Few things get readers more riled up than seeing filmmakers change their favorite stories when adapting a book to the screen. For example, who could forget the Deathly Hallows movie misrepresenting Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) death? Nevertheless, sometimes this is the right call, and movies actually improve upon their source material.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films strayed from the book but are still terrific. From Jaws to The Shining, these films rewrote the book for the better.

The following article contains spoilers for some of the films discussed.

10 'The Shining' (1980)

"The Shining movie and book are both great but in different ways," said user MidnightCustard. Indeed, there are several major differences between the two. For instance, there's no hedge maze in the novel, Dick Hallorann (Scatman Crothers) doesn't die, Jack (Jack Nicholson) wields a roque mallet rather than an axe, and iconic lines like "Here's Johnny!" are missing entirely.

The Shining is widely regarded as one of the best horror movies ever, but Stephen King was famously unhappy with the film, and especially the way it deviated from his novel. He didn't like the casting of Nicholson, or Stanley Kubrick's downplaying of the story's supernatural elements. The movie might not have been what King had in mind, but there's no denying the potency of Kubrick's vision.

9 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Starship Troopers is a satirical sci-fi action movie set in a future where military service is required for citizenship. The story follows Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien), Carmen Ibanez (Denise Richards), and Dizzy Flores (Dina Meyer), three young friends who join the military to fight against a ruthless alien insect species known as the Arachnids. Through their experiences, the film explores themes of propaganda, militarism, and the blurred lines between heroism and authoritarianism.

The major difference between the film and Robert A. Heinlein's novel is that the book is generally seen as glorifying war, while the movie has a distinctly anti-war message. "Starship Troopers is a perfect answer. The film reworked the novel's flirtation with fascist and militaristic sympathies into a biting satire," Redditor official_bagel explains.

8 'Jaws' (1975)

Steven Spielberg's Jaws diverges from the original book by Peter Benchley in a lot of ways, almost always for the better. For example, the novel's characters are far less likable, there's an affair between Ellen Brody (Lorraine Gary) and Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss), and there's an unnecessary mafia subplot.

Most notably, the film rewrites the ending, with the heroes blowing up the shark and Hooper making it out alive. In contrast, the book's ending is more negative: Hooper dies, and Brody is left drifting alone at sea. "[The] movie is 100x better. I hate the affair stuff," said user artpayne.

7 'I, Robot' (2004)

Will Smith stars in this action sci-fi as Del Spooner, a detective who harbors a strong distrust of robots, particularly after an apparent suicide of a robotics scientist, Dr. Alfred Lanning (James Cromwell). Spooner's investigation leads him to believe that a robot named Sonny might be responsible, but as he digs deeper, he uncovers a conspiracy that could change the course of human-robot relations forever.

The movie is loosely based on a short story collection of the same name by legendary sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov, but it uses few of his ideas. While some scenes are taken from Asimov's stories, the plot is wholly original "I, Robot has virtually nothing to do with the book, but it's fun as hell," said Redditor Zorak9379.

6 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

So strong is Robert Zemeckis's imprint on Forrest Gump that it's easy to forget that it was actually based on a novel by Winston Groom, and there are considerable differences between the two. For instance, in the book, Forrest (Tom Hanks) doesn't have any leg issues, so the "Run, Forrest, run!" scene is a fabrication of the movie. The same can be said for his cross-country run, or the line that "life is like a box of chocolates".

The book also features a subplot where Forrest becomes an astronaut, travels to space, and then crash lands in a jungle full of cannibals. "The book is a comedy, albeit a strange one," said user whomp1970.

5 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

The Thin Red Line, directed by Terrence Malick, is a war drama set during the Battle of Guadalcanal in World War II. It centers on a group of American soldiers as they engage in intense combat against the Japanese forces on the Pacific island. The film's meditative style sets it apart from traditional war movies, emphasizing its characters' inner struggles and introspective journeys.

It was adapted from the 1962 novel by James Jones, but Malick puts his own spin on it. "I heard Malick never even read the book. Apparently his co-writer on the movie did, though. But Malick’s movies often don’t resemble even their own scripts," said Redditor PorkChopExpress0011.

4 'Annihilation' (2018)

Annihilation is a standout sci-fi movie of the last decade, with a unique aesthetic and a truly mind-boggling plot. Alex Garland adapted it from the book by Jeff VanderMeer, which is even trippier. Garland nixed certain subplots and invented his own, renamed the book's Area X to The Shimmer, and wrote a new ending.

The book concludes with the protagonist Lena (Natalie Portman) choosing to stay behind in the alien landscape, whereas in the movie Lena encounters a Shimmer clone of herself, destroys it with a grenade, and then returns to base. "Annihilation did a great job. The Southern Reachtrilogy is solid, but the movie combines all three into something amazing," said user SadRobotz.

3 'The Running Man' (1987)

Stephen King wrote the 1982 novel The Running Man under his Richard Bachman pseudonym. It's a dystopian story set in a future where contestants take part in a reality show in which they must flee from the general public with a bounty on their heads. If they make it out alive, they win a cash prize.

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the film adaptation, although it has a very different plot and only retains the central themes of the book. "The Running Man has very little to do with the story it's based on, but [it's] still a quite enjoyable, cheesy action movie," said Redditor Reverend-Skeeve.

2 'Apocalypse Now' (1979)

Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War epic is based on the novel Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. Although they have the same sensibility, there are some serious differences between the film and book. The book doesn't take place during the Vietnam War at all. Rather, it's set in the Belgian Congo in the 19th century.

"Apocalypse Now is a classic example. The book Heart of Darkness is quite short and not that interesting. Happens in a different time and place. The character of Kurtz has barely any dialogue, certainly nothing compared to [Marlon] Brando's musings," said user Pontus_Pilates.

1 'Ready Player One' (2018)

Steven Spielberg directed this kaleidoscopic sci-fi movie from the novel by Ernest Cline. In the future, Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) escapes the bleak reality of the real world by immersing himself in the virtual universe of the OASIS. When the creator of the OASIS dies, he leaves behind a game that promises vast wealth and control of the virtual world to the first person who can find three hidden keys. As Wade embarks on the treasure hunt, he faces ruthless corporate adversaries and must rely on his knowledge of '80s pop culture to unravel the clues.

"Both [the book and the movie] follow the same plot and have similar outcomes but a lot of how they get there is significantly different," said Redditor bolshiabarmalay. The movie simplifies many plot lines and substantially reworks several of the challenges that Wade has to go through. Also, in the book, Wade meets his crush Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), in real life about halfway through, whereas the movie saves this for the ending.

