Political turmoil and humor can make for great television. From those based on real life, like The Crown, to those with a fictional premise like Anatomy of a Scandal, telling the stories of political figures is a balancing act. These shows can re-contextualize lived realities, and shine new light on stories that were always thought to be true. Shows like The West Wing paved the way for a genre of show that at best can inspire, and at worse, can repulse.

RELATED: The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Netflix has an extensive catalog of political series that can inspire both hope and cynicism, ready to stream. Politics is not for those who are afraid of drama. Those who have reached the height of political power didn't get there by making friends. This long game often translates well onto the small screen. Fiction or not, many political series that are featured on Netflix resonate with the real world.

'The Crown' (2016 - )

Image via Netflix

From the beginning of this series, The Crown has re-contextualized one of the most documented families in the world. Seeing the British royal family at various stages has put a human face on a family that famously operates as a business. Netflix's disclaimer doesn't change the fact that so many of these events were incessantly recorded.

The Crown is going to get a lot more politically relevant, as Charles III's regency begins in earnest. This series has shed light on some lesser-known, horrific parts of the royals' secrets. The series also effectively portrays these royals as flawed as the rest of us, albeit with larger stakes. Speculating about the behind-the-scenes of the royals is the most compelling part of this series.

'Borgen' (2010 - )

Image via Netflix

This optimistic Danish series Borgen revolves around Birgitte Nyborg, a Danish politician who has to reconcile her idealism with the political realities her nation faces. Viewers follow her journey within the Danish political system, into private enterprise, and then back again.

RELATED: Netflix's 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked

What makes Borgen so compelling is its tension that never feels unearned or overdone. The political drama feels authentic, and ripped from real-world headlines. The characters are also fun to follow, as they navigate increasingly intense political minefields. This show may hold the distinction of being one of the best shows you've never seen.

'Anatomy of a Scandal' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Anatomy of a Scandal is a miniseries based on Sarah Vaughan's novel of the same name. Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery is back on the small screen. Here, she's a Crown prosecutor, tasked with prosecuting a British Tory MP accused of sexual assault. In six episodes, the court case unfolds, as well as the truth about the scandal.

Although Anatomy of Scandal is a work of fiction, it feels all too real. Today's politicians don't have the ability to hide previous crimes as they used to be able to, with every move being documented on social media. The twists and turns may be predictable, but they are no less captivating.

'Chief of Staff' (2019)

For fans of Korean dramas, Chief of Staff is a political drama worth checking out. This show represents a grounded drama, that feels like it could be happening in real time. Starring Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, the series follows politicians and various staffers as they work within South Korea's political machine.

RELATED: The Best True Crime Shows on Netflix Right Now

What makes Chief of Staff so intriguing is its take on political scheming that is a hallmark of real-life politics. The characters may not always be sympathetic, but they are always incredibly compelling. Watching these power struggles play out is both alarming and validating. These contrasting ambitions make for tense but enthralling viewing.

'Designated Survivor' (2016 - 2019)

Image via ABC

Designated Survivor follows Thomas Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland), the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who becomes President of the United States following an unprecedented attack on the Capitol during the State of the Union address.

Designated Survivor has also been re-made as a South Korean series, Designated Survivor: 60 Days. For anyone who received at least part of their education from The West Wing, Designated Survivor presents an illustration of a horrific scenario in which a Designated Survivor becomes necessary. It's sobering, to say the least.

'Bodyguard' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Bodyguard is a British political thriller that follows the titular bodyguard, a veteran of the Afghanistan War, as he's charged with protecting a politician he loathes. The series ran for a mere six episodes, but still managed to pack a punch. The series also features a compassionate look at the realities of living with PTSD.

RELATED: 7 Fan-Favorite Characters and Their Best Episodes

So many episodes of Bodyguard play like thrillers. The stories are fast-paced. Not every single plot reveal works, but the ones that do are jaw-droppingly effective. This series is a fascinating look at the world of British politics from the perspective of someone who's almost on the inside, but not really.

'The Politician' (2019 - 2020)

Image via Netflix

The Politician is a comedic look at careers in public service gone awry. The first season follows Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), who has dreamed of being President of the United States since childhood. The second season follows Hobert as he runs for real politics, with chaos and dysfunction that makes for a hilarious train wreck.

What makes The Politician so engaging is the complete randomness of the storylines. The comedy may not land every time. When it does, it's a biting commentary on American politics. This is a message that resonates today. The series is a frankly hilarious look at the unintended consequences of childhood wishes coming true.

'Versailles' (2015 - 2018)

Versailles chronicles the building of the famed French palace, and the political drama that came with it. George Blagden is a young Louis XIV. The nobles surrounding him become involved in increasingly dangerous situations. The palace itself becomes a pawn in political games being played by the elite.

While Versailles may not come with the gorgeous colors that Marie Antoinette had, the intrigue is no less potent. There is something morbidly fascinating about watching the inner workings of a system that arguably was always doomed to fail. The breathtaking scenery and architecture also make this series well worth the binge.

'Ingobernable' (2017 - 2018)

Image via AG Studios/Netflix

Ingobernable is a Mexican political drama, revolving around the fictional first lady of Mexico. Kate del Castillo gives a stunning performance as a woman in the middle of the country's biggest fictional political scandals. The show chronicles her loss of faith in institutions, as well as her husband, and the subsequent devastation.

While the actual political situations of Ingobernable may err slightly on the fantastical side, this is a character-driven story that's fun to follow for its wild ride. The show starts with a literal bang, and really never lets up. At the very least, this show keeps everyone guessing as the twists and turns get more severe.

NEXT: 10 Most Expensive TV Series Ever Made