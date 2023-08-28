Within the film industry, there are few things which can catch the audience’s eye quite like a great ensemble cast. An ongoing list of immense acting talent can alone ensure that a film will be worth watching, but there have been plenty of movies made which featured such illustrious casts long before any of them became the international superstars moviegoers know them as today.

In an unofficial ode to casting directors everywhere, followers of the r/AskReddit community shared their views on which films had incredible casts before the actors broke out as mainstream sensations. From coming-of-age comedies to compelling war dramas, these are the movies and television series that the community came up with.

10 'Band of Brothers' (2001)

Created by Hollywood juggernauts Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, HBO’s war miniseries Band of Brothers remains one of the most astounding TV shows ever made. Following the soldiers of “Easy” Company of the 101st Airborne Division through their campaign during World War II, the series is a scintillating and heartbreaking depiction of the conflict.

Suggested by MFBish, the series would go on to launch a number of prolific Hollywood careers with Damien Lewis, Ron Livingstone, Dexter Fletcher, and Neal McDonough among the starring roles. However, the series also featured future stars like Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Simon Pegg, Dominic Cooper, and Stephen Graham in minor roles.

9 'Sunshine' (2007)

A gripping sci-fi thriller, Sunshine has become a revered cult classic in the years since its release. Following a team of astronauts tasked with re-energizing the dying sun to save life on Earth, its high stakes are amplified when the mission is jeopardized by the re-emergence of a ship sent on a similar mission years earlier.

The film’s cast included names like Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Benedict Wong, Hiroyuki Sanada and Mark Strong. One Redditor explained that “Cillian Murphy had done 28 Days [28 Days Later], and Michelle Yeoh obviously had a career, but very early for most of these folks.”

8 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' (1982)

Armed with adolescent angst, a touch of teenage rebellion, and a litany of memorable characters, Fast Times at Ridgemont High has become an 80s cult classic following a bunch of kids on their high school misadventures linked to love and self-discovery. grogglugger first mentioned the film, with fellow Redditor TheChronocide concurring on the basis that it featured multiple actors who win go on to win Academy Awards.

The film starred Sean Penn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, and Phoebe Cates while also featuring Forrest Whitaker, Eric Stoltz, and Nicolas Cage in minor roles. It also served as the screenwriting debut of Cameron Crowe and the directorial debut of Amy Heckerling.

7 'School Ties' (1992)

Released in 1992, School Ties is a largely forgotten teenage drama starring Brendan Fraser as a Jewish student in 1955 who faces prejudice when he gets into an acclaimed preparatory school with a sports scholarship. While the movie had honorable intentions, critics viewed it as being too heavy-handed thematically and suffered from its story's predictability.

However, there are plenty of fans who have come to appreciate the film’s star power, something that was pointed out by Dopdee. In addition to Fraser, the film also featured Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris O’Donnell, Cole Hauser, and Anthony Rapp among its cast.

6 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novels of the same name, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has become a cult classic comedy-action movie. This is partially because of Edgar Wright’s unique stylistic tastes which gave the film a striking and punchy sense of fun, but it is also because of how its cast broke out in the years following its release.

With its major stars including the likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Brie Larson, and Allison Pill, it is easy to see why Dudephishnominated the film. However, it's supporting cast was impeccable as well, with Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, and Jason Schwartzman having minor roles. Delightfully, the film's cast is set to reprise their parts for the upcoming Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime series.

5 'Wet Hot American Summer' (2001)

A major breakout film for many actors who have become legends of modern American comedy cinema, Wet Hot American Summer is underappreciated for the impact it has had on 21st century Hollywood comedy. The film was put forward on the Reddit post by RevCRob, whose post lists some of the cast members and the projects they would go on to be involved with.

Among the movie’s most notable stars were Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Bradley Cooper, and Christopher Meloni. Spoofing sex comedies of the 1980s, it follows a group of counselors at a summer camp trying to attend to unfinished business during the camp’s final day.

4 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

From acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, Black Hawk Down thrived as a confronting depiction of modern warfare. Based on true events, it tracks US Army Rangers on a mission to apprehend two key figures in a Somalian warlord’s hierarchy only to find themselves in brutal combat when a black hawk helicopter is shot down.

The film features well over a dozen baby-faced actors who have gone on to become international stars, from actors like Josh Hartnett and Ewan McGregor who were already on the precipice of stardom, to guys like Tom Hardy and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who would become household names years later. The movie was suggested by TheCosmicFailure, with spooteeespootheadagreeing, saying “I spend the first twenty minutes going “oh yeah I forgot he was in this!””.

3 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Another movie that Redditor TheCosmicFailure mentioned in their post was Richard Linklater’s cult classic coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. Taking place in mid 70s Texas, it follows a group of teenagers celebrating their last day of high school with hard partying.

Offering a contemplative look at America’s youth, the film featured many young stars in breakthrough performances including Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, and Anthony Rapp while it also saw Matthew McConaughey, Parker Posey, and Renée Zellweger in some of their earliest roles. In response to TheCosmicFailure’s post, RaynOfFyre1concurred “Dazed and Confused was my first thought”.

2 'Freaks and Geeks' (1999-2000)

Plagued by a sporadic release schedule and conflicts between the creators and the network, Freaks and Geeks ran for just 18 episodes. It did however become a cult classic comedy series, following the lives of students in suburban high school in the early 80s, succeeding in both poking fun at adolescent angst while having refreshingly honest insights into teenage life.

Steelernation95nominated the show as one which featured a sensational cast before they broke out, with Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogan, and Jason Segal among the main actors while a litany of now famous comedic actors appeared as recurring or guest parts. Additionally, it also launched the careers of filmmakers Paul Feig and Judd Apatow.

1 'The Outsiders' (1983)

Based on the classic novel of the same name from S. E. Hinton. The Outsiders is a coming-of-age crime movie following a teenage gang in 1960s Oklahoma. Given it focuses so intently on a band of hard-nosed youths, the film featured many actors who were still finding their way in Hollywood, and on reflection it is safe to say that the casting director struck gold.

The greasers' gang consists of Tom Cruise, Matt Dillion, Emilio Estevez, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Ralph Macchio, and C. Thomas Howell while Diane Lane appears as well while Sophia Coppola and Tom Waits have minor roles too. Normal-Summer382simply stated “absolutely amazing to have a cast such as this by today’s standards.”

