Although it's never a bad time to set a goal, New Year's resolutions are popular among people wanting to make positive changes in their lives. While there may be rough patches and obstacles along the way, nothing feels better than accomplishing a difficult task and finding success because of it.

Movies often feature characters going through ups and downs on the journey to reach their "happily ever after." Whether the tale is fictional or based on a true story, the determined protagonist usually works hard to come out on top. As January approaches and resolutions are made, these inspiring films will provide motivation to start the year working towards goals and achieving greatness.

'Working Girl' (1988)

From Mad Men to Erin Brockovich, there have been numerous on-screen depictions of the real-life struggles women face in the workplace. Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith) in Working Girl is overlooked and under-utilized as the secretary for a New York City stockbroker.

With her recently completed business degree, McGill leaves her job to work for a woman who seemingly respects the driven assistant. When her boss has a ski accident, Tess takes over and gets things done. She's ready to make a career-changing merger, but her boss hobbles into the meeting just in time to take credit. Once the truth is revealed, Tess gets her dream job and an assistant of her own.

'Chef' (2014)

Carl Casper loses his temper and his job. He is also realizing that the relationship he has with his son is becoming more strained. In every foodie's favorite movie, Chef, Jon Favreau's character isn't great at taking orders, and gets fired because of it. On a trip to Miami with his ex-wife and son, Percy, he is reminded of his passion for Cuban food.

Carl takes a chance to go into business for himself. He has a goal to revamp an old food truck and does just that with help from his son. Carl and Percy travel back to Los Angeles with their completed truck. The duo serves delicious food and rebuilds their bond along the way. As Casper finds success, he reconnects with his family and rediscovers his culinary passion.

'A League of Their Own' (1992)

Whoever said there's no crying in baseball hasn't had to slide into third wearing a skirt. The ladies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League did whatever it took to play the game they loved. A League of Their Own, a fictional depiction of the real-life league, gives viewers a glimpse into the lives of these determined women.

Dottie (Geena Davis), Kit and the rest of the crew handle initial public scrutiny, low pay and overnight bus rides like champs. The film shines a much-deserved light on those who paved the way for future female athletes to go for the gold.

'The Theory of Everything' (2014)

In The Theory of Everything, Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) has a lot to prove in a short amount of time. After deciding on a thesis topic, the physicist notices he is becoming weaker. As his fame and scientific discoveries continue to rise, he is diagnosed with ALS. Hawking doesn't stop reaching for the stars as his body deteriorates.

Stephen's wife (Felicity Jones) is by his side as they cope with many successes and struggles. She puts her own thesis aside, taking care of Stephen, his career, and their kids. When the couple's marriage ends, the divorce doesn't represent failure. They both continue to thrive personally and professionally. For those struggling to feel optimistic as the new year approaches, remember that the celebrated scientist once said, "While there's life, there is hope."

'Joy' (2015)

Joy is what we all want to feel as we head into the new year. It is also the name of a fearless woman who changes her life by taking a chance. As Joy (Jennifer Lawrence) cleans the house, she finds the design of her mop almost as frustrating as the underachieving family members she has taken in.

After doing all the behind-the-scenes dirty work to create an appealing and more efficient cleaning tool, Joy brings her invention to the home shopping world. Joyshows the struggles along the way for the intelligent go-getter. Her unwillingness to get taken advantage of helps her achieve success in the business world.

'Moneyball' (2011)

The true story behind Moneyball is a good reminder that there is not just one path to success. In Billy Beane's case, putting together a winning team means getting creative with his limited budget. As other MLB teams have the money to bring in big names Brad Pitt's character, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics, is worried as his remaining star players become free agents.

After Beane meets economics expert Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) on a scouting trip, the guys implement a statistical approach while looking for players to add to the roster. Despite the lack of faith from pretty much every member of the team's staff, the unconventional lineup brings results. Beane's willingness to risk his credibility and career can motivate us all to take chances in the year ahead.

'Love & Basketball' (2000)

Many young kids fantasize about becoming professional athletes one day. A small percentage end up on their dream teams, while many more decide to take different career paths. For Monica and Quincy (Omar Epps) in Love & Basketball, it is never a question.

Throughout all quarters of life, the basketball stars have each other as they work to figure out "love and basketball." The story has an important lesson that can be applied in nearly any situation. It's the hard work put in along the way that makes it possible to win in the end.

'Field of Dreams' (1989)

In theory, most people would do what it takes to get past baseball greats to come out of a cornfield and play ball. In reality, it would be hard to tell skeptics that you're building a baseball field because an unidentified voice is saying it should be done.

Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) ignores the naysayers in Field of Dreams. He sacrifices his precious crops to put together a baseball field he believes will attract some legendary ballplayers. In the end, all his dreams come true. The field attracts curious fans willing to pay to see the greats compete. Ray also gets a chance to play catch with his dad once more after the two make amends.

'Million Dollar Baby' (2004)

When Maggie is told she won't be a contender in the ring, she doesn't give up. Hilary Swank's character in Million Dollar Baby is seen as too old (and female) to be coached by the knowledgeable, yet grumpy Frankie. As her name becomes recognizable in the boxing world, Maggie takes on her toughest opponent yet.

An illegal sucker punch leaves Maggie with a broken neck and an uncertain future. Frankie (Clint Eastwood) has helped Maggie achieve her dream, and is there for her when she's ready to be done with the nightmare her life has become. The heartbreaking tale can be a lesson to never give up on yourself and those around you.

'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Teachers have long inspired students to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. John Keating, a new English teacher played by Robin Williams, is no different. With his "Carpe Diem" attitude, he encourages his prep school students to express themselves and pursue what they love.

Keating doesn't end up staying at the school long. While his time there is cut short, his impact is great. The young men he teaches will no doubt utilize what they've learned from him in all aspects of life for years to come. In this new year, perhaps we all can make resolutions, whether big or small, to do great things.

