would refine a year later in Die Hard. The monster itself is also memorable, with its signature dreadlocks and oversized crab-like features. What truly makes the predator fearsome, though, are its gadgets, including heat vision, wrist blades, and a cloaking device.