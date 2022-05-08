Mother-daughter relationships are often multifaceted. From having meaningful conversations to shouting matches, these relationships seem like a rollercoaster of emotions. Yet, at the end of the day, there is nothing like having an honest and reliable friend for whatever it takes. To celebrate Mother’s Day, we've listed few of TV's standout mother-daughter combinations. From Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) in Gilmore Girls to Xiomara (Andrea Navado) and Jane (Gina Rodriguez) in Jane the Virgin, these duos withstand hardships and acknowledge the treasures of having a motherly figure as a girl.

Rory and Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls

Let’s start with the obvious fan favorite mother-daughter duo. Given that Lorelai had Rory in her teens, she strives to be the “cool mom”. Despite her and Rory being total opposites, the two have a tight-knit bond (especially during her high school years). The reason why most people enjoy seeing them on screen is because even though they occasionally but heads, these characters always make it up to one another. All throughout the series we see the two share laughs and love advice, while also navigating the empty nest situation in later seasons. When the Netflix revival series A Year in the Life came out, it was heartwarming to see that despite being at different phases in their lives, they are still close.

Rebecca and Kate Pearson in This Is Us

As previously mentioned, it isn’t always easy for daughters and mothers to get along. This is perfectly showcased in This Is Us through Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) conflicting relationship. Since she was a child, Kate had problems with her self-esteem and her eating habits. Whenever she saw her mother, all that came to mind was how Kate would never be as beautiful and talented as Rebecca. Although the two still struggle to deal with these factors in adulthood, viewers witness them trying to support one another and surpass all the traumas that the Pearson family has encountered.

Xiomara and Jane Villanueva in Jane the Virgin

If Lorelai and Rory were latinas, they would probably be like Xiomara and Jane in the telenovela-like series Jane the Virgin. Xiomara is into “fiestas” and casual dating, while Jane is more of a book nerd and tries her best to keep her chastity vow. Like the Gilmore Girls duo, these two may not look eye to eye in most things, but their love for one another withstands it all. In addition to Xio and Jane, Abuela (Ivonne Coll) is a fundamental pillar in consolidating the strong relationship between the Villanuevas. Fans can tell that whenever the three sit down at the front porch, tears are guaranteed to roll down cheeks.

Mia and Pearl Warren in Little Fires Everywhere

Although this Hulu series encapsulates many themes, the most prominent of them all is motherhood. Right from the start, Mia (Kerry Washington) and Pearl (Lexi Underwood) are introduced as the mother and daughter who do everything together. When they move to Shaker Heights, they encounter many challenges when apartment owner Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon) becomes close to Pearl and Izzy (Megan Stott) finds common ground with Mia. Yet, we can tell that there is a huge difference between the Warren mother-daughter duo and the Richardsons: they truly care for each other.

Moira and Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek

Before they were bankrupt, there wasn’t a significant relationship between Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and Alexis (Annie Murphy). Both being completely self-absorbed, they had to literally lose their high economical standing to actually know each other better. From Moira taking care of Alexis when she became sick to her performing at Alexis graduation, it is notable that these two were able to reverse their lack of connection. By the end, Alexis even uses her PR skills to reignite her mother’s acting career, which showcases how their relationship came full circle.

Alex and Maddy in Maid

Young mothers already have a lot to deal with when taking care of a child while also figuring out what they want to do with their lives. Now, adding an abusive relationship into the mix, it becomes even harder for a mother to be a role model and prioritize her daughter’s upbringing. Alex (Margaret Qualley) in the Netflix series Maid demonstrates the lengths that a mother can go to ensure a better life for her and her baby girl. From fighting poverty and dealing with a custody battle, she is the perfect example of a caring and strong woman.

Devi and Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar in Never Have I Ever

Growing up in America, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) struggles to connect with her Indian heritage. Although she feels like her mother pressures her to recognize her origins, Devi also knows how important it is to keep that aspect of her family alive. Whenever Devi isn’t doing something behind Dr. Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) back or blurting something out that she regrets later, they do try to work it out. Especially when it comes to experiencing grief after her father’s death. At the end of the day, Devi knows that all the strict measures that her mom imposes are for the best.

Christy and Bonnie Plunkett in Mom

Like mother, like daughter. Both recovering alcoholics, Christy (Anna Faris) and Bonnie (Allison Janney) in the sitcom Mom go through thick and thin. Christy is a single mother trying to care for her two children but feels like sometimes it’s too stressful to do it with her own mother back in the picture. Although Bonnie is equally imperfect, she wants to be a better motherly figure that she was in the past, often resorting to criticism and raw words of advice. While the two work their way back to reconciliation, viewers can’t help but find their journey hilarious and memorable.

Emma Swan and Mary Margaret Blanchard in Once Upon a Time

Imagine finding out your mother’s identity when you are already an adult with a child of your own. That is what happens with Emma (Jennifer Morrison) and Mary Margaret (Ginnifer Goodwin), once the fairy tale stories blend with real life. Before being transported to Storybrooke and losing her memory, Mary was known as Snow White and was married to Prince Charming (Josh Dallas). In addition to their happily ever after together came the birth of their daughter Emma. When Emma finds out the hidden truth, she and Mary try to get to know one another better and ignite a mother-daughter bond.

