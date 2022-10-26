With Halloween just around the corner, one of the most exciting things to do during this spooky season is to watch a lot of horror films. While certain people have their preferences in what they love from the genre, something that is always fun to do is binge through a big horror franchise, whether it's during Hallows Eve' or just at any point throughout the year.

While everyone is truly thankful for the newer unique, artful, and expressive horror films, it's never too late to catch up on some of the classic horror franchises that helped make the genre into what it is today. These may range from the iconic Halloween films to the fun and goofy Child's Playseries.

'The Conjuring' Franchise (2013 – Present)

While The Conjuring only has two sequels, it's a part of a bigger Conjuring universe that consists of a variety of different films, characters, and supernatural entities all connected together by the inclusion of a pair of paranormal investigators. Some other titles within this franchise include Annabelle and The Nun.

While not all the films in this extended universe are great, they still have solid supernatural moments and elements. In a landscape where horror franchises are normally dominated by iconic killers, the 'Conjuring' series feels like a breath of fresh air due to its focus on the demonic and spiritual aspects of horror.

The 'Chucky' Franchise (1988 – Present)

With the new season of the Chucky TV series gradually releasing more episodes, now is a perfect time to catch up on all the Child's Play/Chucky movies. The villainous doll is an interesting character because many claim him to be one of the most terrifying horror villains, however, fans know that certainly isn't the case.

While Chucky does have certain spooky aspects about him, he's an over-the-top eccentric trickster. All the Chucky films are very joyous and campy and hilariously self-referential. The original and some elements of the sequels play themselves a tad bit too seriously, but they are still all very playful films filled with wild moments that helped develop the franchise.

The 'Final Destination' Franchise (2000 – 2011)

Despite being one of the shorter franchises on the list, the Final Destination films have a unique quality to them. While these films are far from perfect, they still provide highly entertaining viewing experiences. Their main hook comes from witnessing some of the most outlandish character deaths in the series' infamous premonition scenes.

Much like Final Destination 3, these films are essentially theme park rides. No one is watching these for a gripping story or genuine characters, but for the sheer enjoyment of how the film moves along by creating some of the most thrilling horror sequences based on the concept that death will eventually catch up to the people that cheat it.

The 'Evil Dead' Franchise (1981 – Present)

The Evil Dead franchise is one rare occurrence of a series that managed to maintain consistently good quality. The original Evil Dead films are some of the most fun horror comedies out there. While the Evil Dead remake is quite divisive, it manages to successfully take the concept and morph it to have a more serious tone, while still staying true to the gory and bloody nature of the originals.

There is even an Evil Dead TV show, which greatly captures the spirit of Sam Raimi's trilogy, led by Bruce Campbell reprising his role as the iconic chainsaw-wielding Ash. All in all, the Evil Dead franchise is highly enjoyable despite its variety of styles over the years.

The 'Friday the 13th' Franchise (1980 – 2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Friday the 13th franchise will forever feel iconic because of its classic setting and familiar structure. This was the film that essentially started the whole: 'campers go into the woods and get chased by a deranged killer' trope. But this series is much more than that, by consisting of some jaw-dropping sequels.

The franchise's big bad, Jason Voorhees, may have started off in the woods, but finds himself taking on the streets of Manhattan, blasting off into space, and even facing up against Freddy Krueger. Despite how wacky the series gets, it is always fun and engaging. This is a franchise that clearly has a lot of love behind it, as it even inspired films like Never Hike Alone.

The 'Halloween' Franchise (1978 – Present)

The first Halloween film from all the way back in the 70s was the one that kicked off the plague of slasher films that soon followed, including more entries within this very franchise. As the title suggests, this series of films will always be a great Halloween season watch, and an especially good one to catch up on this year, considering that Halloween Ends marks the final chapter of the newest remake series within this franchise.

In fact, there have been multiple remakes and sequels within this franchise that retcon the original. While some of the Halloween sequels tend to lose some steam, many of them are really solid interpretations of what this franchise was known for, that of course being the infamous Michael Myers.

The 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Franchise (1984 – 2010)

image via New Line Cinema.

The Nightmare on Elm Street films have always stood out from many other slashers because of their focus on fantasy horror. The Nightmare on Elm Street movies follow a deranged killer known as Freddy Krueger as he preys on victims through their dreams – Freddy attacks his victims where they have absolutely no control over their environment.

Freddy stands along with Chucky because despite how silly and off the rails their respected films eventually become, they will still both be some of the more recognizable unmasked horror villains that are genuinely threatening.

The 'Scream' Franchise (1996 – Present)

In a landscape of generic slasher films, Scream took the opportunity to make a brilliant meta-commentary on the trope, as well as horror films in general. There may be fewer Scream films than a lot of other established franchises, but it's made up for by always providing an exciting mystery.

The premise of each Scream film essentially follows protagonists as they try to figure out who hides behind the mask of Ghostface, with each film helming a new killer that causes chaos in the fictional town of Woodsboro. Although some sequels are quite rocky, all of these films collectively are still a blast to watch.

The 'Saw' Franchise (2004 – Present)

The Saw films share a similar special quality as the Final Destination series in the sense that fans are watching for the horrifying traps and situations the characters find themselves in. However, Saw also has a giant focus on its absolutely wild and often nonsensical plot and characters.

The franchise follows a recognizable concept of placing people in harmful traps and testing them to see if they can escape with their life. While the series rides on this simple, yet entertaining premise, it's also the background story and characters that make these films even more engrossing. Saw X has been announced to release next year, and the anticipation to see what wild stuff they come up with is through the roof.

The 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Franchise (1974 – 2022)

While films like Halloween and Friday the 13th popularized the slasher genre, people tend to forget that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre came out a few years before both. It is not only one of the most intense and haunting slasher films, but it is also one of the most artful, consisting of some truly great performances and outstanding visuals.

While inconsistent, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre films are always worth a good re-watch as they all have a unique arid setting and some striking moments, figuratively and literally. Now is a great time to catch up on all of these films due to the pretty fun legacy sequel that came out earlier this year.

